Celebs take the #Ham4All challenge and sing Hamilton songs for charity

lo siento pero like there are legit only 3 genuinely good songs in the play: Helpless, Satisfied, and Wait for It. Reply

Bless your heart, poor taste and lack of hearing. Reply

Ok, but like, did I not recognize the bops when I heard them 👏🏽 Reply

lol no Reply

i'm saying no to this. Reply

admittedly helpless and wait for it are the best but they're pretty much all good sis Reply

delete this Reply

Sorry about the rest of your taste, though.



The Schuyler Sisters. Dear Theodosia. Guns and Ships. One Last Time. Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story?











Congrats on recognizing some amazing songs!

Sorry about the rest of your taste, though.

The Schuyler Sisters. Dear Theodosia. Guns and Ships. One Last Time. Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story? Reply

A lot of them are cringe worthy to listen to if you don't get super into it lol Reply

Oh at the being no "Room where it Happens" and nobody els mentioned it afterwords. Hmmmmmmm Reply

the curries (curry's???) are so cute jfc Reply

Second one ✍️ Reply

i would say it's just "Currys". no apostrophe because it's not a contraction or showing possession (like if we said Steph Curry's basketball). but also not -ies because it's a name, not a regular noun?



Edited at 2017-06-27 02:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Just Currys. You just add an "s" to the last name, unless it already ends in an "s," then you add "es." Reply

Here's one you missed in case you want to add it, OP - it's Ben Barnes of 'Westworld' and 'The Narnia Chronicles' and he actually sounds way better than anyone else who took the challenge so far:



Ok HERE it is! Immigrants - we get the job done! prizeo.com/Hamilton @mikejibson #larapulver @evanrachelwood @madeleinemgm #LinManuelMiranda #Ham4All A post shared by Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT





(ETA: Sorry, I can never figure out how to get Instagram videos to embed in comments)



I spent over two hours making this same post, and submitted it just a little while ago, lol.

Here's one you missed in case you want to add it, OP - it's Ben Barnes of 'Westworld' and 'The Narnia Chronicles' and he actually sounds way better than anyone else who took the challenge so far:

(ETA: Sorry, I can never figure out how to get Instagram videos to embed in comments) Reply

I want Sara to go back to broadway so damn badly, she was so good in Spamalot. Reply

Me too, it's been so long Reply

I just donated to support @tahirihjustice in @Lin_Manuel 's We Get the Job Done Coalition! I challenge @jaimecamil & @BridgetRegan #ham4all pic.twitter.com/DRU2DqmqZB — justin baldoni (@justinbaldoni) June 27, 2017





Also, Gina's co-star Justin Baldoni already posted his response to her challenge and it's pretty cute: Reply

lol I was about to ask about him and Yael because some months ago they had a cute video lip-synching the Hamilton soundtrack. Justin Baldoni is always so extra. Reply

Link

This is PRECIOUS. Reply

Comment twins, lol.



His singing voice is pretty fantastic. It was the only good thing about that 'Jackie and Ryan' movie. I don't know why they even cast Katherine Heigl when it was clear from the fact that she only sang one song - as a duet so you couldn't really hear her - that she couldn't sing at all, but the other characters kept talking about what a great singer she was. Reply

seeing the play from the second row changed my life. ALSO, if i had to do this today, i'd sing one last time cuz i want christopher jackson to be in me Reply

Urgh, I really wanted to go see Hamilton when I'm going to NYC in november but shit, it's so expensive O_o Reply

enter the lottery sis. also, since there's overabundance of bottoms in nyc if u top n breed you can make coins. Reply

Link

nnnnnnn Reply

I know, I will enter the lottery for sure. The only "problem" is how to check my email regurarly since I'll need wifi + how and if I can make the payment from my phone/ Swedish tourist





I have literally no idea what you mean with "overabundance of bottoms in nyc if u top n breed you can make coins" lmao.

Sara Ramirez looks different Reply

oh this flop show is still a thing? Reply

most dubious use of the word flop ever Reply

Link

Yeah I've never been a fan of a show glorifying Alexander Hamilton amongst other things Reply

this comment makes sense from you tbh Reply

She is the cutest Reply

Link

i like her a lot too. she seems genuine and sweet. i think that she sometimes has a hard time being in the industry. she posted on snapchat in the last day or two about accidentally herself (whatever that means lol) and she was really angry and upset, like almost in tears. Reply

Parent

This is so cute. Reply

Link

Yaaas girl Reply

Link

I want someone to challenge La Diabla Blanca. We all know she wouldn't do this in a million years. Reply

i'm still bitter i spent literal years wishing for immigrants we get the job done merch and when they finally made it, it was the ugliest shit ever



smh Reply

lmao. there's probably some better unofficial merch out there Reply

Link

Hamilton merch overall is only okay. It's better than just slapping the logo on everything but not as creative as some other shows. Reply

Link

awww cool yes hell yes immigrants get the job(s) done. bless

I am still listening to the ST. We won't get the show til next year in MN and they are being asshole with ticket purchases.

I just want it on dvd pleas I know they have original cast ready to be sold.

Hamilton story time!!! I bought 3 tickets to an October show in NYC for me and two friends back in November when they went on sale, only $179 each because they were face value & back in the rear mezz section, but in the center. A few weeks ago I got an email from Ticketmaster saying my tickets had been sold. I logged in and someone had hacked in and changed by account info and banking information and sold my tickets for $700, but the person was an idiot and left all of his personal info (name, address, cell phone number, banking information) in my account lmao.



So I called Ticketmaster and they ended up replacing the tickets with dead center orchestra seats which are now worth like $2000 each for no extra charge because those were the only seats left in their inventory :) :) :)



And now I've got a police report filed on the guy lmao Reply

Good for you. What an asshole Reply

Link

oh wow u r blessed Reply

Link

Wow, that's scary. I'm glad you ended up getting better seats though! Reply

