How TMZ quietly became the most potent pro-Trump news outlet in America

Sadly, none of this surprises me.



TMZ' anti Katy Perry (who campaigned hard for Clinton) campaign is very obvious Reply

I remember this being pointed out in a recent Katy Perry post Reply

Same here Reply

ive tried to spread the good word but people just call me delusional Reply

Page Six too Reply

Of course trash would associate itself with trash Reply

I don't fuck with tmz Reply

Fuck TMZ in general but especially this. Reply

Levin is a disgusting POS. Reply

i feel like we don't really post from tmz anymore so good Reply

After the sexual assualt allegations against Trump came out, Levin instructed the research team (comprised of mostly young women) to find information to discredit the accusers.



disgusting. not even surprised.

I would have walked out, tbh Reply

ditto. except most people would probably be fighting back the urge to kick levin squarely in the dick on the way out. Reply

Everyone here should go after them on twitter, on a side note im sure all those haggard 30 something year olds that come out on tv come here to check out what we talk about tbqh Reply

TMZ is so irrelevant right now, it must drive Levin insane. Reply

my thoughts exactly. the only person i know that sometimes checks tmz is my ex and he only looks for gossip related to basketball players (apparently it helps him when he bets on games? idk men are weird) Reply

fuck tmz Reply

I want to destroy tmz Reply

TMZ viewers are younger, diverse and often apolitical. This is the type of audience Trump supporters want to draw in.



Which is so easy, because when you're young, fairly uneducated and uninterested in politics, and more influenced by pop culture and its infotainment..



Harvey Levin is a pos. Even their work environment/newsroom seems gross. Plus the stories from women who have worked there. Everything about TMZ is hostile.



Edited at 2017-06-27 04:14 pm (UTC)

National Enquirer also refuses to write anything bad about him (+ always writes anti-obama/hillary stories). The trashiest of the trash seem to support Trump. Reply

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/u s-weekly-sold-owner-trump-friendly-natio nal-enquirer-986184 The owner is a huge Trump guy and they bought US Weekly too which is why there were so many Trump family covers after the election when they were in the process of selling. Reply

If you go back and look at National Enquirer stories during the Trump and Ivana divorce, it's obvious. All the magazines were going after him back then and the Enquirer was the only one with anything positive.

Their pro-Trump bias is why I no longer will correct anyone that confuses them with Weekly World News. Let people think Enquirer posts stories about Bat Boy. I'm not going to do anything to give them any legitimacy. Reply

