ONTD Roundup

- Han Solo film had even more behind the scenes drama
- KKW Beauty Kontroversy - feat. Jeffree Star
- Starbucks responds to Kelly Osbourne pee post
- The Bachelorette: Will evil be defeated?
- Zayn cancels ZAYNxVERSUS event in NYC
- Remy Ma Wins Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Takes Shots @ Nicki, Rihanna likes IG Post
- German model finishes her transition to a black woman
- Taylor Swift Wishes Russell Westbrook Congrats on his MVP
I went into their forum and complained and they gave me $20 store credit.
edit: Also ia, some of the products on their website are never in stock, it's strange.
why bother allowing you to 'pick' your free samples if they just send you w/e
I used to always get the right thing but the past two years seriously never lol, and I probably order from them like twice a month
I started practicing LSAT logic games and I have to say I can see myself getting better! It is still scary af tho. luckily I have a lot of time
Can You Live Like A College Student For A Week Without Going Broke?
Nice, you still have $2.04 in your bank account!
You got: You stayed under budget
i knew which lab goggles was the cheapest. ive been there.
NEGL I'm kinda shocked by this.
You still have $10.43 in your bank account! Damn, you're good at this.
Any recs? I like drama, comedies & I hate romance plots.
What I watched so far
To an0therphase
I suggested we go to a movie since it's fairly easy to plan (he wanted to do like a game night with friends but I have a lot of travel/stuff coming up so it had to be this week or wait until I get back and he wanted to do it this week) and he suggested either the mummy or wonder woman and I didn't want to be difficult so I just let him choose and he chose wonder woman, tg
- sous vide everything
- doug demuro
- steve1989MREinfo
- sean evans/hot ones
i have very utilitarian youtuber tastes lol. lifestyle/tutorial vloggers or critics are zzzzzzzz boring.
I really like RachelandJun and JunsKitchen right now. It's a Japanese/American couple living in Japan and they discuss cultural differences, food, travel etc. They have mini docs on traditional Japanese artisans that are pretty fascinating.
why does that Gigi character stalk men she went on one date with? why is scarlett johansson such a terrible actress? why did i waste my time watching that terrible movie?
relatable
That happened to me when I went to present to a 3rd grade class. I was so shocked that such young kids were doing shit like that.
