The production and flow of the entire thing felt clunky and I thought it was lame that a lot of the big guys skipped out on this but it has the potential to get better. The ESPYs were awful when they first started too. Reply

I mean if you weren't gonna win, would you even want to show up to this event? Reply

Drake is such a good actor and really charming. He was great on SNL even when the material was subpar and he was a good host of the ESPY'S. Judging by that clip he used his normal voice too.



I've been relistening to Nothing Was The Same and it's so underrated. It's his best album. I would argue it's better than Take Care because its the only one where he edited himself. The album is a clean and short 13 tracks. And the only bad songs are Started From The Bottom and 305 to My City. Reply

Ia that Nothing Was the Same is his best album. I think If You're Reading This is also really good and underrated. I find Take Care to be sf overrated. Like it's good but ppl need to calm down.

Started from the Bottom is so ridiculous when you're from Toronto and know his shit lmao Reply

IYRT is soooooo good Reply

I think Take Care is overrated and then I listen to it again. It truly has some great songs but the album is so bloated. I miss his rapping on that album and NWTS. I hate his migos style, "im from the Caribbean", oh wait London, rapping. I know he was ripping Houston on those albums, but it didn't sound as weird coming out of his mouth.



Besides, I'm more a fan of RnB Drake so IYRTITL was never my thing. The song has a few bangers but I don't go back to it as much. Reply

I wonder why this is necessary when we always have the espy's. Seems like they got some big names though. Pretty solid for their first year. Reply

The espys are for sports in general, these are basketball centered. And Adam Silver was the head of media stuff before he was commissioner, so he wants the money. Reply

Yea I get that, it just still seems unnecessary. Can't say I'm surprised that it's for money though. Reply

I'm pretty sure they're trying to keep up the NBA's profile during the off-season, and they probably thought this was a good way to do so, since these awards are already given in a more low-budget dinner, and people already give some fucks about the MVP speech. I don't see it as any more unnecessary than any award show, and lbr, most of the winners are never ever going to be mentioned at the ESPYs, lol.

True Reply

NBA's trying to do their own version of NFL Honors. Basically $$$ reasons. Reply

Didn't watch but I saw some clips online. Looked funny. Tho the Get Out parody where Ayesha is keeping Steph hostage from having fun was some bullshit. Reply

Right! Kylie Bunbury looked hot as hell, but how fucking lazy to spoof a close relationship by going for easy sexism. Reply

& like 7 mins or whatever without a bop? she's literally released like 4 midtempo boops, not bops mentioning remy, like if ya gonna keep doin that sis atleast have whatever shanty soundcloud producer youre using nowadays to crank up the fuckin song to 125 bpm #pause





Edited at 2017-06-27 03:15 pm (UTC) did she .. forget the lyrics?& like 7 mins or whatever without a bop? she's literally released like 4 midtempo boops, not bops mentioning remy, like if ya gonna keep doin that sis atleast have whatever shanty soundcloud producer youre using nowadays to crank up the fuckin song to 125 bpm #allthewayup Reply

I saw that original post before you deleted. This ones better good sis...don't fuck it up again. Reply

'Time flew by.' Dirk talks 20 years with the Mavs, his future, social media, Joel Embiid and more on the red carpet last night pic.twitter.com/w1dPXXEjdU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

I didn't watch this, but I'm really happy to hear that Dirk got some recognition. He's a treasure and he said that he still has a couple more years in him. Reply

I watched some of this, to see who the MVP was going to be. I really think Shaq, Charles, Kenny and Ernie are my favorite sports commentators and I'm looking forward to them being together again when the next season starts. Reply

It's like a festival for basics and frauds. Reply

i find him so boring now Reply

as a diehard degrassi fan, I'll always hold aubrey near and dear... I still like him



That gif is KILLING me, hahahaa Reply

