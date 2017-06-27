rosario my love

The (Un)Changing Face of Latinos on TV




-The portrayal of Latinos on TV used to have more variety, but now a majority of Latino roles are stereotypes.
-“This is an industry [Hollywood] that is supposed to be progressive, and I say to you that it is one of the least progressive industries around” - Alex Nogales, National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) president and CEO.
-OitNB's Diane Guerrero describes the three possible characters available for actors of colors in Hollywood to play: "A two-dimensional character; a multi-dimensional character in which race or ethnicity is his or her defining feature; or a multi-dimensional character [whose race] that can’t be glossed over."
-Despite Diane's and castmates Jackie Cruz's and Dascha Polanco's success with OitNB, they still get offered stereotypical Latino roles such as "Gang members, gardeners, girlfriends and maids."
-Dascha Polanco
-“I’m not kidding you when I tell you that I’ll go for stereotypical roles, and I’ll literally see everyone from my cast there. It is changing, but very slowly. It’s taken me 15 years to get a role like this.” -Jackie Cruz
-"In 2016, the Media, Diversity & Social Change (MDSC) Initiative at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism found that only 5.8% percent of speaking or named characters were Hispanic/Latino, versus 17% of the total U.S. population; across broadcast, cable and streaming outlets, just 12.6% of directors came from all underrepresented racial/ethnic groups combined, versus 37.9% of the population."


source

I really recommend reading the article, it really describes the sad state of Latino actors in Hollywood.
