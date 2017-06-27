Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Lindsay Lohan launches Lifestyle site Preemium


  • According to Lohan if you subscribe you will get "personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more."

  • The only catch? It ain't free! She is charging 2.99 USD a month for the service

  • The inaugural post has the message "I am in a period of renewal and that's why I deleted all my posts from Instagram."

source

So many questions! Chief among them: is that just how Lohan thinks the word "premium" is spelled?
Tagged: ,