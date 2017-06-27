June 27th, 2017, 06:11 pm secretlytigress PLL Series Finale Sneak Peeks + Viewing Post 2 hour finale and then Freeform will have wrap party interview thing.sources 1 2 Tagged: discussion, pretty little liars (freeform), television - freeform, television - premiere / finale Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 860860 comments Add comment
What do you want answered/mentioned?
i don't want to wake up spoiled like with gossip girl
Hope this works for you bb!
troian wrote a nice IG post
[tldr]Today closes the chapter on a very significant part of my life. A chapter I had never imagined or even dreamt of having written. When I left collage I thought I was headed to NYC (hopefully for some jobs on stage) Little did I know life was actually taking me to Rosewood, Pennsylvania. Where they insisted I would need to do high school for about 6 more years. Life (for reasons that will continue to reveal themselves to me ) made me a Pretty Little Liar. For 8 years. For around 10,000 hours of my life it asked me to be Spencer Hastings. It took me to days where I couldn't stop laughing, and nights when I wished I could have been sleeping in bed, instead of running in the wet and cold for the umpteenth take at 5AM but somehow we made it through and we had fun even then. Every moment with this cast and crew, in this town, every breath I took with Spencer, every text, dead body, new suspect, terrifying scream, new relationship and "kisses, A" taught me something extraordinary. It taught me patience, and how to approach my craft, how to direct, produce, it taught me about collaboration, experimentation, risk, friendship, family, empathy, sacrifice and above all LOVE. Being Spencer Hastings in this crazy world is something I still don't quite understand, but I know it was a rare and beautiful gift. A gift that will continue to give for the rest of my days on this Earth. And I wanted to say THANK YOU to all of the people who gave it to me. To all of the people who believed in me and made it possible, to my friends and family who loved me through it and above all to YOU, the fans, who watched, who tweeted, and posted, who theorized, swooned and screamed. We got a lot out of this experience, but I would have been nothing without you. Thank you and I love you all very much. (I love you too, Spencer, you weirdo). Enjoy tonight. I know I will. #pllendgame #spencerhastings
i'm gonna watch it and being utterly tired and useless tomorrow, hope you guys (and all the bs we'll watch) will keep me awake lol
I quit watching after the jump so it's been a bit to catch up on.
I also can't wait for the fuckery that will be this finale.
I am so ridiculously excited and ready to be disappointed!