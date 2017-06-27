I'm sad I won't be watching it live with everyone but ill definitely come back to the post once I watch it. And respond to everyone lol Reply

I'm praying Lee's snake ass gets sent home and Peter lounges in the hot tub some more. Every episode needs Hot Tub! Peter. Reply

I walked out of the room when this happened!!! Anger. Reply

Odds that Kenny knocked his head on a tree branch, rather than an actual fight with Lee? Reply

Peter on my tv two nights in a row! Yes, please 😍 Reply

They should both go home. I like Kenny, but I don't think he has a chance against dean, Peter , or Bryan. He's a nice dude and deserves better than this racist show. Reply

Yeah idt anyone who's been on a 2 on 1 has ever ended up winning Reply

Usually after they go to their overseas location, the show stops focusing on the excessive drama between contestants and looks more at the developing romantic relationships. I think this episode will weed out all the guys Rachel clearly has no connection with, which unfortunately includes Kenny. He's a nice guy, but Rachel is too exhausted with the drama to really maintain a connection with him. Reply

i think those are her top three. Reply

im gonna be lowkey upset if a black guy doesn't make it to the top three tbh



Edited at 2017-06-27 11:57 pm (UTC) Reply

I need a livestream omg the one I used to use isn't working anymore :( Reply

the season is better than last season already. Reply

i missed last night, worth going back to watch? Reply

Only the part where peter makes out with Rachel in a hot tub in their underwear Reply

for three hours



then doesn't get the group rose Reply

eh, too much Lee



she makes out with bryan, alex, and peter (the latter two on a group date).



more too much lee Reply

You get to vicariously live through Rachel as she makes out with Peter in a hot tub, so yes.



Also some other highlights:



* IGGY IS FINALLY FUCKING GONE thank fucking god

* Alex's hair

* They're in Norway now

* Rachel falling for Bryan's fuckboy lines... again

* All the awesome men in tight leotards playing handball

* Peter and Rachel making out in the hot tub (worth another mention) for 3.5 hours lmao

* Will getting the group date rose anyway LOL Rach is savage

* Josiah being extra as usual



Oh and of course Lee/Kenny race drama which is the absolute worst and deserves no screentime. Reply

here we fucking go Reply

the snake in the grass was a good addition Reply

I just realized that lee has a beard and no mustache Reply

me too and it's so gross Reply

Omg now he's saying he didn't say that??? Reply

LMAO Lee is trying to say he didn't say that to Rachel? Reply

oh wow i missed a lot Monday night Reply

Please, Rachel, if you send Lee home in this moment I'm not watching the rest of this season. Reply

Wait, you DON'T want her to send the racist piece of shit home?? Reply

