In news that shock nobody: The X Files season 11 only has male writers
"The X-Files" Season 11 Fills Its Writers’ Room With All-Male Staff: https://t.co/EyE1vYLwwW pic.twitter.com/YZsVx6eb3M— IndieWire (@IndieWire) 27 de junho de 2017
Basically:
- None of them happen to be Vince Gilligan so rip our hopes
- Chris Carter, Darin Morgan, Glen Morgan, and James Wong will be back.
- New additions are: Gabe Rotter, Benjamin Van Allen, and Brad Follmer (CC's former personal assistant). The other two were writers' assistants on S9 and S10. Chris Carter has expressed "concern that new writers wouldn’t be able to match the original style of the series." rme
- The show has run for 20 years, with 201 episodes. Out of these, only 8 were written by women. Similarly, only 2 women have directed episodes for the show.
- They'll shoot this season this summer (July/August through November iirc) for an early 2018 premiere.
thank god for gillian anderson, who directed the episode that confirmed mulder and scully were fucking.
I don't have the patience anymore for male dominated (either written, directed or acted) shows or movies.
