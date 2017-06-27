Some Star Trek: Discovery news
- Sonequa's character is the first human to attend the Vulcan Learning Center as a kid and then the Vulcan Science Academy
- Is close to Sarek and Amanda (Spock's parents), although there is some conflict there
- Has served for 7 years on the U.S.S. Shenzhou under Captain Philipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh)
- The show will have some conflicts between crew-members, breaking an old rule Roddenberry created against that
- Premieres on September 24
if it's Enterprise or Abrams-verse like tho, I'll be out fast.
but 90s-level Star Trek back on my tv would be welcomed with monthly payments, even with the same hair
I may sign up for the free trial in order to watch it though. But, I won't pay money for it.
I wouldn't otherwise but since the leads are woc I plan to
Lazy, lazy, lazy.
ugh, I just hope it's nothing like Enterprise.
I love her, I'm not into the 'conflict between crew members' idea.....i feel like that is part of what made old Trek have a future-istic feel I didn't care for Spock vs Kirk of the movie either
if its good enough I guess i'll be torrenting it which i hate to do since it has a black woman lead but I'm not paying for this show, I already have cable and netflix
I have only 'liked' the different Star Trek series but I love the newer movies.
I want old fans to be happy but
like 75% of Star Trek fans are top tier annoying so idc that muchI hope it appeals to those that are just fans of the film too
I wish CBS wasnt sticking it on thier dumb subscription service though
I'm so afraid it will fail
