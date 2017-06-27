ONTD Roundup

Sephora called me saying they canceled my order bc something was out of stock but I should be able to re-use the $15 off of $50 discount again over the phone. I call in and they’re all ‘sorry the only thing we can give you is $5 in store credit’. Which was BS, this is like 1 of 3 discounts I’ll get all year.



I went into their forum and complained and they gave me $20 store credit. Reply

Why wouldn't they just send you the rest of the order and refund for the one item, because of the coupon? That's really annoying. Their inventory kind of sucks now so many things I look at are always out of stock and half the time I don't get an email when it comes back even though I sign up to be notified. Reply

I was ordering the individual ABH eyeshadows and Sephora does the 4 for $40 discount where you add the empty palette to your cart as well and they give you a $9 discount at the end before you place your order. Apparently, that empty palette is out of stock so maybe that's why they canceled the order? Idk I was so annoyed but now I get $20 sc that never expires ¯\_(ツ)_/¯





edit: Also ia, some of the products on their website are never in stock, it's strange.



Edited at 2017-06-27 04:51 pm (UTC) Reply

the one thing I've noticed the past two years is I literally never ever ever get the actual samples that I request, they just send me three random things



why bother allowing you to 'pick' your free samples if they just send you w/e



I used to always get the right thing but the past two years seriously never lol, and I probably order from them like twice a month Reply

ugh, at least they fixed it in the end. that's so stupid though Reply

Oh I so do not wanna be at work today. The weather sucks and fuck tuesdays.



I started practicing LSAT logic games and I have to say I can see myself getting better! It is still scary af tho. luckily I have a lot of time Reply

Bless Trader Joe's for feeding me when I'm on a tight budget Reply

what do you get? Reply

You got: You stayed under budget



Nice, you still have $2.04 in your bank account!



https://www.buzzfeed.com/georgerizz/c an-you-live-like-a-college-student-for-a-w eek-wit-2gdrn?utm_term=.ol361AE6N#.cqMVm ZoV7

I'm not shocked at all because I'm a full time broke bitch and I know how to work a budget.



You got: You stayed under budget

Nice, you still have $2.04 in your bank account! Reply

I love your icon. Reply

I did, but in reality I did things like steal toilet paper from work, did weekend shifts at a restaurant to eat real food, and lived in a frat house for a summer. Reply

same Reply

i knew which lab goggles was the cheapest. ive been there. Reply

The first time I took the quiz and lied my ass off, I was under budget by $2.04. But then I stayed true to myself and I'm at -$30.04 lol fml Reply

NEGL I'm kinda shocked by this. Reply

same

You got: You stayed way under budget



You still have $10.43 in your bank account! Damn, you're good at this. Reply

Same! I wish I was as good at that in real life tho D: Reply

Still got 2.04 in my account! Reply

I had a dream last night that I was on the set of the Bachelorette for some kind of pool party, and I guess all the guys there knew they weren't going to win but were playing along anyway and somehow I ended up hooking up with JACK STONE of all people. why would my subconscious do that?? Reply

omg D: Reply

I'm so behind on the 365 movie challenge. I need to watch at 2 movies a day, a couple of days a week to catch up.



Any recs? I like drama, comedies & I hate romance plots. Reply

What I watched so far I'm like a few entries away from finishing mine (could've been done like two months ago but I got movie'd out). Reply

I can’t reply to your PM bc apparently ur messages are on private. 9&10 should be posted on the SKAM english website this week. Reply

Got a light? Got a light? Reply

I went on a date on friday and had a good time (despite him being an hour late bc of course bart broke down sigh) and at the end of the night he kissed me which was nice I guess? he asked and I said it was okay but I am such an awkward human being that I didn't know how to do anything BUT we already planned a second date so I guess it wasn't so awful that he doesn't want to see me ever again lol



I suggested we go to a movie since it's fairly easy to plan (he wanted to do like a game night with friends but I have a lot of travel/stuff coming up so it had to be this week or wait until I get back and he wanted to do it this week) and he suggested either the mummy or wonder woman and I didn't want to be difficult so I just let him choose and he chose wonder woman, tg Reply

congrats sis was it a tinder date Reply

it was! Reply

lol bart is such a shit show. when it is not broken. #bartandyourethere Reply

what are some random youtubers you like watching? I like this woman, because I like her life (she moved to Italy for university, has a cute Italian boyfriend, lives a good life in Milan) and I kind of want to move to Italy for one year, although I worry that I'm kind of too old to delay thinking of a career path here for living abroad again...

You should see if you could work remotely or do freelance work for a year to travel! Reply

ooh that's a good idea! Or I guess if I work somewhere that has offices in Italy I could ask to be transferred there for the short-term Reply

- chef john with food wishes dot com

- sous vide everything

- doug demuro

- steve1989MREinfo

- sean evans/hot ones



i have very utilitarian youtuber tastes lol. lifestyle/tutorial vloggers or critics are zzzzzzzz boring. Reply

Lately I've been watching Mike the Music Snob, he does a lot of react videos but he actually comments on music and seems to know a lot about it. I don't agree with many things he says, but he's interesting to watch. Reply

I really like RachelandJun and JunsKitchen right now. It's a Japanese/American couple living in Japan and they discuss cultural differences, food, travel etc. They have mini docs on traditional Japanese artisans that are pretty fascinating. Reply

I love Rachel Talbott, she does good organizing, recipe, and dyi videos and has such a soothing voice. Reply

i'm 32 and am working towards doing freelance writing (pr, press releases, etc.)... currently living in la but hoping to boost enough networking ability here so i'll be able to take it with me to another part of the world someday. will report back to you if it works out lol but it SEEMS like remote work is generally the way to go.... and if an employer can't make it happen, work to make it happen for you. good luck, bb <3



I watched He's Just Not That Into You last night and wow SO FUCKING AWFUL ew

why does that Gigi character stalk men she went on one date with? why is scarlett johansson such a terrible actress? why did i waste my time watching that terrible movie? Reply

gigi gave me such second hand embarrassment in that film Reply

Comment twins! Reply

her behaviour and her friends encouraging that behaviour made me sf angry Reply

Ginnifer Goodwin's character gave me so much secondhand embarrassment Reply

it's a terrible movie but i watch it twice a year Reply

I don't understand how anyone enjoys that movie! It was HUGE when it came out, everyone was talking about it. It's so gross and boring on top of that. No redeeming factors at all. Reply

Saturday was movie night, and the guys chose Logan and 50 shades darker lol. About half of them wandered away partway through 50 shades, but quite a few told me it was really good! Lol poor guys. They also had ice cream, chips, and Mountain Dew, which I soon came to regret since most of them were up all night. Oh well, they enjoyed it at least :) Reply

50 shades darker is more of a thriller than a romantic movie imo Reply

There's a shooting at my dad's work(on an arsenal), but he is luckily two miles away. It's so scary though, I hope everyone is ok :(



Edited at 2017-06-27 04:47 pm (UTC)

When a woman walk pass a group of men and hear that first "hey sweetheart" pic.twitter.com/Z06v5jX7SG — Teej (@MrGoodBeard_) June 26, 2017

I got catcalled last week by a bunch of barely-pubescent middle schoolers. Where the fuck do they learn this shit? Reply

Honestly, they're getting younger and bolder. It's awful. Like, just go to school and shut up. Reply

My girlfriend had to tell off a group of 13 year olds because they fucking tried it. I don't remember what she said but they ended up apologizing. Reply

That happened to me when I went to present to a 3rd grade class. I was so shocked that such young kids were doing shit like that. Reply

literally me smh Reply

Omg ME Reply

What are some tips and tricks to making gif icons on EZgif? I feel like mine are all big in KB size Reply

