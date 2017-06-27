The (Un)Changing Face of Latinos on TV

No one cares about Latino actors, it's depressing lol



I mean, we get a shit ton of drug movies, that's it? Even award-winning Gina Rodriguez is fucking doing a drug runner movie. And thats when we're ALLOWED to play Latinos, you got Catherine Zeta Jones playing Griselda Blanco. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pretty sure Charlie Hunnam was cast to play a Latino in a drug movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was, and people were being messes in that post. The only time ppl on here care abt Latinos is when they want to dictate how we identify.



Edited at 2017-06-27 10:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh the drug dealer thing is so depressing.



Even my bb Alice Braga is playing a drug dealer on USA and like I'm glad it's apparently doing well but she deserves more than that damnit!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rodriguez is so wrong for that Miss Bala role too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol not the first time for her, considering her role in zorro Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why it annoys me greatly when, for exemple, people say they want donald glover to portray miles morales. miles morales is afro latino (afro boricua), why you suggest don glover when latinos, afro latinos barely get represented, fuck out here with that shit. and italian actors playing latinos too. Reply

Thread

Link

Donald Glover was a part of the inspiration behind the character's existence. That is why people fancast it. It isn't like they just picked a black actor out of a hat when it comes to this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I would prefer an actual Afro-Latino to portray for a live-action. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Miles is also African-American though. The actor cast should be both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well i'm gonna respecfully disagree with you. we barely get represented, or we straight up get erased because lol who cares, same shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ia, he should be a dark skinned Afro-Latino Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Miles Morales is also 14 years old lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with Bendis and Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso drawing inspiration from both then-U.S. President Barack Obama and American actor Donald Glover.



well, like, he was the literal inspiration for the character so i think it's ok. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol @ everyone making excuses for not casting a hispanic actor for miles morales but acting outraged when a cuban plays a puerto rican in other posts



s m h Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, it's ridiculous. And don't even get me started on how poorly represented Afro-Latinos are in the media. Reply

Thread

Link

And don't even get me started on how poorly represented Afro-Latinos are in the media



For real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real [3]



*don't even get me fucking started on the lone afro-latina who gets work and who hollywood treats like the fucking Highlander bc there can be only one* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real [4]

also

"she's not latina. she's black." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what exactly is an afro latino?

someone mixed with black + hispanic?



or a black latino person? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone who is black and has a cultural tie with latin-america. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hear google is free all year round Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah we dont exist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Afro Latinos only exist when gringos (independently of race) want to criticize the Latino community for their own benefit, apparently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I almost feel like zero representation is better than negative, stereotypical representation tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly kinda agree. I know ppl gotta eat but I kinda feel like if your gonna treat minorities like a joke, you might as well leave us alone.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I sadly agree. I remember John Cho once saying he'd rather not work than play a stereotype (Steven Yeun has voiced similar) and I honestly feel the same for Latino roles. I mean, actors gotta eat too but you're selling your soul, to get melodramatic about it. Bad accent, drug dealer, thug, gang member, fuck that.



That's why I can't really stand Sofia Vergara. She has the damn clout and chooses to play into a negative and harmful stereotype. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Money is a huge incentive, I guess. Who cares about playing into harmful stereotypes if you're getting paid millions to do it? /s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate when they have Latino actors on like svu, and they make them do the worst Spanglish known to man. And don't forget the stereotypical backstory 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh I remember once someone telling me about meeting a girl from Colombia, and this friend was like, "Omg I love her, she's just like Sofia Vergara!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if Latin King Justin Bieber has the same problem. Reply

Thread

Link

Meanwhile that vanilla wafer Floriana Lima can gets roles as an Italian playing a Latina and white girls will defend that shit.



It's depressing.



Edited at 2017-06-27 10:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i was gonna say the same thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The way fans brushed that off was so predictable and lame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im sick of Italians playing latinos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't she off that show now? her stans on Twitter are nuts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reminder to watch one day at a time if you haven't already Reply

Thread

Link

I'm halfway through and I loooooove it so much omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just here to add a comment supporting this post tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I still believe the word 'latinx' sounds like a Pokemon Reply

Thread

Link

In OITNB in particular, I think they definitely could have done a much better job of having multiple types of latino women portrayed. I get that it's a prison show, but there are plenty of women from ALL SORTS of backgrounds in prison that happen to be latino women.

I mean, there couldn't be ONE who was successful, and caught her husband cheating and had a crime of passion? Or a successful business owner who committed tax evasion, insider trading, anything? I'm a gay white man, and even I was like "...where are the middle-class, not 'ghetto' people who AREN'T skinny white women?" This newest season really surprised me, though, in that it wasn't COMPLETELY centered around the prissy white girl. Which I liked, because last season was really hard for me to get through.

But I will say, they did a pretty decent job of making some of the white girls trash....because giiiirl, those meth twins. lol Reply

Thread

Link

isn't gloria in jail for some kind of fraud? she owned a bodega or store, and it was some kind of fraud with food stamps? i feel like a large majority of the characters on the show are in for drug related crimes, but i can't remember if we know what everyone is in for Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah gloria is in for food stamp fraud. flaca is in for selling fake drugs that made some guy pretend he was high and kill himself. maritza is in for stealing a car from a dealership and blanca is in for elder abuse. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There are a few people we still don't have the entire backstory on. But I still feel like their behavior/personalities are all "stereotypical" latino women. I just wish there was one that was like, if you closed your eyes, you wouldn't know immediately what race was being portrayed. That's my main issue, is: even if I close my eyes, and have no idea what scene it is...just hearing the persons dialect is enough for me to say, "Oh that's one of the latino ladies." Not that there's anything wrong with having any particular dialect or accent, I just wish that there was more of a range for each race in the show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Doesn't help that the most famous Mexican directors don't care much to hire Mexican actors (I know this is abt Latinos in general but I've always been annoyed by this) Reply

Thread

Link

probably cuz studios won't allow it. both salma and cuaron said he wanted her for gravity and the studio made him cast a gringa so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aren't there anti-discriminatory laws? Maybe I'm naive but why don't studios get sued over this shit? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That excuse works for a movie with a small cast like Gravity but what about others with larger casts?



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Interesting. Thanks for letting me know. Hope their Oscars give them clout :( pinches racistas Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

*cough*Iñárritu*cough*at least cuaron has tried*cough*



Edited at 2017-06-27 10:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Latinx

Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was my reaction too, oops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this some new term spawned from the depths of some White Liberal Arts college? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is latinx pronounced? i read it as "latinecks"



also, are any other words in spanish giving the -x treatment since spanish is a gendered language? ie bombero, motorista, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, there aren't, people have talked about trying to make the language genderless but I don't see how that shit will work if all the language is gendered, the grammar is gendered, we would need to change everything and we have words that even if they aren't gender neutral per se they work as inclusive terms.



Also I'm 95% sure that word was invented by a gringo or someone who has no idea about how romance languages work, it makes me cringe so hard, specially that pronunciation è__è Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

latinecks

JAJAJAJAJAJ! Glorious.



There are certain words that still are only masculin, like Sargento, Soprano, Obispo, miembro, piloto; or feminine only like Abeja, Mosca, etc. These words are "general" or they include every genre in it.



But most words ending with -e are "neutral" so it could be "latine"? It sounds silly af xD Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ive seen it used for so many words, including "negras" (negrxs), "afroindigenx", "hondureñx", etc. i dont have opinion on this, dont want to offend people, but sometimes it confuses me, cos i speak another language as well (french)



Edited at 2017-06-27 11:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Someone in another post said that they've seen amigx but I, thankfully, have not yet encountered that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lsdkskd mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used that term because I know some people who prefer it but I changed it because I see how others can find it off the mark. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I finished OITNB the other day and I hated what they did to Diane's character this season. idk there was more to her than coming off as ditzy and aloof. Maybe it was just me but it really bummed me out. Reply

Thread

Link

she and flaca have always mostly just been there for comedic relief, but they have their serious/human moments every once in a while too, and they had that this season too, in the finale at least. last season was her most serious season, and even then she was still kinda ditzy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminds me a interview that Camila Mendes (from Riverdale) gave in which she said that before Veronica she only got script for roles were her character was always dirty poor/from the wrong side of the tracks/promiscuous, all very stereotypical and with very few lines. Reply

Thread

Link

The Latino representation is shit, it is known. Only one is allowed to have a minimal spotlight. Look at Jane The Virgin, Gina Rodriguez gets the (deserved) praise, and yet you have Jaime Camil in the same show, with amazing comedic timing and dramatic skills, and nobody acknowledges it. And then the CW will cast any brown non-Latino as Latino characters. And then, everything else is drug-related, both in English-language shows like Queen of the South and in Spanish speaking networks.



At this point, I'm just happy Edgar Ramírez gets to play Italian instead of the other way around. Reply

Thread

Link

Jaime Camil getting snubbed will always be enraging. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link