Britney Addresses Lip Sync Accusations

I'm curious to see how this post goes.



Britney post are always very interesting.

Everyone infantalizes her despite her being one of the most seasoned pop girls.

Ya'll praise her for doing the absolute least and jump on anyone who(truthfully) clocks her inability to sing, dance, write and well... do anything really.

She's a pretty bottom grade popstar nowadays.

Yet ya'll treat her like an innocent child learning it's first steps. Reply

Serving CD quality vocals. When will your faves?



I've no doubt she sings but I'm less convinced they turn the mike on. Reply

This, lol. I <3 Brit but i'm not sure the low volume counts. Reply

I wish she would just own the fact that she doesn't sing live and is a ~performer~. Reply

That's what I was hoping would be in the article. Just have her OWN it. Reply

It's literally physically impossible to dance that much and be able to sing without coming out all breathy and wheezy (try it some time) so she really should own it. Reply

I think its hilarious that she still denies, i hope she never admits to not singing live lol Reply

time-travelling queen, giving the people vocals straight out of 1998



why are people so disrespectful Reply

hmmmm. love this girl but I have my doubts Reply

Honestly, not being a Britard, ask anyone who's been to the show in person;

in Vegas, you CAN hear her singing along to most of the songs. There are some where you can't hear even a tiny bit of her vocals (Slave, Everytime, BOMT)

But during a lot of it, you can definitely hear her singing along to it, because her voice is a bit deeper than the track. But her "backing track" is a bit loud. Backing track is supposed to reduce in volume when she singer sings along...not stay full volume.

I love ha so much, but...giiiirl. <3 Aint nobody gonna believe that's mostly your live vocals. Reply

You're delusional sweetie. Reply

I knew you were a closet Britney stan. <3

The closet is for shoes, dear. Get yoself outta there.



No, but, for real though. No fooling, if you see her in Vegas, you really do hear her singing along to a lot of the tracks. I'm not saying she's belting it out, but she definitely sings along. I'm sorry--are you saying you've been to Vegas?I knew you were a closet Britney stan. <3The closet is for shoes, dear. Get yoself outta there.No, but, for real though. No fooling, if you see her in Vegas, you really do hear her singing along to a lot of the tracks. I'm not saying she's belting it out, but she definitely sings along. Reply

I haven't seen her in Vegas, but I did see her on the Circus Tour and the FFT (I was there for the DVD taping). The Circus tour had obvious lip syncing - not all the time but definitely in parts. The FFT was pretty much half and half, heavy playback but you could hear Brit having fun with her vocal runs. Not all of them made it to the DVD but I remember a bunch of them in HIAM.

i've seen her live twice, once on the baby one more time tour (lol) and then her vegas show. she def sings along with the backing track in vegas but like you said, it's SOOOO loud Reply

Maybe they just tell her that her mic is on and let her believe those vocals are all her. Reply

lol surejan.gif



i think Kathy Griffin described it well with: "I just think it's funny that she doesn't even try to fool us. A lot of artists when they lip sync, they'll record a separate live-track.....Beyonce....but Britney actually lip syncs them in the order that they are on the CD. she basically just walks on stage, hits play and then starts the show." Reply

Britney thinks the attack in London last month happened at Selena's concert 😩 https://t.co/X3bwa483qc — Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) June 27, 2017

She's so fucking stupid.

So dumb Reply

gurl we let you off the hook back in the day because the dancing/performing made up for it. But that one-two step you do now, there is no excuse, you arent even breaking a sweat anymore. Reply

Oh please. No one ever let her off the hook. People were vicious toward Britney when she was the most famous popstar in the world. Just like they do today in a more watered down, less passionate way. Reply

she is so shamelessly mediocre, she is lucky that the power of nostalgia of her peak has powered her career for the last decade Reply

Lol at this accuracy. I was never really a fan of hers aside from one or two songs so I don't get the obsession with her music. Reply

Her stans have the lowest standards and their low key masochists Reply

Honestly saying mediocre is a biT generous.



Like what does she do thats mediocre?

Singing?

Dancing?

Stage presence?



Im p sure all of this other than stage presence is poor, not mediocre. Reply

sis u betta hang it up (flatscreen). my bowels have more movement than u Reply

Lol Reply

Lazy ass couldn't even be bothered to record new vocals for decade+ old songs. Reply

