OH YOU'RE NOT GONNA INTERRUPT MY BOO, JIMMY!!! GTFO Reply

he took it one interruption too far 😠 Reply

he always does that shit Reply

Jimmy Fallon is one interruption too far. I knew there was a reason I don't like seeing his interviews. Reply

Let our unproblematic immortal prince speak, Jimmy, gawd. Reply

wow that was very annoying i just wanted to watch keanu be cute Reply

My immortal bae!

Love him, he's such a sweetie. Reply

Fallon is so annoying lol Reply

STFU and let my Keanu speak, Fallon! Reply

my goodness Reply

And no one ever was surprised. Reply

Keanu out here aging like fine wine Reply

http://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show/vid eo/no-one-pronounces-mr-robots-rami-male ks-name-right/3067282



Edited at 2017-06-27 02:32 pm (UTC) every time someone talks about Jimmy Fallon interrupting interviews, i remember this super cringe clip of my bb where he keeps riffing on his name and Rami is clearly not having it/doesn't get it. like shut up and let him answer the question you asked, fool. Reply

i love keanu so much Reply

ugh, I know! I got so mad watching that the other night. I still believe I'm going to meet Keanu on the subway and it's going to end up with him draining his balls down my throat. Reply

Oh my god.



At first glance I just thought it said 'we're going to end up together' so the second read was a wild ride. Reply

omg draining balls sound more... medical? Reply

that's not where I first thought the story was going to end, but I hope it happens! <3 Reply

Fallon's interruptions are up there with Chris Matthews. Reply

My birthday twin xoxox Reply

i hope one day one of his guests will tell him to shut up



Edited at 2017-06-27 02:37 pm (UTC) Reply

yup! waiting for it.



I could see Rihanna doing it haha Reply

I low key feel like I would, not because I think I'm a bad ass or something lol but when people interrupt me I am quick to be like "SHH I'm talking" without thinking about it lol Reply

i would just stand up and leave because obviously he doesn't actually want guests there, he just wants to hear himself prattle on. Reply

josh gad told him to shut up, but it didn't stop him Reply

I love that he at least tried to get Jimmy to not interrupt him. That interview was funny for the most part though. Reply

wait when?? Reply

and you know if someone did it angrily, jimmy would just cut that part out lol Reply

