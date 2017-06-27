Trailer for Spike's 'Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio' (premiering 22nd of July)
In just 13 months, six women go missing in Chillicothe, Ohio, with four turning up dead; filmmaker Joe Berlinger and intelligence analyst Angela Clemente try to figure out what happened.
Source
And the women INSIDE the system are just as guilty. The angriest I became while watching The Keepers was during the Sharon May interviews. She's not good at lying, she should be ashamed of herself, and she should be in jail.
But hey if the system doesn't care about POC why would they care about women? They only care if you're a white football star at the local high school.
I'll have to check this out!
Second episode, "HAVE I BEEN TRANSPORTED TO HELL?!?"
Have you read Lost Girls by Robert Kolker btw? It's a really great example of shifting media attention to serial killer (Long Island) victims and the societal problems that cause their murders to be ignored. He did a really beautiful job covering the girls' early lives and the financial obstacles they faced that led them to sex work/vulnerable positions. I seriously loved it and wish there were more stories like this in the true crime genre.
I had never considered it particularly in the example you give and that is a great point. Like, there is a drug epidemic being ignored because serial killers are more "fun" to think about.
Although, if somehow this solves some of these women's murders, more power to them.
Sharon got pregnant in high school iirc by her boyfriend at the time, but Franklin/Warren/Trent moved them to another state so her boyfriend never knew he was going to be a father. When they relocated Franklin passed Sharon, now Tonya, as his wife and Michael as his son.
