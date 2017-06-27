June 27th, 2017, 02:48 pm evillemmons Jimmy Fallon keeps interrupting Keanu Reeves' story Keanu Reeves explains why he almost named himself Chuck Spadina and looks through some of his doppelgängers found on keanuisimmortal.com.source Tagged: jimmy fallon, keanu reeves Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8686 comments Add comment
Love him, he's such a sweetie.
http://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show/vid
Edited at 2017-06-27 02:32 pm (UTC)
At first glance I just thought it said 'we're going to end up together' so the second read was a wild ride.
Edited at 2017-06-27 02:37 pm (UTC)
I could see Rihanna doing it haha