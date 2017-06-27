DeMario Jackson Gives New Interview About BiP Allegations

Wow fuck off Reply

This entire situation is weird... Reply

jesus wtf Reply

this entire thing is wild. he's not coming off that well and neither is she. i hate that they're interspersing pictures of her in ~bikinis~ and ~short skirts~ to show corinne's ~true colors~. Reply

hmmm Reply

Yikes Reply

Cant watch rn but I'm dying to Reply

BIP just imposed a 2 drink per hour max, which is logical. Reply

That's good! Honestly they should have done something after last season with Chad Reply

Maybe they should institute a workshop on consent Reply

I hope ppl are not going to say omg this is so boring. I wish they were more drunk.



Did they resume filming? I wonder if they will start all over again. Reply

yeah they're back now and filming. everyone i think who was still there got flown back except demario and corinne Reply

All I'm getting from this is that he's been well trained in what to say in this situation. Reply

he doesn't even sound articulate tho. Reply

I didn't watch the video but from the points listed he seems to be saying all the right things ie. that she kissed two other people on the same night implying she gets around, when he says 'as a man' and 'as an African American man' it's pretty obvious that he's going for male solidarity and insinuating that some of the backlash could stem from his race.



Although I don't understand how the fact that he actively made sure they were caught on tape is meant to be a positive thing. Even if it was consensual, that seems like a bit of a red flag. Like, she was into it, but I wanted it caught on tape just in case! What does he do about sexual encounters that aren't on a reality show? Reply

Why do I never listen to the reasonable part of myself and NOT read Youtube comments. Reply

Yeah I glanced at some kind of by accident when making the post and ugh :( Reply

It's not even that they're not 'on her side', but the language they're using and the way they're using it... it's so sickening. Reply

mte kang daniel Reply

what the fresh hell......... Reply

aye this story. I can't wait to see the SVU writers' thinly veiled take on this situation for one of next season's episodes. Reply

sis they did it like 2 years ago, no lie. Reply

lmao really?! I'm only up to season 11 on Hulu so I haven't seen that one yet. color me impressed, SVU writers room! Reply

If they don't i bet it'll be because it's already similar to an episode from season 17

www.imdb.com/title/tt5566130/?ref_=ttep_ ep21 Reply

When did she say that? Her statement didn't mention him at all. Reply

You're right, I remembered incorrectly. Reply

claims Corinne was not intoxicated, saying "I don't even know sober girls who could do what she did", and the night was "the wildest of [his] entire life"



I don't know about you people, but the drunker i am the weirder things i do.. so i call bs on that sentence.



Second: what is the truth? This situation is not good for anyone involved.. this is just sad. Reply

