The View talks about Ivanka saying how she stays out of politics

Says she stays out of politics yet is going to a trip to India for political purposes...



Why the fuck is she coming to india? Modi is dumb to associate with this. Reply

As a US Delegate Reply

Modi ain't to far from this administration. lord knows how he is about Muslims. Reply

They're going to bond over their Islamophobia. Reply

and yet she claims she can't be deposed because of her position in government....like this witch wants to have all the cakes and eat them too Reply

Also, if this was Get out, I really think Trump would try to steal Obamas brain. Reply

what's horrifying to me is that trump voters who will be impacted by this heinous healthcare bill still justify it by saying the government is just trying to be fiscally responsible. how do they not value their and other people's lives over a balanced budget? republicans would literally rather die than vote with their interests. Reply

lack of empathy and just the sheer ~delight~ of pissing off libruls motivates like a mother fucker apparently Reply

I think there is a denial that they are in the "us" that's gonna somehow be spared or not have it so bad compared to the "thems" that somehow deserve to have their healthcare take away. Logic should dictate that when some people in their age group are gonna see a 2300% increase that it's gonna be shitty for them too, and yet.. Reply

Yea I think that's a big part of it, like when you see someone who has been on some kind of assistance going on about other people getting government "handouts", they clearly don't lump themselves in with those people and see themselves as the exception. Reply

Honestly reminds me of the Handmaid's Tale where we see the commander and his wife before shit went down and then her afterwards being all shocked she is lumped in with all of the other women and having no rights or say I Gilead. Reply

Also the GOP are straight up lying about it, saying there are no Medicaid cuts and such. I hope we can stop the bill Reply

His supporters are fucking idiots. They'll make excuses for anything he and the Repugnants do. Reply

mte, & i work in the healthcare field so there's ppl i work with who are all for this & happy bc fuck poor ppl am I right? & it's like you realize we won't have a job bc we won't have anyone who will come to the hospital anymore since they can't afford this & won't try to get preventative treatment but it's like they don't care bc again fuck everyone else i guess. Reply

They just can't shake the misconception that bad things only happen to bad people imo. The deeper you dig into a conservative's viewpoints, eventually it always comes back to then thinking that they as an individual will always be okay because they're a good person who does good things. They just seem incapable of understanding that things like unemployment or health problems can happen to people who don't "deserve" it. Reply

They don't want anyone to have anything. Rather than raise everyone up, I'm gonna drag everyone down and someone will be lower than me. Reply

A+ music and icon, OP



vanks is a fucking idiot Reply

thank you thank you! Reply

Is she under the impression she's employed as the white house decorator or something? What a ridiculous statement to make. Reply

They are going to bomb Syria everytime they need a distraction. The lack of communication between the DoD and the WH is incredible. Reply

They're trying to start a war Reply

I fucking HATE this woman and her piece of shit husband. Reply

i feel like ivanka can't say she's "staying out of politics" when she currently has a title within the white house. Reply

And she seems to be involved with important things, not like the White House calligrapher.



She's so fucking infuriating trying to play things both ways. Reply

i don't think i've heard this white supremacist cretin speak before

that affectation... yuck bye Reply

I hate when people conflate private school accents with intelligence. Reply

Between the travel ban and the CBO on the healthcare bill, this week is just too depressing, you guys deserve better. Reply

if she stays out of politics then what exactly is the taxpayer paying her to do? Reply

i thought she was 'unpaid' for her services? Reply

not saying that the taxpayers dont foot the bills for her outings, but rather her salary Reply

Not to be too dark but I'm basically convinced she's working in the white house to be close to 45 because of some health problem he has. Basically like the West wing where the first lady was always helping to hide Jed's MS from the public.

Maybe I watch too much tv



Maybe I watch too much tv Reply

it would make sense if the dementia theory is true



personally though I think it's a lot more simple than that. she's just a power-hungry bitch who fancies herself first female president of the US after her dad kicks the bucket. Reply

I've read similar things. It's all speculation, but with so many things pointing at the early stages of dementia, it makes sense. Similar things were said about Reagan and it looks like they were pretty much true. Reply

Nah I think she needs to be there to steer him. I don't know of it's health or because she's the only one he trusts, but she needs to be there to be his nanny Reply

I've been watching and reading a lot of health care stories. I am really dreading returning to the states once I graduate because there will be lots of people at a dead end who I can't help. The GOP loves to call themselves the pro-life party while they kill people and deny them healthcare. You can't reason with people who will never see healthcare as a right. That's what's scary to me, knowing so many people who lack empathy exist.



Not that it matters to me whether someone works or not (no matter who you are or what you do, healthcare is a right), but these are the people Kellyanne Conway says "can just get jobs." She can go fuck herself.



"I will die." Rodney, a Navy veteran from WV, explains why he is depending on @SenCapito to vote NO on #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/mHtizlAYwB — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) June 27, 2017





This thread is heartbreaking but important too.



1/ I haven’t tweeted much about healthcare because it’s a painful subject for me. But it’s important, so let me tell you my story pic.twitter.com/n2kaC6tLI8 — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

This really speaks to how incompetent she is that she thinks saying this might help her. Let's say for a second this is the truth (your ass took a role in the WH so we know it's not), then you're saying while your father tries to pass horrible legislation/policies, you stay out of it??? That just makes you a totally fucking coward either way.I've been watching and reading a lot of health care stories. I am really dreading returning to the states once I graduate because there will be lots of people at a dead end who I can't help. The GOP loves to call themselves the pro-life party while they kill people and deny them healthcare. You can't reason with people who will never see healthcare as a right. That's what's scary to me, knowing so many people who lack empathy exist.Not that it matters to me whether someone works or not (no matter who you are or what you do, healthcare is a right), but these are the people Kellyanne Conway says "can just get jobs." She can go fuck herself.This thread is heartbreaking but important too. Reply

I honestly cannot even imagine what living in America would have been like for my family instead of Canada. It's hard enough to cover my brother's 100k a year in medication without adding 30 years of specialist treatment and hospital stays to the cost. Reply

She's such a piece of shit. Reply

1. Live tweeting Environmental Protection Agency Budget Hearing in House, featuring @EPAScottPruitt. https://t.co/KbEDcGunMz #dirtybudget — John Walke (@jwalkenrdc) June 15, 2017





Polluting Pruitt had his second hearing on the EPA budget and it went just as bad as the first one. No one is buying what he is selling. He's not even defending his plans properly, he is simply regurgitating the 'back to basics' rhetoric which couldn't be any further from the agency's core mission. I highly doubt Congress will support the cuts. Reply

i have a friend who's wife works for the EPA and just had a baby a few weeks ago and i wonder if she wants to leave her job, but can't because of the newcborn. Reply

That sucks - she doesn't need that stress. There was an EPA employee at the climate march and he talked about how terrible the morale is, and how everyone is on edge. Reply

NYT: EPA chief of staff pressured the top scientist on its scientific review board to alter congressional testimony https://t.co/BoCnFgVVUS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 27, 2017

Two reasons why yt people keep voting against themselves



"Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires." John Steinbeck



“If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.” Lyndon B Johnson Reply

wig



this is so chillingly to the point Reply

yup Reply

Boop Reply

It's so glaringly obvious where I live. You see white people with next to nothing. Some claim to be injured in order to collect disability, but they'll tool around in their yard doing back breaking work to fix up their junker of a car and sell the medication they get in order to buy parts for it. They're content as long as they see a black family that is worse off than them. As soon as they see someone black who is better off, they blame the government and welfare.



One of the things that's also really disgusting is the white folk that are somewhat okay with undocumented workers being here, so long as they take the job or the house of someone that was black. They will absolutely relish in the fact that someone who is undocumented will do the same work for half the price.



They'll sit on their ass all day flipping between Sean Hannity and Lizard Lick Towing, complaining about how lazy everyone else is and how their jobs are being taken, but they won't do those jobs. They'll complain about welfare fraud, but they are the first ones to commit it. They refuse to support a system that will benefit them because of the chance that it will also benefit someone they consider themselves better than. Reply

This. Americans are also just greedy to their core. This country was founded upon greed (What you want us to pay taxes to support the larger English Government thay allows us to thrive in this new and 'harsh enviornment!!) How we grew through manifest destiny and what put current economy was based on (both the 50s and the 80s).



I don't disagree with your sentiment at all. But early Americans objected less to paying taxes than to not having a say in their own governance. Taxation without representation and all that.



But, man, that American greed is out of control now. The Senate's healthcare bill benefits 400 families and hurts 22 million Americans. How it's even a possibility boggles my mind and breaks my heart. Reply

yep, it's so simple & effective, but mostly just fucked up Reply

The most hilariously brazen part of the bill is a *retroactive* tax cut on investment income. Retroactive! What a joke. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 23, 2017



Some white folks would vote against air if they heard black folks were getting it for free. — Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) June 21, 2017 Reply

