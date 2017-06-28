Dave Franco's Wife Alison Brie Was Totally Cool with His On-Set Threesome + Alison discusses it

He's married? I thought he was gay Reply

Thread

Link

yea he's been with alison bri since 2012 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wrong franco brother Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a gay franco brother? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes james Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

james franco is gay?! for real?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, he just really wishes he was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think we're confusing him with the other less famous yt brother of an actor Scott Evans? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A couple of my friends saw this and said it was weird but really funny. Reply

Thread

Link

Wife? I thought he was a homosexual? 🤔👬 Reply

Thread

Link

Bitch me too the fuck.

short attractive men being straight upsets me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I completely forgot they were married. I also didn't know this movie was totally improvised. Interesting. Not every actor can pull off improv on the spot Reply

Thread

Link



Dave is qt Reply

Thread

Link

Anton :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well shes a professional actor so.



Also forgot they were married! Reply

Thread

Link

I mean it's acting. It would be weirder if she had a problem with what's essentially playing pretend. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao acting or not, it depends on the person if they get aroused during those scenes, i mean no wonder so many co-stars ended up together, it's not unheard of and the insecurity can be rational in that sense lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they seem to be such a cute couple Reply

Thread

Link

seem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just gonna be ominous like that or have u got some tea?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ominous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're such a surprising couple to me for some reason but super cute Reply

Thread

Link

tiny people getting married <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her face looks so different Reply

Thread

Link

she's lost so much weight :/ also, that sex scene from the 'GLOW' pilot has me scarred for life as a 'mad men' stan. Reply

Thread

Link

imagine having James Franco as brother in law. sounds exhausting Reply

Thread

Link

Whoa I didn't know either of them were married, or that Dave's 32. Reply

Thread

Link

same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit I always thought he was like 20 something. He seems like such a baby for some reason. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it’s that he looks really young + seems to do movies playing a college kid (tbh I only remember him from Neighbors 2 even tho I know he’s been in other movies). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dave Franco seems so young to me Reply

Thread

Link

her face looks so different after she lost all that weight, i hope she gains it back



anyways i love them both, poor alison tho all alone with 3 annoying men Reply

Thread

Link

favorite movie/television sex scenes?



The sex scene in the last "Friday the 13th" movie (just coincidence) is my favorite ever. Coincidentally and appropriately for this post, the girl in it is Julianna Guill, who is one of Alison Brie's closest friends. Reply

Thread

Link

i liked that sex scene a lot, but bc of travis van winkle. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your tits are stupendous! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alison is so funny and beautiful, the superior Franco is still superior. They're such a cute matched set of pretty and small people. Reply

Thread

Link

OP how do you get away with never using cuts? Reply

Thread

Link