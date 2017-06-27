Actor Michael Nyqvist dies at 56
"The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" star Michael Nyqvist has died after a battle with lung cancer. https://t.co/r59GNc02Sg pic.twitter.com/0OgapaEw8J— Variety (@Variety) June 27, 2017
- Best known for the original Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, John Wick, and Ghost Protocol, actor Michael Nyqvist has died from lung cancer.
- His family's statement: "Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him."
i really liked him in john wick. fuck cancer, srsly >:-(
was he a smoker?
I really liked him in John Wick, and I always forget he was in OG Dragon Tattoo.
RIP
RIP
RIP.
but damn everyone in Sweden fucking smokes, everyone here hikes and stays really fit but they smoke like chimneys