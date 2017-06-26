Kpop Post: Stellar, Taemin, Hyolyn & more

STELLAR SLAY ME FUCK ME UP THEY ARE THE QUEENS etc



I'm so happy I contributed to this mini! Minhee remains a goddess. Reply

Stil find the new gir unnecesary, but they are my queens <33 Reply

god, i hate junho's hair. Reply

Where do you start if you want to get more into Japanese music because Kpop is so stale rn Reply

If you find kpop stale, you might as well go to C-pop bc Jpop is dead beyond recognition. Reply

C pop tho? C pop has never been good and im chinese Reply

I don't know if there's any specific genre you like so I'll just throw random songs here! If you don't like any of this/want more of them, please let me know and I'll gladly help any way I can!



Perfume / One Room Disco

https://youtu.be/cMsGcW-xaYU



ORESAMA / Ookami Heart

https://youtu.be/PwAgOqNvFGA



DAOKO / Suisei

https://youtu.be/Y3xehyYXbJw



Hoshino Gen / Koi

https://youtu.be/jhOVibLEDhA



Ame no Parade / TOKYO

https://youtu.be/csiHQtnbJTI



AAA / Koi Oto to Amazora

https://youtu.be/A_1t2Dkd2Io It depends on what genres you like because Japanese music has lots of variations. I don't think J-Pop's quite dead like the other comment said, but the scene DID change a lot over the past 10 years, solo female vocalists aren't a thing anymore.I don't know if there's any specific genre you like so I'll just throw random songs here! If you don't like any of this/want more of them, please let me know and I'll gladly help any way I can!Perfume / One Room DiscoORESAMA / Ookami HeartDAOKO / SuiseiHoshino Gen / KoiAme no Parade / TOKYOAAA / Koi Oto to Amazora Reply

UMMMM that hyolyn song could've easily been a SISTAR song instead smh



Edited at 2017-06-27 04:41 am (UTC) Reply

*sigh* i was so mad they gave us a boring ballad Reply

right?! i'm so mad they didn't go out with a banger Reply

yeah wtf Reply

according to korean fans sistar was originally supposed to have a full-length summer comeback but something happened in the late spring that changed starship's plans... so they came out with lonely and the week-long goodbye promos instead. so i wouldn't even be surprised if this was the song sistar was supposed to come out with lmao Reply

That Stellar song is pretty good. The chorus really makes the song. Like everybody else, idk what the purpose of the new girl. Reply

a more symmetrical dance line OR someones leaving Reply

I know it was in the last post but I'm still not over Camo (song and MV by the goddess otherwise known as BoA) Reply

