Ben Affleck's The Accountant Gets a Sequel
Ben Affleck, Gavin O’Connor Back For ‘The Accountant’ Sequel; Will Jon Bernthal Return? https://t.co/qF52EglFNy pic.twitter.com/7etnX4YAAn— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 26, 2017
The movie made 155 million on a 44 million dollar budget so it seems to make sense for WB who are probably latching on to any successes they get at the moment.
Affleck played an autistic man who worked as a forensic accountant and was also an assassin.
and it's not "just a movie", because often times these films are done without the consultation of actually autistic people and the stereotypes hurt us, autistic women especially.
2. ...there is not 'plenty' of autistic representation (white or otherwise) in Hollywood where the person who has autism is portrayed as essentially being the master of their own fate, and not exploited as some other person or groups pawn or mcguffin, essentially. if there is, my nephew hasn't seen it. I am just repeating what he has said (which BTW, this isnt his favorite movie or anything. he just liked it for that reason).
3. of COURSE POC never have as much representation as white people (or women in general), even more so when it has to do with disabilities. of course - ive never said otherwise, and im not refuting it here. I can completely understand why a POC with autism or other cognitive special needs would watch this movie and not see any representation there, regardless of the autism spectrum traits. absolutely agree.
4. I think this film did consult with a lot of autism programs, people, and consultants but that doesn't always = they did it right, either. like I said in my first comment up top, anyone who see's this as a negative portrayal has a completely valid opinion. and someone mentioned below (maybe you?) that Autism Speaks endorsed it and that should speak to it's negativity...and I kinda agree, despite my nephew loving the movie. because AS is absolute shit when it comes to autism awareness and education.
...I literally said exactly that? I said my experience is my nephews...so NOT mine, and therefore I didn't want to speak over anyone else. I even said thats why I deleted my original comments. and I am not "using" my nephew (thats awful) to validate my opinions...I have an opinion based on what he told me he got from the movie - THATS IT. I was just sharing what his experience was, and I completely agreed with nearly every single thing you said, and whatever I didn't, doesn't matter, because it's not about me because I don't deal with autism (I am on the spectrum BTW, but not as similarly to the context were speaking about) like others do and I dont want whatever I was saying to seem like it was more valid than theirs (or yours). I really can't say it more clearly, I apologize. I'm sorry if anything I said upset you, I wasn't trying to talk out of my ass and when it seemed like I was making a comment that so casually praised the movie without realizing how negatively (and validly) others felt, I deleted it because I saw the problem with it. and thats all it is.
on this issue of them consulting with people who have autism...thats why I said "I think"...I didnt claim to know for sure, I read an article that said they did *thats all*. if that was incorrect, than I am also incorrect. thanks for clarifying...I'll take your word for it obviously. I don't know why youre acting as though I am fighting to defend this movie - im not. ive said people who don't like (especially for your reasons) have every right to feel negatively. but if you're going to start coming at me saying im "using" my nephew for whatever fucking reason, I'm not even gonna talk anymore, not worth it.
some links to understand why this shit is so annoying and doesn't help stereotypes against the autistic community
https://crippledscholar.com/2016/10/1
Let’s start by looking at the character Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck). They present the character as an edgy, unique autistic character who is different from other autistic characters that people have seen on screen before. This is why he is
A white male, unlike Raymond Babbitt, that kid from Mercury Rising, or Hugh Dancy’s character in Adam… Oh wait.
https://theestablishment.co/how-the-acc
the fact it got positive feedback from fucking autism $peaks tells you everything you need to know.
Edited at 2017-06-27 07:50 am (UTC)