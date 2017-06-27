seb 1

Mariah Carey gets grilled about Israeli politics involvement



Mimi is having an interesting time in Israel rn as the local interviewers have sought answers about President Netanyahu's family getting free tickets to her show and her ex James Packer allegedely giving him presents. Her response? In typical MC fashion she says "I don't really pay attention to politics dahling!".



In another interview Mariah was asked about her ex's whereabouts to which she responded "I dont know where the motherfucker is! He's out somewhere doing something".


So basically Mariah remains relevant and unbothered. TYFYT



Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bARUuZW7rdg
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=LaT_b91xQlQ
Source 3: https://www.instagram.com/p/BVxqxBbgUwK/?taken-by=mariah_mylove
Tagged: , ,