In news that shock nobody: The X Files season 11 only has male writers

Well it was a mostly male written show and it showed with how they wrote scully. I thought one of the Morgan's had died? Or was that a different OG writer

Kim Manners?

He was one of their directors, and yes, he died of cancer, quite a few years ago, I believe.

I'm aware, hence why I'm asking whether that's the person the OC was thinking of.

Chris Carter step away from this and let it have a chance to be semi-good again plz

I'm just so tired of men, their fragile egos and their hatred of women.

The principle still matters, of course, but I'm not watching season eleven, regardless of whom they hire to write it. Season ten was terrible. Even Duchovny and Anderson seemed like they were phoning it in half the time. I can't bear to subject myself to any more of it. I don't want to reward Chris Carter or Fox for this substandard product. I still love Mulder and Scully. That won't change. When I'm sufficiently recovered, I'll rewatch the episodes I love and read (and occasionally write) fic again.



Edited at 2017-06-27 02:02 pm (UTC) Reply

I still cannot believe Chris Carter hired his personal assistant over hiring a woman... smh





thank god for gillian anderson, who directed the episode that confirmed mulder and scully were fucking.

my favorite thing about that episode (and i love that ep idgaf) is the fact that mulder having sex is an x file in itself

Give me back the Gunmen in some capacity other than the drug-addled hallucinations of a middle-aged man.

i somehow missed that this was coming back at all

Don't want it. My username is even an XF ref and I refused to watch season 10. I won't be watching this season either.



I don't have the patience anymore for male dominated (either written, directed or acted) shows or movies.



Edited at 2017-06-27 02:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Quelle surprise.

keep it

Still excited for more X Files, but smh

Same. I'm excited for seeing Mulder and Scully again and always will be, but dammit I wish that CC could get it together and oversee a decent season :( I'm already getting the feeling that this will be all over the place again, with just a couple of good episodes mixed up in there



Edited at 2017-06-27 02:32 pm (UTC) Reply

The revival was so bad. I was angry after watching the finale. I only liked the funny episode, the were-monster one.

ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh imagine this show in the hands of women

I was a die hard x-phile back in the day but I couldn't even make it through the revival,I'm over it.



Edited at 2017-06-27 03:11 pm (UTC) Reply

