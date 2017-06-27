Mariah Carey gets grilled about Israeli politics involvement

What a luxury to be able to not give a shit about politics. Reply

It seems like the world just gets more and more terrifying but i guess it's good that some things never change, like Mariah dgaf and the Oasis brothers are at each other's throats. Reply

She can't expect to do business with Israeli companies with questionable pasts like SodaStream and Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics and hang with Netanyahu and not get asked or called out for it.



those Dead Sea people always accost me at the mall. Reply

Right?!?



She always says shit like this and it makes her look like a dunce.



There's the world everyone lives in and then there's the world Mariah lives in. And never the twain shall meet. Reply

Basically Reply

This is a good quote Reply

I need to send this to my Mom, who acts like Mariah in regards to politics Reply

idk. political apathy in disenfranchised people is quite often the result of fear and hopelessness (and not "an endorsement of the status quo"). the apolitical privileged people have no excuse though. Reply

Yeah my mom grew up poor was homeless as an adult she she didnt anf doesnt gaf about politics at all, bc votes are bought in our home country. But she didnt even vote when she got her citizenship



Edited at 2017-06-27 06:58 pm (UTC)

this is me, I'm so used to my country having the shittiest politicians that even if I vote I try to not watch news or to be disconected from it because It makes me angry and sad, I don't see any hope and I think most latin-americans think like me, unfortunately. Reply

I would say yes and no though. From my experience as Venezuelan, you can only stay indifferent/apolitical when the situation is bad, but not bad enough YET for you to take a solid stance. The last three or so years for us have been so dire that nobody I know can claim anymore that they don't care for politics. Reply

I love Mariah's music and all, but this hits the nail on the damned head. Especially given the current climate. Reply

When I said I wanted a messy post to distract myself, this was not I meant. Reply

lol Reply

Why is this gif mirrored?! #AskingTheRealQuestions Reply

its a glimpse into the warped, alternate universe that mariah carey lives in? Reply

Is she on tour, or is this like a private concert thing?

I don't really follow Mariah. Last I heard she was doing a short vegas residency. Reply

"I, like, concentrate on the singing..."



Wellllllll Reply

LOL Reply

OMG what is even happening here Reply

I still crack up that last week's RHONY, Ramona Singer basically co-opted this look from the waist up for a party. Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

ho don't do it! Reply

Lmao oop Reply

Yassss, bih



Edited at 2017-06-27 07:01 pm (UTC)

bitch ain't sung since 2003 Reply

lmaoo Reply

Omg Reply

Nah not a Monster coming for a vocal legend. Reply

Fuck off, my Queen. Reply

I saw this on Twitter and thought it was old lmao. "I don't know where the motherfucka is!" 💀 Reply

Well as long as I'm good and the people I love are fine then rest of the world can starve and die, buy tickets to my show, thx bai. Reply

What a privilege to not have to worry about politics. I mean Im a fan but her whole schtick of feigning ignorance when it comes to leaders committing war crimes and her supporting them by offering free tickets and the like is annoying. Reply

It's not just politics. Her response to #OscarsSoWhite was since she hadn't seen all the movies she couldn't comment on who deserved the award more. Reply

she's completely wasted in both vids. then again when isn't she Reply

Are the delusional stans gonna come in this post and defend her for this too? Reply

when she makes will farrell and rob huebel wait?

when she makes will farrell and rob huebel wait?

this is actually bad tho

You're not supposed to feel sorry for them, but at least acknowledge her behaviour was unprofessional... no matter how much of a queen you see her as. Reply

Yeah, those two are totally the only people her behavior affected. Reply

lol, as if her being unprofessional in a movie set only affects those 2, stans are SAD! tbh. Reply

😳🙄 no queen... no Reply

Those weren't Israeli flags, for fuck's sake. They're pride flags with the Star of David on them, the symbol of Judaism for thousands of years. The organizers of the march can fuck right off with this blatant antisemitism. Reply

No to all of this. Reply

Isn't d*ke a slur against lesbians?? also like why people think ~femmephobia is a thing? why people use terminology that is part of lesbian culture and lesbian culture only? why just don't say GNC men/women? and people really think GNC lesbians have more privilege than non GNC ones??



And isn't the Star of David the symbol of judaism? like it's so much yikes all around. Reply

it is/was a slur against lesbians but one that a lot of the community is trying to take back, san francisco has a dyke march (dykes on bikes) too and i hear the word pretty frequently here, and never as a slur.



but i'm confused by their ~not all dykes are lesbians and not all lesbians are dykes~ thing bc i'm a queer (bi) woman and would never use that word to define me, so idk. i'm not sure what they were trying to get across with that tweet but it seems messy. Reply

Some lesbians have reclaimed it, others don't like it at all. Like most issues with reclaiming language, it's kind of complicated. Reply

everything about the chicago dyke march is a mess. Reply

Reprehensible.



All of it. Reply

Even mentioning Israel in this blatant act of anti Semitism is anti Semitism. Reply

Statement from Jewish Voice for Peace:



https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1 VG2cPkufLCFVSv4DmvRbOSQnzMdUt7so8AlrQHcX SyA/pub



That said, the Dyke March still sounds messy as fuck for a variety of other reasons

I was under the impression that the issue was the behavior of the 3 people asked to leave, not the flags that they were carrying.

Statement from Jewish Voice for Peace:

https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1 VG2cPkufLCFVSv4DmvRbOSQnzMdUt7so8AlrQHcX SyA/pub

That said, the Dyke March still sounds messy as fuck for a variety of other reasons

lol what? i know zero hetero women who identify as dykes. Reply

As a Jew, I am SO FUCKING SICK of people conflating Judaism and Zionism. They are NOT mutually exclusive. Reply

Wtf is all that shit about hetsex with a "him" and dicks... it looks like an account hacked by a troll. Reply

