How TMZ quietly became the most potent pro-Trump news outlet in America
Think Progress recently completed a months long investigation over celebrity gossip site/tv show TMZ's role in the Trump administration. The results show that Trump and his team have a very close relationship with Harvey Levin, and that Levin is limiting anything anti-Trump on the site or on the show.
- While Fox News is bigger and more well known, they're targeting an audience that's already pro-Trump. TMZ viewers are younger, diverse and often apolitical. This is the type of audience Trump supporters want to draw in.
- Harvey Levin, founder of TMZ, and Trump have a long relationship. They speak on the phone regularly according to former and current TMZ employees.
- TMZ staff, who are mostly younger and liberal, have said that any critical stories about Trump are struck down almost immediately. More favorable stories can get on the site in a matter of minutes, even without proper editing or fact-checking. This means staff rarely bother to write anything critical of Trump at this point.
- When Levin gets information directly from a close Trump source he often writes the articles himself, a break from the normal editorial process (TMZ has no bylines so it's impossible to tell which stories he wrote).
- After the sexual assualt allegations against Trump came out, Levin instructed the research team (comprised of mostly young women) to find information to discredit the accusers.
- Levin and Kellyanne Conway used to talk all the time but recently had a falling out. Levin regularly talks to Trump's attorney Michael Cohen.
- A former TMZ staffer says that Levin seems to like having powerful friends, so being friends with the President of the United States is a major ego-boost to him.
Source
I HIGHLY recommend everyone read the full article because it's full of really important information. It's a really fascinating and infuriating investigation.
You'll probably be angry after reading it so here are some kittens.
Which is so easy, because when you're young, fairly uneducated and uninterested in politics, and more influenced by pop culture and its infotainment..
Their pro-Trump bias is why I no longer will correct anyone that confuses them with Weekly World News. Let people think Enquirer posts stories about Bat Boy. I'm not going to do anything to give them any legitimacy.
