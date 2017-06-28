Dave Franco's Wife Alison Brie Was Totally Cool with His On-Set Threesome + Alison discusses it
Dave Franco and Seth discuss his all-improvised comedy The Little Hours and what it was like working with his wife on set when he had to shoot a threesome scene.
favorite movie/television sex scenes? (gifs included)
James asks Alison Brie about her recent nuptials with Dave Franco and the experience of watching him in a sex scene in a recent film, and the group breaks down the difference between comedy sex scenes and sexy sex scenes.
short attractive men being straight upsets me.
Also forgot they were married!
anyways i love them both, poor alison tho all alone with 3 annoying men
The sex scene in the last "Friday the 13th" movie (just coincidence) is my favorite ever. Coincidentally and appropriately for this post, the girl in it is Julianna Guill, who is one of Alison Brie's closest friends.
And then I'm super into gifs of Dylan O'Brien's sex stuff from "The First Time". I can't be bothered with the movie itself because it sucks, but I'm into the way he glides into this.
