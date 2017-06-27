June 27th, 2017, 10:35 am zoaster_toaster Honest Trailers - Despicable Me 1-2 Source Tagged: film - comedy Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
I loved vine it always helped me laugh or smile when I was depressed.
I still don't understand why they shut it down.
😂 👏
lol, I actually laughed at that :P
My niece and I will be there opening day for Despicable Me 3 with buckets of popcorn, minion glasses and our dancing shoes.
To be fair, I haven't clicked on her YouTube to see her content (if she has any.) So, I have nothing to compare it to.
But then she trained her dog 'to hate minions, right now he's chewing up a minion' and I'm struggling to breathe with how hard I'm laughing, that's amazing.
i actually rly rly like the first one, but the second one just undermines everything. everything but a non-nuclear family is not good enough, racist stereotypes like woah, cool female character that ends up mostly useless in the finale. nope.
OT, but I just recently took over my 5 year old nephew and 7 year old niece, and we're more of a 'family' than they ever were with their parents. They constantly tell me how happy they are, and they are so happy and well-behaved now vs. when they were in their parents' care. Gay uncle sometimes makes it a better 'family', I'm just saying!
Been fighting with my sister on her addictions and her ex husband is basically dead to the kids--he never calls them or deals with them directly. So it's just a hot mess. I got her into treatment, so in the meantime I've got the kids. If she leaves, I'm going to family court to get permanent custody. I'm crossing my fingers that she makes the right choices and stays in treatment.
I love me nieces and nephews but I couldn't do it with this era of Despicable Me.
I'm not exactly a fan of the franchise, though.