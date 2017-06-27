Zillow is threatening to sue McMansion Hell
McMansion Hell is (was?) a blog making fun of McMansions (duh)
Zillow is now threatening to sue over copyrighted pics while McMansion Hell is claiming Fair Use
the blog is down for now
This country is nothing but ugly McMansions for miles and miles.
My aunt and uncle live in a McMansion, and every time my dad would take me and my brother to visit he would get lost. All the streets are named the same thing, except one is 'Place' or 'Terrace' or 'Way'. It doesn't help that all the houses look the same, so we'd ALWAYS spend about fifteen minutes just driving around, trying to figure out where my aunt and uncle lived.
lmao no you don't. you're just hoping she will not have access to lawyers who will fight the c&d
and any claim that mcmansion hell could potentially hurt their business is ridiculous. those houses are already ugly as fuck, but there are plenty of people with terrible taste and a lot of money out there
real estate brokerages want their properties listed on any and every site possible
THOUGH if someone is uploading photos directly to Zillow then I can understand them being owned.
(it must be a human because there was a whole court battle over the monkey who took a selfie. the camera owner says he should own the copyright but people who want to use the photo say no one has the copyright because the monkey took the photo and animals cant hold copyrights)
sometimes i worry that my taste in decoration isn't the best (and it isn't) but then i look at mcmansion hell and feel better about myself.
