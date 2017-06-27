Lindsay Lohan launches Lifestyle site Preemium
Lindsay Lohan is launching a subscription-based lifestyle website: https://t.co/N5PFj9mcJS pic.twitter.com/4o6rQJCav0— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) June 27, 2017
- According to Lohan if you subscribe you will get "personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more."
- The only catch? It ain't free! She is charging 2.99 USD a month for the service
- The inaugural post has the message "I am in a period of renewal and that's why I deleted all my posts from Instagram."
So many questions! Chief among them: is that just how Lohan thinks the word "premium" is spelled?
Edited at 2017-06-27 11:38 pm (UTC)
but if the Kardashians are getting their monthly three dollars from their stans you get yours too !
Not this bitch turning her back on fornarina
Re: Not this bitch turning her back on fornarina
Re: Not this bitch turning her back on fornarina
Re: Not this bitch turning her back on fornarina
Re: Not this bitch turning her back on fornarina
Re: Not this bitch turning her back on fornarina
Re: Not this bitch turning her back on fornarina
splash. smash. crash. glam. pink. heart.
Re: Not this bitch turning her back on fornarina
Re: Not this bitch turning her back on fornarina