War For the Planet of the Apes: Trailer # 4
The last post I made about this movie was about the alleged final trailer but 2 hours ago a 4th trailer was released, also there have been some teasers like this one about a new character called "Bad Ape":
Source 1 Source 2
___
What do you think ONTD? do you think there have been too many teasers and trailers but (like me) you don't really care because you are excited as fuck? SOON !!
hate talking apes.
(Jk, hi <3 , but seriously the movies are flawless ): )
Dr Zaius Dr Zaius, ooooh Dr Zaius.
she's alone she dies keep moving.
bad ape is giving me jar jar binks vibes.
I'm giving way to many fucks about this series.
I'm so excited.
LOL, why? he at least isn't a racist stereotype of black people and I think he is going to be important
And MTE lol, can't wait!! the score on Metacritic is 78% and on RT is 95%, when will your faves?
this is my fave from the originals->tvshow->remakes->takeover.. I don't know when will my faves!?! now.
I'm going to leave that one comment alone tho.
the batman might actually be good 🙏
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
give andy a special achievement oscar already ffs!!
You'll never make a monkey out of me ...
... I've learned one trailer is enough tho, skip the rest