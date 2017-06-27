Celebs take the #Ham4All challenge and sing Hamilton songs for charity

Lin-Manuel Miranda is challenging people to sing their favorite Hamilton song and donate to the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition - 12 charities that provide support and services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees.

Donate here and be entered to win tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in LA.













