can we take a moment to appreciate anne-marie and her flawless vocalz





That fake accent though. Reply

I usually turn off music videos after like one minute but this was a cute little video I loved it and he's so hot tbh Reply

for some reason he's gotten a lot cuter in the recent 2 years Reply

I appreciate that he keeps trying. To his benefit he has some pretty solid songs so here's to one of them finally getting him there.



I feel like I've seen this video before...

...and again...

but anne marie is in this one so its better! Reply

I see him promoting Frankie Jonas. Reply

I follow joe and nick on instagram and I think it's cute how close they all are, like they visit Frankie at college and shit



low bar I know but still, cute! Reply

I lowkey love that they seem to be closer to Frankie than Kevin now 🌚 Reply

Oh this a bop but I wish Nick wasn't the lead. Nhf his voice. Reply

Have you seen my little brother frankie in the Remember I Told You video he's such a rockstar https://t.co/AGYxE7oFdI pic.twitter.com/QVnGYIu8Pm — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 27, 2017





LOL Frankie still randomly popping up in their stuff.

bonus jonas Reply

The Bonus Jonas looks like the oldest one. How unfortunate for him. :-/ Reply

he looks like noah cyrus of the family Reply

I just realized how young they both are. I'm sure they'll grow into their looks and are already wonderful people. #SaySomethingNice Reply

lmao i forgot he existed Reply

The bonus jonas Reply

mike posner is adorable to me after that self-deprecating line lyrics "I'm just a singer who already blew his shot

I get along with old timers

'Cause my name's a reminder of a pop song people forgot"



lmao





and this made him famous again lmaooo Reply

I like it.

Its so cute when Frankie just pops up. Reply

a lot of slouching going on. that can't be too comfortable Reply

lol mte!!!!! once it was over i was like "wow, i bet their backs were hurting for days after that" Reply

I like the beat Reply

i feel like all the momentum he got from jealous and whatever subsequent singles has disappeared Reply

If someone told me i was going to masturbate to Nick Jonas about 5 years ago i would have laughed into their faces Reply

this is one of the only songs by drake that sounds listenable tbh Reply

