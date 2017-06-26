(thunder) - rip

Taylor Swift Wishes Russell Westbrook Congrats on his MVP




• Taylor tells a story of how she taught Russell to play ball and he beat her and told her to "shake it off" which inspired her song.

• obv a faux story she made up, but she wishes her biggest congrats to the real MVP

ontd, how are you celebrating the triple-double king's MVP win?
