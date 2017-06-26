Pixar Writer Debunks Dark Toy Story Theory

Thank God lol. That theory was pure misery porn. Like, Pixar makes us cry enough tbh! Reply

i will never understand the obsession with giving kids tv and films ~dark origins~. just let them be nice things for children, not everything needs some horrific backstory Reply

I hate these grimdark theories ppl have on kid's shows, like the one where Angelica hallucinates the babies in Rugrats and stuff. It's not that deep 🏊🏼‍♀️ Reply

I hate that one, it doesn't even make sense.

If the babies aren't real, then why do the adults see them and talk to them too? plus Angelica isn't even in every single episode, so that wouldn't add up either. Reply

Right? I hate people taking children's shows and trying to make them super sadistic/depressing/twisted. Fuck that noise. The real world already sucks, and adults have a plethora of twisted shit to consume aimed at them already. Why do they have to go and ruin fun childhood media?



I still remember hearing the screams from a girl I was babysitting when she was looking up MLP photos to draw, and came across that brony torture porn instead. She was in hysterics for ages. Reply

Why can't Andy have a deadbeat daddy like a normal kid... Reply

I always thought that Aladdin theory about the movie being set in an apocalyptic future was lame Reply

never forget the dark rugrats, ed, edd and eddy and hey arnold "orgin" stories lmao.



at least they've entertaining to read! Reply

That's how I see it. They fuck me up, but it's basically fan fiction. Reply

The EEnE theory boggles my mind the most because it completely ignores the actual dark subtext of the show. Reply

can we talk about the woody collective on tumblr Reply

I'm really afraid to ask Reply

Omfg HOWDY PARDNER

howdy pardner! Reply

Lmao ok I'll bite pls tell me more Reply

A large roleplay group that take the urls of deactivated nazi/racist blogs to do their roleplaying as a literal Woody hive mind. Reply

its so scary, i left the site for 24 hours and suddenly woody was everywhere. how did it happen? Reply

lmao that theory reads like bad fanfiction Reply

I feel like there was one that all of the kids on Ed, Edd, and Eddy were dead.



I read a manga where the ending was essentially a dark theory of the manga itself. The author had to be smoking when she came up with it. Reply

Bored people on tumblr Reply

Lol i hate ~dark~ theories/backstories for kids stuff, its so Edgelord to me. Reply

Lol what kind of fanfiction Reply

This was a good fanfic series? I read it years ago and it was good then, it might be bad on a reread. Also, since we're talking about dark Toy Story shit, http://snooter.livejournal.com/1552.htm l#cutid1 This was a good fanfic series? I read it years ago and it was good then, it might be bad on a reread. Reply

Oh wow, I was just thinking about this fic today and came here to see if someone had mentioned it! It actually destroyed me in the best possible way. Reply

Everyone knows the whole Toy Story universe was a hallucination by adult Sid in a mental hospital. Reply

There's also fan canon that Sid and Andy are bf's something, because Sid appears to be fairly well adjusted in part 3, and Andy gives him that "oh you silly goof" kinda smile at one point.





But oh man, Sid losing his mind is hella dark, haha Reply

