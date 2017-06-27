The View talks about Ivanka saying how she stays out of politics
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
TUESDAY TUESDAY TUESDAY!!! The View talks about the mind blowing comments
They talk about Senate healthcare bill. Joy gives a rant about the healthcare and the tax cuts that this bill will introduce. Whoopi argues for everybody to get healthcare and yet we pay for wars. Joy talks about how she uses Medicare. (What are the healthcare benefits for ABC?) Joy shares her thoughts on the real problem with this administration is Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. The whole panel agrees that this bill is awful.
[IVANKA: I TRY TO STAY OUT OF POLITICS. WHOOPI: HOW CAN A PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER NOT TALK POLITICS?]
vanks is a fucking idiot
She's so fucking infuriating trying to play things both ways.
that affectation... yuck bye
Maybe I watch too much tv
personally though I think it's a lot more simple than that. she's just a power-hungry bitch who fancies herself first female president of the US after her dad kicks the bucket.
I've been watching and reading a lot of health care stories. I am really dreading returning to the states once I graduate because there will be lots of people at a dead end who I can't help. The GOP loves to call themselves the pro-life party while they kill people and deny them healthcare. You can't reason with people who will never see healthcare as a right. That's what's scary to me, knowing so many people who lack empathy exist.
Not that it matters to me whether someone works or not (no matter who you are or what you do, healthcare is a right), but these are the people Kellyanne Conway says "can just get jobs." She can go fuck herself.
This thread is heartbreaking but important too.
"Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires." John Steinbeck
“If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.” Lyndon B Johnson
this is so chillingly to the point
One of the things that's also really disgusting is the white folk that are somewhat okay with undocumented workers being here, so long as they take the job or the house of someone that was black. They will absolutely relish in the fact that someone who is undocumented will do the same work for half the price.
They'll sit on their ass all day flipping between Sean Hannity and Lizard Lick Towing, complaining about how lazy everyone else is and how their jobs are being taken, but they won't do those jobs. They'll complain about welfare fraud, but they are the first ones to commit it. They refuse to support a system that will benefit them because of the chance that it will also benefit someone they consider themselves better than.
But, man, that American greed is out of control now. The Senate's healthcare bill benefits 400 families and hurts 22 million Americans. How it's even a possibility boggles my mind and breaks my heart.