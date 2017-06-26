Ben Affleck's The Accountant Gets a Sequel

Affleck played an autistic man who worked as a forensic accountant and was also an assassin.



This triple threat queen tbh Reply

Thread

Link

what is the non-entertainment industry version of an EGOT? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie was not good or interesting enough for a sequel, but ok Reply

Thread

Link

Was the accountant any good? Reply

Thread

Link

I turned it off after 5 minutes but I have friends who really liked it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gone Girl sequel pls Reply

Thread

Link

This was truly one of the worst movies I have ever seen. Just....awful. Reply

Thread

Link

An autistic killer.

Yaaaaaasssss empowerment!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brilliant autistic white male is one of hollywood's favourite tropes, there's lots of "representation" for this. autistic poc, autistic women on the other hand, barely get any.



and it's not "just a movie", because often times these films are done without the consultation of actually autistic people and the stereotypes hurt us, autistic women especially. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1. ive deleted my comments because I know my experience isn't everyone's and people who don't like this film have very valid reasons too - I don't want my experience (IE my nephews) to speak over anyone else's.



2. ...there is not 'plenty' of autistic representation (white or otherwise) in Hollywood where the person who has autism is portrayed as essentially being the master of their own fate, and not exploited as some other person or groups pawn or mcguffin, essentially. if there is, my nephew hasn't seen it. I am just repeating what he has said (which BTW, this isnt his favorite movie or anything. he just liked it for that reason).



3. of COURSE POC never have as much representation as white people (or women in general), even more so when it has to do with disabilities. of course - ive never said otherwise, and im not refuting it here. I can completely understand why a POC with autism or other cognitive special needs would watch this movie and not see any representation there, regardless of the autism spectrum traits. absolutely agree.



4. I think this film did consult with a lot of autism programs, people, and consultants but that doesn't always = they did it right, either. like I said in my first comment up top, anyone who see's this as a negative portrayal has a completely valid opinion. and someone mentioned below (maybe you?) that Autism Speaks endorsed it and that should speak to it's negativity...and I kinda agree, despite my nephew loving the movie. because AS is absolute shit when it comes to autism awareness and education.



Edited at 2017-06-27 08:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you autistic? because otherwise your experience means nothing. i don't care that you're speaking for someone you know who's autistic, you're still speaking from a possibly non-aut point of view which is even more wrong. and lol at you telling an autistic person about representation in hollywood. you would know that YES there's a whole lot of fucking representation for white autistic males if you were actually part of our community. i specified "white" for a reason. and no they didn't consult with the experts on autism, aka us autistic people (****clarification: this is about the films where the character is autistic, they mostly don't consult with us, they prefer to consult with non-autistic people who they consider the experts) that, right there is the problem. just say you yourself liked the movie and go. the way you're using your nephew to validate your opinions is gross.







Edited at 2017-06-27 09:17 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"are you autistic? because otherwise your experience means nothing."



...I literally said exactly that? I said my experience is my nephews...so NOT mine, and therefore I didn't want to speak over anyone else. I even said thats why I deleted my original comments. and I am not "using" my nephew (thats awful) to validate my opinions...I have an opinion based on what he told me he got from the movie - THATS IT. I was just sharing what his experience was, and I completely agreed with nearly every single thing you said, and whatever I didn't, doesn't matter, because it's not about me because I don't deal with autism (I am on the spectrum BTW, but not as similarly to the context were speaking about) like others do and I dont want whatever I was saying to seem like it was more valid than theirs (or yours). I really can't say it more clearly, I apologize. I'm sorry if anything I said upset you, I wasn't trying to talk out of my ass and when it seemed like I was making a comment that so casually praised the movie without realizing how negatively (and validly) others felt, I deleted it because I saw the problem with it. and thats all it is.



on this issue of them consulting with people who have autism...thats why I said "I think"...I didnt claim to know for sure, I read an article that said they did *thats all*. if that was incorrect, than I am also incorrect. thanks for clarifying...I'll take your word for it obviously. I don't know why youre acting as though I am fighting to defend this movie - im not. ive said people who don't like (especially for your reasons) have every right to feel negatively. but if you're going to start coming at me saying im "using" my nephew for whatever fucking reason, I'm not even gonna talk anymore, not worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i came at you with that because when autistic people speak about their experiences, there's always a non-autistic person using the "as someone who knows an autistic person...." argument to silence us or to invalidate our own experiences and some of them think they're experts just because of this. it really seemed like you were doing that, so if you weren't then i will apologise for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was such a stupid movie. Watched with my roommates, one of my roommates kept gushing over Ben, while me and the other one kept rolling our eyes at the movie Reply

Thread

Link

who asked for this Reply

Thread

Link

pleb shareholders Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was honestly one of the worst movie i've ever watched people audibly groaned at the brother twist Reply

Thread

Link