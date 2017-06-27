Some Star Trek: Discovery news

I want this to do well but everything is telling me its not going to be good. Reply

Thread

Link

They should have just aired it on TV. Who's gonna pay for additional service to just watch this?



Bitches. Reply

Thread

Link

if it's quality Star Trek, I will.



if it's Enterprise or Abrams-verse like tho, I'll be out fast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shush thy mouth, heathen!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What? Enterprises and the reboots are terrible



but 90s-level Star Trek back on my tv would be welcomed with monthly payments, even with the same hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE.



I may sign up for the free trial in order to watch it though. But, I won't pay money for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Raises hands



I wouldn't otherwise but since the leads are woc I plan to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it worked for the good fight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ready for it, cautiously hopeful Reply

Thread

Link

Idk, idk. I feel lukewarm about this, even though it has so much stuff I like.



Edited at 2017-06-27 06:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The show will have some conflicts between crew-members



Lazy, lazy, lazy. Reply

Thread

Link

I just don't understand why it has to be another story set before the original series. why can't we move forward in the star trek universe? the bookverse has such great story lines that continue the story. just do one of those.

ugh, I just hope it's nothing like Enterprise. Reply

Thread

Link

agree, i'd like a story that doesn't include family Spock. Nothing against them but the movies are already so spock centric

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sigh, I hate myself for reading the comments on the EW article. Might as well been a yahoo comment section....anyhow



I love her, I'm not into the 'conflict between crew members' idea.....i feel like that is part of what made old Trek have a future-istic feel I didn't care for Spock vs Kirk of the movie either



if its good enough I guess i'll be torrenting it which i hate to do since it has a black woman lead but I'm not paying for this show, I already have cable and netflix Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

It's been 50 years of Sarek. I'm ready to move on, guys. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope I enjoy this



I have only 'liked' the different Star Trek series but I love the newer movies.



I want old fans to be happy but like 75% of Star Trek fans are top tier annoying so idc that much I hope it appeals to those that are just fans of the film too



I wish CBS wasnt sticking it on thier dumb subscription service though



I'm so afraid it will fail



Edited at 2017-06-27 11:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i want to like it but the "super special human going to the vulcan academy" just screams badly writte mary-sue fanfic to me. i'm sure i've read a ton of those. Reply

Thread

Link

The entire beginning of Voyager dealt with conflict between the crew tho? That sentence confuses me. Reply

Thread

Link