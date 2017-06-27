June 27th, 2017, 06:15 am stewie_e Drake Hosts First Ever NBA Awards, Nicki Minaj & 2 Chainz Perform Sources: 1 | 2 Tagged: drake, nicki minaj, sports / athletes - basketball Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
I've been relistening to Nothing Was The Same and it's so underrated. It's his best album. I would argue it's better than Take Care because its the only one where he edited himself. The album is a clean and short 13 tracks. And the only bad songs are Started From The Bottom and 305 to My City.
Started from the Bottom is so ridiculous when you're from Toronto and know his shit lmao
Besides, I'm more a fan of RnB Drake so IYRTITL was never my thing. The song has a few bangers but I don't go back to it as much.
I wonder why this is necessary when we always have the espy's. Seems like they got some big names though. Pretty solid for their first year.
Yea I get that, it just still seems unnecessary. Can't say I'm surprised that it's for money though.
True
& like 7 mins or whatever without a bop? she's literally released like 4 midtempo boops, not bops mentioning remy, like if ya gonna keep doin that sis atleast have whatever shanty soundcloud producer youre using nowadays to crank up the fuckin song to 125 bpm #allthewayup #pause
That gif is KILLING me, hahahaa