Phillip

War For the Planet of the Apes: Trailer # 4



The last post I made about this movie was about the alleged final trailer but 2 hours ago a 4th trailer was released, also there have been some teasers like this one about a new character called "Bad Ape":



Source 1 Source 2





___
What do you think ONTD? do you think there have been too many teasers and trailers but (like me) you don't really care because you are excited as fuck? SOON !!
Tagged: , ,