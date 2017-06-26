Kpop Post: Stellar, Taemin, Hyolyn & more
Stellar- Archanges of the Sephiroth MV
Taemin-Flame of Love
Hyolyn-Fruity ft Kisum teaser
JUNHO from 2pm- Ice Cream
G.Soul-Tequila
There's been a lot of releases, so check the tag!!
Stellar giving us avant garde pop
Stellar giving us avant garde pop
I'm so happy I contributed to this mini! Minhee remains a goddess.
I don't know if there's any specific genre you like so I'll just throw random songs here! If you don't like any of this/want more of them, please let me know and I'll gladly help any way I can!
Perfume / One Room Disco
https://youtu.be/cMsGcW-xaYU
ORESAMA / Ookami Heart
https://youtu.be/PwAgOqNvFGA
DAOKO / Suisei
https://youtu.be/Y3xehyYXbJw
Hoshino Gen / Koi
https://youtu.be/jhOVibLEDhA
Ame no Parade / TOKYO
https://youtu.be/csiHQtnbJTI
AAA / Koi Oto to Amazora
https://youtu.be/A_1t2Dkd2Io
Edited at 2017-06-27 04:41 am (UTC)