June 27th, 2017, 06:08 pm syphilisdiller The Bachelorette: The 2 on 1 results episode Who will emerge victorious and hew will be left stranded in the wilderness?
Edited at 2017-06-27 11:57 pm (UTC)
then doesn't get the group rose
she makes out with bryan, alex, and peter (the latter two on a group date).
more too much lee
Also some other highlights:
* IGGY IS FINALLY FUCKING GONE thank fucking god
* Alex's hair
* They're in Norway now
* Rachel falling for Bryan's fuckboy lines... again
* All the awesome men in tight leotards playing handball
* Peter and Rachel making out in the hot tub (worth another mention) for 3.5 hours lmao
* Will getting the group date rose anyway LOL Rach is savage
* Josiah being extra as usual
Oh and of course Lee/Kenny race drama which is the absolute worst and deserves no screentime.