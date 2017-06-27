Finally, i am going to be free!! Reply

Thread

Link

yesss. thank you thank you OP! #EMISONENDGAME Reply

Thread

Link

i havnt watch since beginning of season 2, i just wanna wanna know who A is. Reply

Thread

Link

A has been revealed. We are now on a new person named AD.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who was "A" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mona and Caleb.....

Reply

Thread

Link

The parrot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe AD is Aria Dilaurentis, she marriedJason! Haha. Who fucking knows with this show, I'm personally happy it's ending. Reply

Thread

Link

does anyone have a livestream link for this european?

i don't want to wake up spoiled like with gossip girl

Reply

Thread

Link

http://www.tgo-tv.net/watch/live-tv/fre eform-live-stream.php?feed=link5



Hope this works for you bb! Hope this works for you bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES thank you so much bb<3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

twitter says all the liars minus Lucy are watching it together with Marlene...im so sad (but glad cuz I mean this show has lost its way) Reply

Thread

Link

they still hate her? i thought they were all getting along now.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no no Lucy says she's filming! I hope they don't hate her!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



[ tldr ] #spencerhastings Today closes the chapter on a very significant part of my life. A chapter I had never imagined or even dreamt of having written. When I left collage I thought I was headed to NYC (hopefully for some jobs on stage) Little did I know life was actually taking me to Rosewood, Pennsylvania. Where they insisted I would need to do high school for about 6 more years. Life (for reasons that will continue to reveal themselves to me ) made me a Pretty Little Liar. For 8 years. For around 10,000 hours of my life it asked me to be Spencer Hastings. It took me to days where I couldn't stop laughing, and nights when I wished I could have been sleeping in bed, instead of running in the wet and cold for the umpteenth take at 5AM but somehow we made it through and we had fun even then. Every moment with this cast and crew, in this town, every breath I took with Spencer, every text, dead body, new suspect, terrifying scream, new relationship and "kisses, A" taught me something extraordinary. It taught me patience, and how to approach my craft, how to direct, produce, it taught me about collaboration, experimentation, risk, friendship, family, empathy, sacrifice and above all LOVE. Being Spencer Hastings in this crazy world is something I still don't quite understand, but I know it was a rare and beautiful gift. A gift that will continue to give for the rest of my days on this Earth. And I wanted to say THANK YOU to all of the people who gave it to me. To all of the people who believed in me and made it possible, to my friends and family who loved me through it and above all to YOU, the fans, who watched, who tweeted, and posted, who theorized, swooned and screamed. We got a lot out of this experience, but I would have been nothing without you. Thank you and I love you all very much. (I love you too, Spencer, you weirdo). Enjoy tonight. I know I will. #pllendgame Reply

Thread

Link

awww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"when i left collage" girl... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when is it starting? Reply

Thread

Link

less than 15 minutes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! and thank you for this post :)

i'm gonna watch it and being utterly tired and useless tomorrow, hope you guys (and all the bs we'll watch) will keep me awake lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unfff Shay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know they just love being able to act out the most ridiculous shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this scene was great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just watched the last 7 episodes in preparation for this finale.

I quit watching after the jump so it's been a bit to catch up on. Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching this show around the time Allison came back and we all hoped Ezra was A, but maybe if I'm bored enough one day I can binge watch. Also, I think Troian is super pretty.



Edited at 2017-06-27 11:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I AM SO HERE FOR THIS. I can't wait to be free.



I also can't wait for the fuckery that will be this finale. Reply

Thread

Link

the guy who plays Ezra is so damn fine, the only male eye candy of the series. He's not that great as an actor but i enjoy his face on my tv a lot! i hope he keeps on working



I am so ridiculously excited and ready to be disappointed! Reply

Thread

Link

Tyler Blackburn is much hotter than Ian is but both are leaps and bounds above Cody Simpson's doppelgänger Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jason was the hottest tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pre white jesus look yeah definitely. Noel too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jason was bae af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link