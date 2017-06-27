sonam kapoor

Actor Michael Nyqvist dies at 56




- Best known for the original Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, John Wick, and Ghost Protocol, actor Michael Nyqvist has died from lung cancer.

- His family's statement: "Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him."

