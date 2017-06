King K-Dot stays serving visuals and bops for daaaaaaaaaaayyyyyysssss. Reply

He's so great. Reply

it's grey poupon, that evian, that TED talk Reply

Kinda digging the religious imagery theme from his new videos. Reply

I like this a lot. And this is one of my favorite songs off the album if not the fave. Reply

Video is as usual, a masterpiece. Feels like I was watching a short movie. Reply

Ugh I love him so much. Two of my fave songs from this album are LOVE. and LUST. Reply

LOVE is my favorite too. Reply

love rendered me bald Reply

LMAO Reply

The work, money and time he put into making this album and the videos that follow it have me giving him a lot of respect. I may not agree with some of his views of the community we are both a part of but I really love these visuals. Reply

I alos really love the intor to the album Blood. Reply

Great video for the best track on the album 🙏🏾 Reply

made it look.sexy Reply

DNA. and ELEMENT. are my top 2 faves. Reply

yaaaaas. i hope we get a vid for loyalty or pride too Reply

I think Rih just filmed the Loyalty video with him! I saw some clips. Reply

YAAAS Reply

sis don't say that without receipts!! Reply

cant wait to watch this as my job blockedd access to yt and twitter =/ Reply

This reminded me that my signed vinyl of DAMN. should be shipping soon. I cannot wait.



Also, I really want a video for Duckworth. That and Element are my favs.



Edited at 2017-06-27 11:27 pm (UTC)

so glad he's stepped it up with his videos! Reply

he should release "love" and rule the summer Reply

This is art. Reply

