Fox TV panels for 2017 Comic Con





Every time I see a photo for this Orville show I am annoyed for Other Space.

Not going to SDCC. I went once and that scratched that itch for me.Every time I see a photo for this Orville show I am annoyed for Other Space. #justiceforotherspace Reply

Has B99 ever had a panel?



I'm waiting to see what WB brings. Disney probably won't be there so idc. Reply

OMG good point, I don't think they have. FOX is shit with B99 - the DVDs barely have any extras as well... Reply

Ummm... what is that screencap? because even for a comedy, hell no. Reply

The trailer looks good. Reply

Seth MacFarlane made a parody Star Trek show for some reason. Reply

It's not really a parody though, it's an actual sci-fi show with some comedy, but also some serious sci-fi. From what I have heard, it's not as goofy as the trailer made it out to be, but Fox thinks people won't care about the sci fi aspect, apparently.



He's a huge Trekkie--he had a role on Enterprise, he's done DVD commentaries for TNG, he's written intros to Trek books, he's been in a few documentaries about the series. He's been saying for years he wanted to bring a show like TNG back to TV. Reply

this sounds like that adam carolla comment Reply

Not really. Just pointing out the fact that in the realm of shows out there him doing a sci-fi Trekish show was probably the most likely outcome.



Now if he was gonna do some Shonda type show, that would be more of a WTF "for some

reason" type of situation. Reply

He's a massive Trekkie. Even had a recurring bit part on Enterprise. Reply

Who is going to sdcc? Reply

i just want DCEU news out of hall h



- new JL trailer

- aquaman teaser

- official wonder woman 2/patty jenkins announcement

- gotham city sirens cast reveal

- the flash and JLD director announcements

- man of steel 2 announcement

- maybe a few words from matt reeves

- word on their new slate! GLC, nightwing, batgirl, etc. 🙏🏽



i don't need all of this but some of it would be nice. Reply

I hope we get a new JL trailer that's super heavy on Wonder Woman kicking ass. And that maybe gives Cyborg more than 2 lines cause he's barely been in the trailers. Reply

yes! i want more wonder woman and cyborg in the trailer for sure. the last one that came out had a lot of batman, flash, and aquaman, so it would only be fair. if they're smart, they'll thrown in some extra amazon goodness while they're at it too. Reply

There are rumors that Poison Ivy has been cast and Catwoman's close to being cast and both will be announced @ Comic Con. 👀 Reply

i read similar rumors from 4chan and i want them to be real! the rumor dump i read also mentioned that the DCEU specifically wanted to cast women of color for catwoman and batgirl and bring in jessica cruz for GLC 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 fingers crossed these leaks turn out true. Reply

I heard that too! I also heard Jared Leto is supposed to have a big role too tho... Reply

I'm all for more sci-fi shows, and Galaxy Quest type shows as well, but the trailer for Orville was so painfully unfunny. Reply

I was looking forward to american gods but they decided to be rude and not go.

Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy they were there last year! And it looks like they're doing NYCC... Reply

What the fuck is that screencap? Adrianne needs to go back to Aos tbh.



I hate Seth so much. So, so, so, sooooooo much



I wonder if they'll have a BTVS 20th anniversary panel, or if it's just gonna be that fan event outside? I've seen some people mentioning some celebration and IDK if they mean the fan one or if something official was announced. Reply

I just got Conan tickets so I'm excited about that Reply

The Conan Funkos are returning too! Reply

I have the Joker one from last year - I want the Star Wars Conan this year or GOT, idgaf about the other two Reply

I'm still waiting on the schedule before I get excited about anything, but I'm probably not going to as many panels this year, because I went to too many last year. I'm just sad because I'm most likely going to skip the live action panel at D23 for the video game panel which happens right after (god damn you Kingdom Hearts 3). Hopefully Marvel will show more or less the same thing at SDCC, I'll only be super sad if they end up announcing a Ahsoka spin-off movie by some miracle at the live action panel 😭 Reply

It's so funny to me that the Star trek comedy rip-off has got Penny Johnson Jerald in it. Love you, Kasidy Yates Reply

Family guy is becoming crappy, and that's too bad...I loved that show. Reply

The Brian and Stewie bits are the only worthwhile parts anymore.



It's amusing me that literally none of the cast will be at the FG panel except Mike Henry and Alex Borstein. Seth Green is usually there but not this year. Reply

True, they are really the only reason why I still watch the show.



Haha, why even have a panel?! Sounds like a waste of time. Reply

I suppose they will make Seth Macfarlane show up since he's there for his other show, I'm guessing it's why the description says "special guests" in case he doesn't actually show up.



I'm not sure why they have it, tbh. they could just show the clip trailer at the Fox booth and accomplish the same thing. Reply

Becoming...gorl, did you just wake up from a coma from 2005? Reply

I'm down for the Bob's Burgers panel!! Reply

no lucifer :(

i don't keep up with the show very well, but i wanted tricia helfer to go Reply

Here for that Bob's Burgers panel! I love watching them each year. Which reminds me, I assume last year's is finally up in full... Reply

