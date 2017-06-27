got | dany &amp; drogon

DeMario Jackson Gives New Interview About BiP Allegations



- claims Corinne was not intoxicated, saying "I don't even know sober girls who could do what she did", and the night was "the wildest of [his] entire life"
- says that Corinne kissed 3 other guys that night, including Derek, but he didn't see the other 2
- according to him, he and Corinne talked and they all got breakfast the next morning
- the crew later pulled him aside and told him to bow out and he wasn't there for the right reasons
- says "when you're a man, mostly an African American man, no matter where you're at, you always look for things that can help you out. And at that moment, I made sure that the cameras followed us". Says that she was the aggressor and that it was "hot"




source 1 2
Tagged: , ,