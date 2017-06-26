Iwata

Pixar Writer Debunks Dark Toy Story Theory




The above was Andrew Stanton's reaction to a recent theory from someone who claimed to have the scoop about Andy's dad from Toy Story.

The "true background story" claimed that Woody, Slinky, and Mr. Potato Head originally belonged to Andy's father who had polio. Andy Sr locked away these toys to keep them safe from being destroyed. Then years later on his death bed due to post polio syndrome, he gave the key to his son, who ended up missing watching his dad flatline because he went to go get the locked box.

There were also other details to supposedly fill the gaps on why Woody didn't know he was part of a popular show or who his old owner was, but those don't matter since Stanton (one of the original writers) says that it's bullshit


source:1
favorite debunked theories?
Tagged: , , , , ,