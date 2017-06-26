low budget AF. you can see the wrinkles in the background Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's meant to be that way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no me gusta.



his vid q/ rih was also low budget af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure art direction for this was expensive as fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

terrible song.



ive gotten used to katy having short hair that now seeing her in that long wig it looks so strange. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to like this song bc I like Calvin, Katy and Big Sean (hes hot af tbh) idc for Pharell since that awful "Happy" song made that abomination JT song happen. Reply

Thread

Link

Just give in to Pharrell, sis. The Happy song is an abomination but I've been wanting him to give my a rosebud since I was a wee homo in middle school. I'm in too deep and it's too late to turn back now on his dick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO maybe when he was producing bops for Britney back in the day, now? Lol I'll pass. ;) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao "Happy" is the reason I hate Pharrell. That is honestly one of the worst songs I've heard in my entire life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aw Happy sucks but GIRL is a good album tbh.

Actually, I don't think that Happy is THAT bad, but it was so damn overplayed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy was an inoffensive little song for a kids movie soundtrack. What ruined it was that it was the rotation it got from every fucking microwave for half a year non stop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This song will be a hit because Katy has long hair. Mark my words. Reply

Thread

Link

She should have waited a bit on the album promo cause this song/video defs would have hyped up her "come back" a bit more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Katy looks really pretty. She's running out of hair colors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she had long hair for the "Bone Apple Tea" video tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am in love with this song ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

but are you streaming "Your Song" ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dunno guys, this year has me fucked up. i fucking love this song. Reply

Thread

Link

it's a bop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's qt and fun for summer! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god damn that was terrible Reply

Thread

Link

lmao omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obligatory only CH stan here to say I miss I Created Disco era. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's cute!



Why does every damn song need an unmemorable rap verse tho

Reply

Thread

Link

I really, really fucking hate Pharrell, but this song is kinda good. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, unusually high amount of Pharrell hate in this post! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't forgive him for "Happy". I know it's petty, but I just can't, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's remarkable how much better looking katy is with long hair Reply

Thread

Link

She's pretty with short hair. It's just that long hair was such a huge part of her image that she seems wrong without it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

am loving this donald trump pee pee wig on katy Reply

Thread

Link

Too many cooks. Katy Perry and Big Sean were completely unnecessary. Reply

Thread

Link