Mariah Carey gets grilled about Israeli politics involvement
Mimi is having an interesting time in Israel rn as the local interviewers have sought answers about President Netanyahu's family getting free tickets to her show and her ex James Packer allegedely giving him presents. Her response? In typical MC fashion she says "I don't really pay attention to politics dahling!".
In another interview Mariah was asked about her ex's whereabouts to which she responded "I dont know where the motherfucker is! He's out somewhere doing something".
So basically Mariah remains relevant and unbothered. TYFYT
She always says shit like this and it makes her look like a dunce.
I don't really follow Mariah. Last I heard she was doing a short vegas residency.
Wellllllll
when she makes will farrell and rob huebel wait?
[kicking out jewish marchers]
+
[additionally, expressing interesting opinions about lesbians]
And isn't the Star of David the symbol of judaism? like it's so much yikes all around.
but i'm confused by their ~not all dykes are lesbians and not all lesbians are dykes~ thing bc i'm a queer (bi) woman and would never use that word to define me, so idk. i'm not sure what they were trying to get across with that tweet but it seems messy.
All of it.
Statement from Jewish Voice for Peace:
https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1
That said, the Dyke March still sounds messy as fuck for a variety of other reasons