Ever since watching The Keepers on Netflix, these kinds of stories have really opened my eyes to how little America cares about women. I know this has always been an issue, but for the system itself that's supposed to be solving these crimes and finding these girls to not give a shit really makes me furious.



And the women INSIDE the system are just as guilty. The angriest I became while watching The Keepers was during the Sharon May interviews. She's not good at lying, she should be ashamed of herself, and she should be in jail.



But hey if the system doesn't care about POC why would they care about women? They only care if you're a white football star at the local high school.



I couldn't finish The Keepers, I've watched documentaries where a murder has been described in detail but I just couldn't sit through the details of the rape, I found myself pausing it just so I can walk the nausea off, it got to a point where it just became so unbearable that I just stopped watching altogether Reply

Yeah, for sure. The first episode I was like, "Oh this is like Dateline!"



Second episode, "HAVE I BEEN TRANSPORTED TO HELL?!?" Reply

the more i hear about the keepers the less i think i can handle it. i need to remove it from my queue Reply

Same. I'm someone who can fall asleep with Investigation Discovery on. I turn it on if I can't sleep in the middle of the night, and that helps me go back to sleep, but I couldn't do The Keepers. The older I get, my line keeps getting firmer on what I can and can't do True Crime wise. Reply

All the Sharon May pictures were in black and white so I just assumed that she was white. Then when we actually saw her, I was like, damn damn damn. She was a terrible liar. Using the "I'm not even Catholic" excuse like she wasn't from one of the most historically corrupt cities in America and money doesn't exist.

for a while all i watched were episodes of Forensic Files and Dateline and pretty much 99% of the victims were women brutally murdered at the hands of a man. it's a fucking epidemic and horrifying how disposable women are in our society and most people still don't seem to get it or give a flying fuck. our culture hates women so much. it's infuriating and sf depressing. Reply

The Keepers fucked me up- what a seriously brave documentary series Reply

I was dumbfounded when she made that crack about her ~~new convertible!!~~, I despised her immediately and IA she's an awful liar Reply

I wonder how different this will be from The Vanishing Women Reply

maybe because it's recent? Reply

huh? 'the vanishing women' was barely even a year ago Reply

Not familiar with this story, but I'm gonna go out on a limb and say "violent men who hate women" happened. Reply

Always seems to be the story Reply

True crime stories are so chilling. I've been reading up on Lauren Spierer and 👀. Reply

Wow, I can't believe it has been 6+ years since she disappeared. I'd rather know what happened to my loved one than forever question what happened, I think. Reply

I agree. I would think of the worst scenarios if the case was unresolved. I can't imagine what her parents are going through but it's clear that the guys she saw later that night had something to do with it. Reply

Yea I'd definitely rather know. Reply

There's a teenage girl who's been missing in the Bay Area since 2012 (Sierra Lamar) and they just convicted someone of her murder without ever finding a body. If I was her family, that would be the hardest thing for me... not knowing where she was. Reply

Okay, I just wish it was a continue of The Vanishing Women. I did watch The Real Story last night about 23 Latina woman who were found along a highway and I knew why I had never heard of that story. It just broke my heart because I feel like those cases never get resolved. Reply

Where's the highway? You don't mean Highway of Tears? Reply

many of the women were sex workers who possibly disappeared along Central Avenue and many remains were found in West Mesa. Reply

Also, I think that Jason guy only killed that one woman. I don't think he is responsible for the other disappearances, but they are all pretty different so I don't know if it was one person who changed MOs. Reply

Gosh. All I can ask for is less about the "personalities" shedding light on these murders and less on killers. Focus on the victims and respect their families. They're unfortunately an afterthought. Reply

Ann Rule did a decent job of talking about the victims as people in her books. Reply

I really agree with this.



Have you read Lost Girls by Robert Kolker btw? It's a really great example of shifting media attention to serial killer (Long Island) victims and the societal problems that cause their murders to be ignored. He did a really beautiful job covering the girls' early lives and the financial obstacles they faced that led them to sex work/vulnerable positions. I seriously loved it and wish there were more stories like this in the true crime genre. Reply

I have that on my kindle to read eventually 😩 Thank you for recommending it. Reply

^Yes! That book did an amazing job to highlight who the victims are and their family and great recommendation for true crime genre that focuses on the victims rather than the killer. Reply

i know everyone wants these women's cases to be a serial killer but after watching vanishing women/reading about the cases this seems more like it's related to the opioid/heroin epidemic outside of like two or three cases (which in no way diminishes their cases tho). like the citizens of Chillicothe keep trying to discuss the crisis but keep getting drowned out by the media's obsession with serial killers smdh Reply

The obsession with serial killers really bothers me sometimes. I have considered it before because people try to link like...30 different women's disappearances in the South to some unknown serial killer even though the women aren't that similar and some have cases that clearly move in different directions (one had a violent ex-husband who was the last to see her, one was a relapsed addict, etc). Like, everyone is so obsessed with creating serial killers that they ignore the actual details of these women's lives.



I had never considered it particularly in the example you give and that is a great point. Like, there is a drug epidemic being ignored because serial killers are more "fun" to think about.



I feel you. Literally every single one of those women had a story that ended with heroin addiction. Every single one. But serial killers are so much sexier than big pharma and the way our culture treats sex workers. Reply

yeah, I'm from the area, and the heroin epidemic has just ravaged it. it's been shitty to watch the deaths of these women get turned into weird serial killer bullshit because people have such a hard-on for true crime shit (something I have totally done myself, so I'm throwing rocks all in my glass house) to ~solve.~ drugs have turned the whole area inside out. it started (in Ohio) in Portsmouth with the pill mills, and it just keeps creeping its way further north :( Reply

That's a really good point. The drug addiction issues in this state are extremely serious. Also, Ohio is a huge state for human trafficking but people either don't know or it doesn't get brought up enough. Reply

I'm here for these women getting justice, but, this isn't even the first series that's been out about these women. The last one ended with nothing really other than the fact that all of these women were heroin addicted sex-workers who met their end in tragic ways. One murder was solved. Judging by the fact that this is on SPIKE, I'm guessing this is more about ratings/ riding the true crime wave than seeking justice for any of these women.

Although, if somehow this solves some of these women's murders, more power to them.

i'd never heard of it until i caught this trailer! i don't follow much true crime Reply

Correct me if I'm wrong, but weren't the Chillicothe murders speculated to have been the work of that guy who attacked a sex worker in West Virginia? After she killed him in self defense the murders supposedly stopped and a kill kit was found in his car IIRC Reply

I've been listening to this podcast about Franklin Delano Floyd and that shit was absolutely horrifying. Reply

that is truly one of the most horrific true crime stories i have ever heard Reply

i don't understand this wiki page. so he was married to sharon's mother, but then he kidnapped sharon and michael was sharon and franklin's son? Reply

He was originally Sharon's legal stepfather which is why when Sharon's mother returned from jail and found her children missing, they couldn't press charges.



Sharon got pregnant in high school iirc by her boyfriend at the time, but Franklin/Warren/Trent moved them to another state so her boyfriend never knew he was going to be a father. When they relocated Franklin passed Sharon, now Tonya, as his wife and Michael as his son.



Edited at 2017-06-27 08:02 pm (UTC)

did anyone watch The Killing Season? Reply

Yes! I thought they did a great job of interviewing people connected to the women while remaining respectful. I especially appreciated the early questions raised by the documentarians about why police response was so horribly bungled with each and every victim. That can't be stressed enough with LISK's victims. Reply

Idk what this is about, but here in Ohio there's a big problem with human trafficking. I was surprised to learn that it happens even in my well-known college town and people really have no clue about it. Reply

Athens, Columbus, Toledo, Cinci, Cleveland. if you look at all the ways shit can get into Ohio (highways, boats from anywhere that dock in Lake Erie, trains, etc.) It's really not surprising. Reply

idk that there was a problem in ohio. i was born there but moved away as a toddler. i used to go back to columbus for a couple weeks every summer for years. haven't been back for about 9yr tho Reply

