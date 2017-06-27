Britney Addresses Lip Sync Accusations
Omg Britney dragged everyone who says she lip syncs pic.twitter.com/4ypg2TKhrb— la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 27, 2017
Britney Spears addressed decades of lip-sync accusations in a new television interview. When asked how much of her Piece of Me tour concerts are live, Spears said,“I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?”
Source
Have you ever busted your ass off and not been given credit, ONTD?
Britney post are always very interesting.
Everyone infantalizes her despite her being one of the most seasoned pop girls.
Ya'll praise her for doing the absolute least and jump on anyone who(truthfully) clocks her inability to sing, dance, write and well... do anything really.
She's a pretty bottom grade popstar nowadays.
Yet ya'll treat her like an innocent child learning it's first steps.
I've no doubt she sings but I'm less convinced they turn the mike on.
That's what I was hoping would be in the article. Just have her OWN it.
why are people so disrespectful
in Vegas, you CAN hear her singing along to most of the songs. There are some where you can't hear even a tiny bit of her vocals (Slave, Everytime, BOMT)
But during a lot of it, you can definitely hear her singing along to it, because her voice is a bit deeper than the track. But her "backing track" is a bit loud. Backing track is supposed to reduce in volume when she singer sings along...not stay full volume.
I love ha so much, but...giiiirl. <3 Aint nobody gonna believe that's mostly your live vocals.
I knew you were a closet Britney stan. <3
The closet is for shoes, dear. Get yoself outta there.
No, but, for real though. No fooling, if you see her in Vegas, you really do hear her singing along to a lot of the tracks. I'm not saying she's belting it out, but she definitely sings along.
i think Kathy Griffin described it well with: "I just think it's funny that she doesn't even try to fool us. A lot of artists when they lip sync, they'll record a separate live-track.....Beyonce....but Britney actually lip syncs them in the order that they are on the CD. she basically just walks on stage, hits play and then starts the show."
Like what does she do thats mediocre?
Singing?
Dancing?
Stage presence?
Im p sure all of this other than stage presence is poor, not mediocre.
"...because I’m dancing so much"
Re: "...because I’m dancing so much"