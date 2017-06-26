Taylor Swift Wishes Russell Westbrook Congrats on his MVP
TAYLOR IS BACK. 🏀✨💯@taylorswift13 wishing @okcthunder's Russell a huge congratulations for being #0urMVP! pic.twitter.com/PKi4qGVWT0— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) June 27, 2017
• Taylor tells a story of how she taught Russell to play ball and he beat her and told her to "shake it off" which inspired her song.
• obv a faux story she made up, but she wishes her biggest congrats to the real MVP
