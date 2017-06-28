Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin Talk Female B.O. and Pubic Hair Preferences
The stars of GLOW have a hilarious, TMI chat with Chelsea about personal grooming on the set of their new Netflix series.
What do you think about pubic hair, preferences?
I would never fuq a dude who had a problem with my v. that shit is my space, bitch, be grateful you know what it looks like
I have a friend who I was telling how self conscious I was and she was all "Girl, if you are with a man you are the most beautiful naked woman in the room so why be self conscious?" LOL It really boosted my spirits.
What do you think about pubic hair, preferences?
In general, bald but I've found dudes don't care as long as shits not looking like I got
Questlove in a thigh grip.
some fucking hairy dudes want girls to shave their arms too even though they have like 3 hairs
hypocrisy
hope they get a season 2 pickup soon
guys that do seriously need to grow up
I told one guy "sorry I wasn't exactly prepared for this" and he thought I meant emotionally and started talking about feelings
it's all about my own comfort
BUT I have noticed that guys are a lot less likely to go down on me when it's more full down there. Or they'll do it the first time since they said they would and then they don't do it again. Whatever.
I prefer a trim but my bikini line is lasered. also same with men...i cannot deal with men who are completely bald. i feel like i'm fucking a ken doll
i also have done my armpits but i think i need to try a new laser studio. my hair is very stubborn but still, i want that shit all the way gone
I get bikini waxes for the summer and that's about it
I do sugaring and now I've been doing it for so long and I'm conditioned to the smooth feeling that I don't want to stop
