Fox TV panels for 2017 Comic Con
Comic-Con: ‘The Orville’, ‘Ghosted’ & ‘The Gifted’ Part Of 20th Century Fox TV’s Footprint At Fan Confab https://t.co/GHIkwYqeKa pic.twitter.com/2PzCoTJ4bw— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 27, 2017
*Fox will be bringing cast members from new shows Ghosted, The Orville, and The Gifted for panels at next month's San Diego Comic Con
*Returning shows Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy/American Dad, and The Exorcist will also have panels with cast members at the convention.
Source
What are you looking forward to seeing at SDCC?
Every time I see a photo for this Orville show I am annoyed for Other Space. #justiceforotherspace
I'm waiting to see what WB brings. Disney probably won't be there so idc.
He's a huge Trekkie--he had a role on Enterprise, he's done DVD commentaries for TNG, he's written intros to Trek books, he's been in a few documentaries about the series. He's been saying for years he wanted to bring a show like TNG back to TV.
Now if he was gonna do some Shonda type show, that would be more of a WTF "for some
reason" type of situation.
- new JL trailer
- aquaman teaser
- official wonder woman 2/patty jenkins announcement
- gotham city sirens cast reveal
- the flash and JLD director announcements
- man of steel 2 announcement
- maybe a few words from matt reeves
- word on their new slate! GLC, nightwing, batgirl, etc. 🙏🏽
i don't need all of this but some of it would be nice.
I hate Seth so much. So, so, so, sooooooo much
It's amusing me that literally none of the cast will be at the FG panel except Mike Henry and Alex Borstein. Seth Green is usually there but not this year.
Haha, why even have a panel?! Sounds like a waste of time.
I'm not sure why they have it, tbh. they could just show the clip trailer at the Fox booth and accomplish the same thing.
i don't keep up with the show very well, but i wanted tricia helfer to go