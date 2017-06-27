I've never been all that dazzled by these movies and I'll probably skip the third one, but I would like to share one of my fave Vines (RIP Vine):



lmao



I loved vine it always helped me laugh or smile when I was depressed.

I still don't understand why they shut it down. Reply

i don't think they knew how to monetize it :( sucks bc vine was rly great outside of like nash grier and whomever Reply

"clap along if you beg for the sweet release of death"



😂 👏 Reply

made me lose my shit Reply

''this is exactly what was missing from up'' *fart noise*



lol, I actually laughed at that :P Reply

Same Reply

Whatevz, you can only truly appreciate these movies if you watch them with a 3 year old who screams with laughter, radiates absolute joy and insists on everyone dancing along to certain scenes.

My niece and I will be there opening day for Despicable Me 3 with buckets of popcorn, minion glasses and our dancing shoes.

I watch them with my niece and I usually end up laughing more than her (I love how the minions language is a mix of of different languages and I always crack up when they re-make a music video, when I saw I Swear the first time I cried xD) Reply

holy shit I relate to this so much. Reply

me IRL Reply

Sort of thought it was funny for a second, but then you can tell she's forcing herself to seem 'crazy' and it just loses all of its humor. Meh. Reply

Is it like...the point of the video? Because I watched it and it seems to me like she's trying to come across as having a meltdown.

To be fair, I haven't clicked on her YouTube to see her content (if she has any.) So, I have nothing to compare it to. Reply

But then she trained her dog 'to hate minions, right now he's chewing up a minion' and I'm struggling to breathe with how hard I'm laughing, that's amazing. I was with her the first 18 seconds, then she lost me with that "every day I breathe" thing, but then she pointed out the minions were slaves and I was like "Oh shit, that's a good point" but then she said "what race is yellow?" andBut then she trained her dog 'to hate minions, right now he's chewing up a minion' and I'm struggling to breathe with how hard I'm laughing, that's amazing. Reply

Pfft, Gru is way better than Wreck-It-Ralph. Ugh. Reply

Now listen here u lil shit Reply

The second movie had just a terrible message. You're not a real family without a mother. Reply

The only thing worse was Full House trying to shoehorn Vicky in Reply

gawd i know



i actually rly rly like the first one, but the second one just undermines everything. everything but a non-nuclear family is not good enough, racist stereotypes like woah, cool female character that ends up mostly useless in the finale. nope. Reply

Totally agree.

OT, but I just recently took over my 5 year old nephew and 7 year old niece, and we're more of a 'family' than they ever were with their parents. They constantly tell me how happy they are, and they are so happy and well-behaved now vs. when they were in their parents' care. Gay uncle sometimes makes it a better 'family', I'm just saying! Reply

aww I wish y'all the best bb Reply

Ty. <3

Been fighting with my sister on her addictions and her ex husband is basically dead to the kids--he never calls them or deals with them directly. So it's just a hot mess. I got her into treatment, so in the meantime I've got the kids. If she leaves, I'm going to family court to get permanent custody. I'm crossing my fingers that she makes the right choices and stays in treatment. Reply

aw that's v sweet <3 Reply

I loved the first one, despised the second one, one of the reasons being that message (another being ruining Gru as a character and those annoying Minions). Reply

I learned recently that the most famouns Minions weren't in the third one because they were doing their own Minions movie and I'm still laughing about it ngl. Reply

It's so surreal to me seeing a character voiced by Trey Parker all over products aimed at children, haha. Reply

Shout out to my siblings for having their kids earlier & around the Harry Potter hype movies.

I love me nieces and nephews but I couldn't do it with this era of Despicable Me.

I'm guessing these movies are only successful because a few movie tickets are cheaper than a babysitter. Reply

My 10 year old wants to watch it...I was so bored with the second and the minion movie, I don't know how I'm going to survive this one. I'm hoping the hubby wants to take him alone, but I doubt it. Reply

megamind was a decent movie Reply

Megamind was great though Reply

Wow, even the honest trailers for this was meh lol Reply

