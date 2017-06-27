Celebs take the #Ham4All challenge and sing Hamilton songs for charity
Donate here and be entered to win tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in LA.
I just donated to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, I challenge @justinbaldoni and @SophiaBush to do the same!#Ham4All pic.twitter.com/RMRcFfY0Zv— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 26, 2017
I challenge fellow @lachsa-nians @HAIMtheband & @joshgroban to sing a song from @HamiltonMusical #Ham4All #WeGettheJobDoneCoalition pic.twitter.com/lInbE9QcG2— Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) June 26, 2017
#Ham4All @UzoAduba & @MattMcGorry I challenge you to sing a @HamiltonMusical song & donate to support #Immigrants at https://t.co/mBXrgRBRPE pic.twitter.com/qPZfhBhpr2— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) June 26, 2017
I challenge @scottkfoley, @KatieQLowes & @JasonWGeorge to make a donation and sing their favorite song from Hamilton. #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/T09SvmjMcM— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 26, 2017
Donate to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition! I challenge @TheLucasSteele @JoshGroban! #Ham4All @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/NzDo8u9nC9— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) June 26, 2017
Donate $10 @prizeo and win 2 tix @HamiltonMusical opening in LA. @LexiLawson and I challenge @HereIsGina and @Jordan_Fisher #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/uttaAchh7B— Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) June 26, 2017
It's on you @TaranKillam & @jordan_fisher to donate & sing your favorite song from Hamilton. @nikkywalks & @jevonmcferrin #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/UnQan8MESr— james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) June 26, 2017
Our cast has accepted @Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All Challenge with their rendition of "Me & The Sky-ler Sisters!" Join us: https://t.co/2LrHyVAlXT pic.twitter.com/8ba40dQmwu— Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) June 26, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Sorry about the rest of your taste, though.
The Schuyler Sisters. Dear Theodosia. Guns and Ships. One Last Time. Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story?
Here's one you missed in case you want to add it, OP - it's Ben Barnes of 'Westworld' and 'The Narnia Chronicles' and he actually sounds way better than anyone else who took the challenge so far:
This is PRECIOUS.
His singing voice is pretty fantastic. It was the only good thing about that 'Jackie and Ryan' movie. I don't know why they even cast Katherine Heigl when it was clear from the fact that she only sang one song - as a duet so you couldn't really hear her - that she couldn't sing at all, but the other characters kept talking about what a great singer she was.
This is so cute.
I am still listening to the ST. We won't get the show til next year in MN and they are being asshole with ticket purchases.
I just want it on dvd pleas I know they have original cast ready to be sold.
So I called Ticketmaster and they ended up replacing the tickets with dead center orchestra seats which are now worth like $2000 each for no extra charge because those were the only seats left in their inventory :) :) :)
And now I've got a police report filed on the guy lmao