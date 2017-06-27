Zillow is threatening to sue McMansion Hell

I've never heard the term McMansion before. I must be way late on it. I googled it and now I'm laughing. Reply

It was a term used a lot like 10-15 years ago mayb even older

It's always been used, at least for anyone who pays attention to architecture and urban planning.

TBH I had never heard of it until I read Gone Girl a few years ago, I think Flynn uses the word "McMansion" a few times. But it's not a common word you hear anymore

i heard it first on the oc lol

Do you live in the US?



This country is nothing but ugly McMansions for miles and miles.

I had to google too. I'm obsessed

what always striked me in all their posts were the TERRIBLE curtains in every single house.

I think that's mostly because the realtors furnish a lot of the houses from like hotel fire sales, but I'm sure at least some of them are original...

oh no my mom loves this blog

Me and your mom both. It always gave me a good laugh.

i stumbled onto this site one day and got sucked in. i know nothing about architecture or design, so i learned a lot from the critiques. basically that mcmansions are just a mix of all the things that you think looks expensive thrown on to a house without regard to purpose.

My husband was just showing me that blog the other day! We lived in a city for about three years that was full of McMansions, and I hated it. We rented a townhouse that was on the edge of this suburb, and all the houses were exactly the same. Of course, it was a new-ish neighborhood, so there were almost no trees by the houses. It was so sad to see these cookie cutter houses all laid out in a row; each house a slight variation of the previous one. I will *never* own a McMansion; I'd rather rent for the rest of my life than own one.



My aunt and uncle live in a McMansion, and every time my dad would take me and my brother to visit he would get lost. All the streets are named the same thing, except one is 'Place' or 'Terrace' or 'Way'. It doesn't help that all the houses look the same, so we'd ALWAYS spend about fifteen minutes just driving around, trying to figure out where my aunt and uncle lived.

we [...] hope she can find a way to continue her work



lmao no you don't. you're just hoping she will not have access to lawyers who will fight the c&d



and any claim that mcmansion hell could potentially hurt their business is ridiculous. those houses are already ugly as fuck, but there are plenty of people with terrible taste and a lot of money out there

I love this blog, I hope she finds a way to start it back up again

nooooooooo I love this blog and everything that it stands for

afaik this is a textbook Fair Use case.

zillow doesn't own the pics, so they can take a fucking seat

true, the listing agent would. but does the listing agent have a license agreement with zillow to show the pics as long as the listing is current? if so, then zillow might be the middleman in this situation and wants to protect their listings. especially if they are zillow exclusives, and the agent isn't paying to list the properties on rival real estate sites.

no, the pics don't go exclusively to zillow, they go to trulia, homefinder.com, etc.



real estate brokerages want their properties listed on any and every site possible

Whoa, I haven't seen this user name in a while!

Lol the windows are pasted on. Lol the windows are pasted on.

"Oh my god is your house collapsing?"

"No"



ahahahha

Zillow gets its pictures right from the agents who list them anyways so they doesn't belong to them either.

uploaded photos might become their property like on facebook.

The house I bought was never listed on Zillow by my realtor yet they still have the photos.

In my area we upload the listing to MLS, and then from there, it's basically outsourced to other websites like Zillow/Trulia/etc if the owners allows third party advertising in their listing agreement. So I guess, technically, (my) MLS owns the photos.



THOUGH if someone is uploading photos directly to Zillow then I can understand them being owned.

while fb is allowed to do whatever they want with your photo and isnt responsible for the shit anyone else does with your photo they dont own the copyright. that belongs to the human* who took the photo.



(it must be a human because there was a whole court battle over the monkey who took a selfie. the camera owner says he should own the copyright but people who want to use the photo say no one has the copyright because the monkey took the photo and animals cant hold copyrights) Reply

That's sad, that blog is hilarious.

Ugh now I really wanna look at the blog. I'm sure my poor ass will crack tf up

sometimes i worry that my taste in decoration isn't the best (and it isn't) but then i look at mcmansion hell and feel better about myself.



bad knock-off rococo furniture in an otherwise contemporary house is an... interesting design choice

Rude. This is as close as I can get to living in the 18th century.

america is amazing: it's a country where people appreciate money more than class, so these homes happen

It always amazes me that people with the money to afford homes like those don't hire decorators to make their homes look amazing.

