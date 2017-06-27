FIRE

Hillary Clinton cites study saying kids who read Harry Potter grow up to be more compassionate



Harry Potter fans worldwide have been celebrating the series' 20th anniversary this past week, with many notable individuals acknowledging the impact that the series has had on our current generation. While speaking at the American Library Associaton conference in Chicago, Hillary Clinton cited a study which says that children who read J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series were more compassionate toward immigrants, refugees, and members of the LGBT community. She went on to say that books like Harry Potter encourage children to dream a little bigger, since it allows kids to see themselves in the pages of a book, as well as many individuals who are unlike them.




Source: Twitter

Has reading Harry Potter made you a more compassionate person?
