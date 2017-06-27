Hillary Clinton cites study saying kids who read Harry Potter grow up to be more compassionate
Harry Potter fans worldwide have been celebrating the series' 20th anniversary this past week, with many notable individuals acknowledging the impact that the series has had on our current generation. While speaking at the American Library Associaton conference in Chicago, Hillary Clinton cited a study which says that children who read J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series were more compassionate toward immigrants, refugees, and members of the LGBT community. She went on to say that books like Harry Potter encourage children to dream a little bigger, since it allows kids to see themselves in the pages of a book, as well as many individuals who are unlike them.
.@HillaryClinton cites study saying children who read "Harry Potter" were "more compassionate" towards immigrants, refugees, LGBT community. pic.twitter.com/b4AkjMSC9U— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 27, 2017
Source: Twitter
Has reading Harry Potter made you a more compassionate person?
Actually, ONTD improved and changed some views I had, for the better, so... em... thanks? :D
But maybe not cause my sister found the light without ontd.
But ia about ONTD, there are just a lot of things I wasn't aware of before seeing some of the discussions here.
that whole fandom is a whole bunch of no ty for me, too much shipping/lusting after characters which are children
And fuck SHS and Trump whining about sources. The father of birtherism loved his fake bullshit before he was POTUS.
Kinda o/t but I suffered through the white house press briefing and Huckabee Sanders may have the most annoying voice in the world.
I also think it was a forebearer to the popularity of YA now.
I read it right between ages 12-16ish (I think..) so idk. I've always been really compassionate and caring, though. Hmmm
It's great that compassion was stressed in the books
lack of empathy is one of the worst traits you can have
Exercising the imagination improves the ability to empathize.
