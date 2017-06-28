deadpool

Dave Franco's Wife Alison Brie Was Totally Cool with His On-Set Threesome + Alison discusses it



Dave Franco and Seth discuss his all-improvised comedy The Little Hours and what it was like working with his wife on set when he had to shoot a threesome scene.

James asks Alison Brie about her recent nuptials with Dave Franco and the experience of watching him in a sex scene in a recent film, and the group breaks down the difference between comedy sex scenes and sexy sex scenes.

