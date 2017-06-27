seth nightcap icon

Fox TV panels for 2017 Comic Con




*Fox will be bringing cast members from new shows Ghosted, The Orville, and The Gifted for panels at next month's San Diego Comic Con

*Returning shows Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy/American Dad, and The Exorcist will also have panels with cast members at the convention.

What are you looking forward to seeing at SDCC?
