The (Un)Changing Face of Latinos on TV
-The portrayal of Latinos on TV used to have more variety, but now a majority of Latino roles are stereotypes.
-“This is an industry [Hollywood] that is supposed to be progressive, and I say to you that it is one of the least progressive industries around” - Alex Nogales, National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) president and CEO.
-OitNB's Diane Guerrero describes the three possible characters available for actors of colors in Hollywood to play: "A two-dimensional character; a multi-dimensional character in which race or ethnicity is his or her defining feature; or a multi-dimensional character [whose race] that can’t be glossed over."
-Despite Diane's and castmates Jackie Cruz's and Dascha Polanco's success with OitNB, they still get offered stereotypical Latino roles such as "Gang members, gardeners, girlfriends and maids."
-Dascha Polanco
-“I’m not kidding you when I tell you that I’ll go for stereotypical roles, and I’ll literally see everyone from my cast there. It is changing, but very slowly. It’s taken me 15 years to get a role like this.” -Jackie Cruz
-"In 2016, the Media, Diversity & Social Change (MDSC) Initiative at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism found that only 5.8% percent of speaking or named characters were Hispanic/Latino, versus 17% of the total U.S. population; across broadcast, cable and streaming outlets, just 12.6% of directors came from all underrepresented racial/ethnic groups combined, versus 37.9% of the population."
I really recommend reading the article, it really describes the sad state of Latino actors in Hollywood.
I mean, we get a shit ton of drug movies, that's it? Even award-winning Gina Rodriguez is fucking doing a drug runner movie. And thats when we're ALLOWED to play Latinos, you got Catherine Zeta Jones playing Griselda Blanco.
Even my bb Alice Braga is playing a drug dealer on USA and like I'm glad it's apparently doing well but she deserves more than that damnit!
well, like, he was the literal inspiration for the character so i think it's ok.
*don't even get me fucking started on the lone afro-latina who gets work and who hollywood treats like the fucking Highlander bc there can be only one*
"she's not latina. she's black."
someone mixed with black + hispanic?
or a black latino person?
That's why I can't really stand Sofia Vergara. She has the damn clout and chooses to play into a negative and harmful stereotype.
It's depressing.
I mean, there couldn't be ONE who was successful, and caught her husband cheating and had a crime of passion? Or a successful business owner who committed tax evasion, insider trading, anything? I'm a gay white man, and even I was like "...where are the middle-class, not 'ghetto' people who AREN'T skinny white women?" This newest season really surprised me, though, in that it wasn't COMPLETELY centered around the prissy white girl. Which I liked, because last season was really hard for me to get through.
But I will say, they did a pretty decent job of making some of the white girls trash....because giiiirl, those meth twins. lol
also, are any other words in spanish giving the -x treatment since spanish is a gendered language? ie bombero, motorista, etc.
Also I'm 95% sure that word was invented by a gringo or someone who has no idea about how romance languages work, it makes me cringe so hard, specially that pronunciation è__è
There are certain words that still are only masculin, like Sargento, Soprano, Obispo, miembro, piloto; or feminine only like Abeja, Mosca, etc. These words are "general" or they include every genre in it.
But most words ending with -e are "neutral" so it could be "latine"? It sounds silly af xD
At this point, I'm just happy Edgar Ramírez gets to play Italian instead of the other way around.