DeMario Jackson Gives New Interview About BiP Allegations
- claims Corinne was not intoxicated, saying "I don't even know sober girls who could do what she did", and the night was "the wildest of [his] entire life"
- says that Corinne kissed 3 other guys that night, including Derek, but he didn't see the other 2
- according to him, he and Corinne talked and they all got breakfast the next morning
- the crew later pulled him aside and told him to bow out and he wasn't there for the right reasons
- says "when you're a man, mostly an African American man, no matter where you're at, you always look for things that can help you out. And at that moment, I made sure that the cameras followed us". Says that she was the aggressor and that it was "hot"
source 1 2
Did they resume filming? I wonder if they will start all over again.
Although I don't understand how the fact that he actively made sure they were caught on tape is meant to be a positive thing. Even if it was consensual, that seems like a bit of a red flag. Like, she was into it, but I wanted it caught on tape just in case! What does he do about sexual encounters that aren't on a reality show?
aye this story. I can't wait to see the SVU writers' thinly veiled take on this situation for one of next season's episodes.
www.imdb.com/title/tt5566130/?ref_=ttep_
I don't know about you people, but the drunker i am the weirder things i do.. so i call bs on that sentence.
Second: what is the truth? This situation is not good for anyone involved.. this is just sad.