get it girl Reply

Thread

Link

i fucked at work and in the car a bunch of times Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

get it sis!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh, shit car counts too, huh? Damn, I'm a bigger ho than I thot ;) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i never managed to have sex in a car! we tried in a big suv but still for some reason it felt like we had no space it was just idk not possible.. it was sad and funny at the same time, i pulled a muscle and the day after he literally carried me around school one class to another... aw memories! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mama lit. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn Rih, Get it. Reply

Thread

Link

oooooooo Reply

Thread

Link

get it, girl! Reply

Thread

Link

what is his occupation, what does he drive, where did he graduate from?



is he good enough for my queen?! i'm stressin. Reply

Thread

Link

Get a life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only if rih says its okay tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get it, bb. Reply

Thread

Link

that looks like some good kissin Reply

Thread

Link

Girl they clearly fucking lmao TMZ has more pics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The photo where she has her head thrown back is everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's making me uncomfortable that they have these pics lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well alright now!! Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, she looks really into it, lol. Good for them Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO he's a fucking weirdo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO!!! But ewwww @ him. He's a douche. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smh I posted this picture in the original post y'all can't see it?



Fuck ass formatting 😒

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The guys in the background like "Oh he 'bout to cry." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao definitely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao...same tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I said "awwwww" out loud lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so ugly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL perfect! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

roflllllllllllll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he liked rihanna soooo much as he claims, then what happened? She's out of his league, anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my



ok sis Reply

Thread

Link

she's so hot Reply

Thread

Link