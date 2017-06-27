



Make it happen!



was not expecting a sequel so quickly but am looking forward to this film tbh pic.twitter.com/HD6APs977o — darth:™ (@darth) June 27, 2017





Make it happen!

Ha Ha amazing! Reply

stunning goddess Reply

holy shit, that's a striking photo.



irl wonder woman 🙏 Reply

She looks amazing. Reply

Pregnant bellies on super fit people look so cool. Like all that muscle and then bam bump. Like that runner who did a marathon 5 months pregnant. The human body is awesome and weird. Reply

she's wearing panties, OP, she isn't nude



gorgeous pic Reply

OK, changed it. Reply

they could have easily retouched those out of the pic, I wonder why they choose to keep them in there when they are so small and flesh colored that I didn't even notice them until you pointed them out Reply

Probably because it helps emphasize that the photos are unretouched and natural. Reply

I didn't realize they were unretouched, that's great! And yeah that makes sense for leaving the panties in Reply

Did McEnroe clear this??? Reply

her love story with alexis is so meet-cute lmao. she looks beautiful! Reply

What is it?? Reply

Gives Michelle Obama competition for my favorite arms :) Reply

She looks amazing, her arms are insane Reply

Super cool. Reply

she looks STUNNING Reply

Beautiful! It's a shame she's only ranked 700 in the world. Reply

queen 🙌 Reply

Beautiful Reply

w/e they're cute



w/e they're cute

She looks like a goddess.



I'm also positively surprised that they didn't photoshop her to oblivion, it's refreshing that you can actually see the texture of a woman's skin. Reply

beautiful Reply

The article is great!



"Once, when she and Alexis went to a movie in San Francisco, he got up from his seat to get popcorn, earning the admiration of the kid at the counter.

“Yo, dude, that wasn’t Serena Williams, was it?”



“Come on. Me? Really?”



“You’re right.”





That bit was hilarious! Reply

this is an awesome photo, she looks really strong and powerful and feminine. Reply

Nice cover, she looks great and I'm so happy for her! Reply

Damn, she is stunning. Reply

Shes having a girl. Reply

This baby is gonna be besties with 1 or both of Beyonce's twins Reply

