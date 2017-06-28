bald tbh Reply

*for myself



I would never fuq a dude who had a problem with my v. that shit is my space, bitch, be grateful you know what it looks like Reply

I LOVE THIS.



I have a friend who I was telling how self conscious I was and she was all "Girl, if you are with a man you are the most beautiful naked woman in the room so why be self conscious?" LOL It really boosted my spirits.



If I could afford to get waxed as much as I wanted I'd go bald. For myself as well. Other hair though, I shave my legs when I want cause that shit feels so good. I feel like a cricket rubbing my legs together when they're smooth. But i let my armpit hair grow. I'm comfortable around my friends with it but I do try to avoid showing it if I'm on the train or whatever wearing a sleeveless shirt. Hoping I eventually won't be. My friends don't hate on it but they're like "it's just routine for me to shave my armpit." Not so much for me. Reply

As long as it's maintained/groomed, I don't really care Reply

I love trimmed pubes tbh Reply

When I'm not getting dick it's bushier. I always try to shave right before I get my period tho.



In general, bald but I've found dudes don't care as long as shits not looking like I got

Questlove in a thigh grip. Reply

dude i know all want it bald



some fucking hairy dudes want girls to shave their arms too even though they have like 3 hairs



hypocrisy Reply

I fucked a guy who complained about my pubes after we had sex. Obviously I was not on for that, so when he kept calling me asking for another date I told him he should date the girls he was telling me had the hots for him. Then I changed my number so he could never call again. Reply

immature boys tend to get grossed out by any hair on a woman and its like rly? men like that need to be castrated Reply

CRYING AT QUESTLOVE Reply

Screaming at that last sentence! LMAO Reply

That last sentence, OMG. Reply

I'm at work so I'll have to watch this later. I just finished the last episode of Glow tonight. I really enjoyed it and it left a lot open for future seasons. I don't really know much about Alison because I never watched Community but I thought she was great. Betty was fantastic too. Marc was perfect for the role. Reply

i'd only seen alison brie in mad men, which she was great in, but i really loved her in this. everyone else was good too, but they really picked their lead well.



hope they get a season 2 pickup soon Reply

Oh yeah I totally blanked on her being Trudy for a minute. Reply

i'm about to start the season finale. i hope they get a 2nd season too. Reply

Yeah, Glow is the first time I've rly seen her in anything and she was great. I'm excited for S2 Reply

i know everyone here hated her character but i loved her tbh. her and debbie were so great. i kind of felt like the cheating thing was out of character for her and it was weird, i wish they had written their conflict due to something else and still kept the professional and personal jealousy. i actually loved most of the characters except melrose. she fucking sucks. cherry and carmen along with alison's character are my faves though Reply

i personally prefer trimmed/maintained. never been a fan of untrimmed pubes where it feels like i'm flossing and constantly picking long hairs out my mouth. so i try and be maintained for others too.



Edited at 2017-06-27 11:26 pm (UTC) Reply

i shave my pubes in the shower usually when my period is coming up so i don't feel extra gross when i'm gushing. Reply

I have thick dark hair and have tried every cream/razor/exfoliating method and cannot shave without getting terrible ingrowns. I'm too chicken to get it waxed and don't want to let it grow out, so I feel like I need to save up to get it lasered. Right now it's just trimmed which is fine but I would prefer bald. Reply

Same. My hair is too thick and shaving it makes me feel uncomfortable afterwards. Reply

Have you tried an electric trimmer? Regular razors make me so irritated and itchy afterwards, but I really like electric trimmers. You can get a really close trim too. Reply

Hmm I'll look into it, thanks! Reply

i'm getting pretty much all my body hair lasered off and I'll tell you, it's heaven. not having to deal with ingrowns + smoother skin for a longer period of time is amazing. It's totally worth the money <3 Reply

Waxing is not that painful. and you're done in 15 minutes so it definitely pays off. Reply

I'll trim it but that's it. Dudes either don't care or just have to deal with it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

no matter how my pubic hair situation is, i've legit never had a dude make a comment about it



guys that do seriously need to grow up Reply

Yep. Funnily enough the only one who's alluded to it once is the oldest I've been with (early 40s) but I flat-out said "lol no, deal" and he did (and continues to tbh--we're in a fb situation) Reply

There have been multiple times when I've hooked up with a guy when I hadn't had a chance to groom and I apologized for it and they never even realize what I'm referring to



I told one guy "sorry I wasn't exactly prepared for this" and he thought I meant emotionally and started talking about feelings Reply

definitely tbh. most guys don't really seem to care as much as i thought they would when i was younger? i've been full beaver down there when being lazy about it, and i was the one more likely to complain i havent shaved yet but they didnt say shit/didn't care. ofc it definitely depends on the maturity of the guy Reply

basically

it's all about my own comfort Reply

yeah no dude has ever given me grief no matter how it is Reply

only one guy has ever brought it up, but it was literal years later (we randomly ran into each other and reconnected and he was like "yeah I remember you had a FULL BUSH, and I was kinda into it" and I distinctly remember having trimmed since I was getting laid a lot that week like ok bro I now know you've never seen a legit full bush)



BUT I have noticed that guys are a lot less likely to go down on me when it's more full down there. Or they'll do it the first time since they said they would and then they don't do it again. Whatever. Reply

I need to watch GLOW!



I prefer a trim but my bikini line is lasered. also same with men...i cannot deal with men who are completely bald. i feel like i'm fucking a ken doll Reply

what was it like getting lasered? Reply

it's not fun but it's not too bad. only time it REALLY hurts is when i was on my period. it's definitely helped with ingrowns on my bikini line which is awesome



i also have done my armpits but i think i need to try a new laser studio. my hair is very stubborn but still, i want that shit all the way gone Reply

omg that's what i want! i like to switch it up so i don't want to laser everything off but the bikini line is def something that always goes. but idk if it would be a waste of money to only laser that part. i haven't looked into it but do they charge the same no matter how much/little you're lasering off? Reply

I like alison's hair here!



I get bikini waxes for the summer and that's about it Reply

I actually just started watching Glow - the 80s are such a tragic fashion time. Reply

false. there are more than a few standout ensembles over the course of the season, but i refuse to fashion!spoil you Reply

ia. I'm only on ep 5 and the fashions are authentic & look terrific Reply

heh, i just mean the hair and the body suits... I despise that high hip cuts are making their way back because they look good on NO ONE. Reply

That was one of my first thoughts about watching this. I was like, "Good god, the 80s were not flattering on anyone!" Reply

This reminds me one of my least favorite parts about wolf of wall street was the super anachronistic pubeless women running around. They have one scene where Leo's character says all the women are using lasers but this was set in like the 80s or early 90s? so there's no way every stripper and prostitute they hired would be totally bald.



It just seemed so male gazey to throw that in there like they wanted to cater to modern men. Reply

that whole film was male gazey, i hated it



it fuckin dragged and then dragged some more and finally when you thought it was over? it dragged again Reply

I had to watch it in parts because it's so long and I told one friend I was getting bored by all the indulgence with no consequences and my friend said "oh just wait till the end!!"



But in the end the guy just goes to jail for 30 seconds and is out again scamming people. It was just a shockingly terrible movie. Reply

and it glorified his lifestyle so much. Like yeah, boo hoo, slap on the wrist consequences, but 99% of the movie was filmed like a party. Reply

Me and my friend saw a 10:45 Wolf of Wall Street showing, knowing nothing about the movie or its duration. It was a very late night lol. Reply

I remember watching it and the only thing I got out of it is how much I wanted to do certain drugs. You've done something wrong when your audience wants to try quaaludes and thinks that the villain is the best. Reply

They also had that line where his dad says he's pro-bush, lol Reply

I hated that whole movie so much Reply

That was one of my issues with Blue is the Warmest Color, honestly. I swear they were both 100% hairless from the eyebrows down, like even their forearms. It def felt part of the whole male-gazey problem of that movie to me. Reply

i felt so degraded after that movie tbh. like i've of course come out of countless movies before with 'critiques' or thoughts on the sexism/objectification but i actually felt gross and degraded ~as a woman~ after that movie. Reply

I actually enjoyed the movie but the male gaze and behind the scenes stories make me hate it. The fact that Jonah Hill supposedly sat in on those casting meetings...at least Leo was a producer so it ~made sense~ Reply

I'm about five episodes in and I don't really like glow



I'll probably finish it because I'm waiting for SOMETHING to happen Reply

I've always had a bush. I just shave the edges when I'm going to wear a swimsuit or shorts Reply

This is pm what I do most of the time. My last ex kept trying to persuade me to go bald eagle but wouldn't do it himself so lmao. Reply

Same. Shaved bald a couple times, but the ingrowns were not worth the pain/agony. Sometimes I just trim it down a bit, but for the most part, I give no fucks. Reply

I can't wait to watch this



I do sugaring and now I've been doing it for so long and I'm conditioned to the smooth feeling that I don't want to stop Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQbXPih M6iI Basically a sugar paste that acts like a wax to pull the hair out. It hurts less than waxing, though Reply

