The View talks about Ivanka saying how she stays out of politics


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
TUESDAY TUESDAY TUESDAY!!! The View talks about the mind blowing comments 45's complicit daughter shares in an interview with FOX. She says she's not a political savant and how she tries to stay out of politics. Joy says that Jared and Ivanka are not the liberal advisers of 45. They are just dead weight.

They talk about Senate healthcare bill. Joy gives a rant about the healthcare and the tax cuts that this bill will introduce. Whoopi argues for everybody to get healthcare and yet we pay for wars. Joy talks about how she uses Medicare. (What are the healthcare benefits for ABC?) Joy shares her thoughts on the real problem with this administration is Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. The whole panel agrees that this bill is awful.

[IVANKA: I TRY TO STAY OUT OF POLITICS. WHOOPI: HOW CAN A PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER NOT TALK POLITICS?]


