pizza

Britney Addresses Lip Sync Accusations



Britney Spears addressed decades of lip-sync accusations in a new television interview. When asked how much of her Piece of Me tour concerts are live, Spears said,“I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?”

Source


Have you ever busted your ass off and not been given credit, ONTD?
Tagged: