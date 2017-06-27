War For the Planet of the Apes: Trailer # 4

I'm going to comment on my own post, SAD! I know, but so far it's 95% on RT (with 42 fresh, 2 rotten) and the reviews I've seen say it's pretty pretty great so CAN'T WAIT. Reply

Thread

Link

All sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so excited for this movie!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen any of these movies, but the excellent .gif brought me here Reply

Thread

Link

sew lyke ya knewwwww watevar! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's Lisa! and she looks like Blossom! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here for OP and the gif.





hate talking apes. Reply

Thread

Link

HDU, this is a personal attack and I'm going to report you !!!







(Jk, hi <3 , but seriously the movies are flawless ): ) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want a real Planet of the Apes musical.



Dr Zaius Dr Zaius, ooooh Dr Zaius. Reply

Thread

Link

right? I would watch the hell out of that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No you wouldn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that old man monkey with the green eyes is so creepy Reply

Thread

Link

I love these movies so much <3 I remember being shocked at how good the first one was, and then the second was great too. Unexpected masterpieces imo! Reply

Thread

Link

It's fucking lit I cannot wait! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not feeling this white girl saving shit,

she's alone she dies keep moving.



bad ape is giving me jar jar binks vibes.



I'm giving way to many fucks about this series.

I'm so excited. Reply

Thread

Link

"bad ape is giving me jar jar binks vibes. "



LOL, why? he at least isn't a racist stereotype of black people and I think he is going to be important



And MTE lol, can't wait!! the score on Metacritic is 78% and on RT is 95%, when will your faves? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get it he's a zoo ape that learned from his surroundings so he's a bit special is all, it's interesting and will be cool to see how BA has gotten to the place of enlightenment or near it.



this is my fave from the originals->tvshow->remakes->takeover.. I don't know when will my faves!?! now.

I'm going to leave that one comment alone tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't fucking wait. the apes revival has been beginning to end excellent. caesar >>> all other grimdark moody action heroes



the batman might actually be good 🙏 Reply

Thread

Link

so excited for this! Reply

Thread

Link

these movies always make me feel so fucking much. i can't wait for this. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

dawn is a fucking masterpiece dont @ me



give andy a special achievement oscar already ffs!! Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked the first one of this trilogy but the second one dissapointed me. there were no women. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't seen any of the newer reboot ones but this one has me excited. hope im not confused watching it Reply

Thread

Link

It is impossible for me to think of planet of the apes and not think of that simpsons episode Reply

Thread

Link

Its getting impressive reviews on RT so I am slightly curious. Reply

Thread

Link

This series has been amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

The trailer that got my attention was the Jane Goodall "We Care" one. But I like the movies so I am planning to see this one. Reply

Thread

Link

these movies are so scary to me lol. apes make me uncomfortable in general bc they're v strong and powerful and too close to being human~ Reply

Thread

Link

I hate every ape I see, from chimpan-ay to chimpanzee

You'll never make a monkey out of me ... Reply

Thread

Link

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was possibly my favourite movie from 2014, so bring it on!







... I've learned one trailer is enough tho, skip the rest Reply

Thread

Link