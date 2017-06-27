hayley atwell

Some Star Trek: Discovery news




- Sonequa's character is the first human to attend the Vulcan Learning Center as a kid and then the Vulcan Science Academy
- Is close to Sarek and Amanda (Spock's parents), although there is some conflict there
- Has served for 7 years on the U.S.S. Shenzhou under Captain Philipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh)
- The show will have some conflicts between crew-members, breaking an old rule Roddenberry created against that
- Premieres on September 24

