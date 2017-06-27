Lana Del Rey Covers V Magazine and Opens Up to Stevie Nicks





I'm looking forward to this collab Reply

Thread

Link

my equine queen!

those riding boots would look so good on me, god damnit. Reply

Thread

Link

I know, I want them so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope she tours for this album!



I saw her in SF in 2014 (13?..) and then I had third row seats for her show in MV in 2015 and it was magical. Her improvement in live performance was just incredible and I would so love to see her again now when she's clearly so much more confident and happy Reply

Thread

Link

i'd really like to see her live but i hear her audience is the worst and so obnoxious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her crowd is quite frankly insane and rabid, my top 2 worst are probably hers and marina's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh yes i've seen marina sooooo many times and i always have to stay to the back bc i cannot deal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, i saw her twice during the electra era where i was in the middle-ish of the crowd and it wasn't that bad tbh but froot was horrible and i was so thankful that i went straight to the balcony because i could literally watch the crowd shoving and mauling each other



in comparison for lana i was front row and was almost smothered, teen girls were spitting on each other, and there were ppl randomly passing out. it was wild. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was sad and now she's happier. Nice. Hope I like the album, the singles were just okay. Interested in "We Just Kept Dancing" for title alone. Reply

Thread

Link

hmm i'm interested in hearing the record but sometimes i don't get what the hell she's talking about Reply

Thread

Link

the interview is an interesting read! thank you OP!



this woman is so perfect to me. She's someone who I'd love to spend a week of romance and read books and poetry with. i got a twisted imagination i know. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm seeing Stevie Nicks in August. Reply

Thread

Link

I still remember when she first came out and the days of Hipster Runoff. That seems like ages ago. She seems to have a loyal fanbase since that time which is good and seems happier.



semi ot but recently I was sitting down with my mom because she was doing her will and we were talking about burial and she was like "I wanted my signed Stevie Nicks vinyl (I met Stevie in Toronto and she wrote a nice little personalized message for my mom on it) buried with me lol. My ass would do but I wanna be cremated so...



Edited at 2017-06-27 08:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

God I loved hipster runoff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i forgot about hipster runoff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad she's happier. i love her old songs but find them too dark sometimes. so i'm happy she's doing more optimistic songs. Reply

Thread

Link

These pics are gorgeous! I want the one with the horse and the fence as a poster tbh Reply

Thread

Link

"..trying to stay positive, and just believing that things are going to be okay. And if it feels like they’re not going to be okay, we’ll try and make them okay individually and then together."

aww<3 Reply

Thread

Link

Witch queens. Reply

Thread

Link

she seems like she'd be a great friend Reply

Thread

Link

i want to go for a pint w/ her tbh, she seems so much fun. i remember one interview she did in ireland for the radio she took a giant dildo out her bag halfway through lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh obsessed Reply

Thread

Link

The photo on the horse is everything. Reply

Thread

Link

The boots in the pic where she's leading the horse are aaaaamazing Reply

Thread

Link

she looks so gorgeous in these Reply

Thread

Link

i love this shoot & i love how much stevie supports female artists



Edited at 2017-06-27 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

pretty pictures! love the styling Reply

Thread

Link

She writes all her songs? By herself? Reply

Thread

Link

she usually has a co-writer but i mean all her songs are about the same two or three subjects and feature prob 100 vocab words maximum (the most prominent two being Red Dress) so is this really shocking lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

red dresses

nail polish

being (too) young

being pretty

money

money

drugs

money

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pale moonlight

Party Dress

Diamonds

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

daddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

downtown



ILH but yeah @ this thread lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

blue,

cool,

coney island,

pepsi,

cola,

etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is this album release so far away? i cant wait anymore... Reply

Thread

Link

Great cover omg Reply

Thread

Link