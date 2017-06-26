Charlize Theron covers W magazine, talks about the two times she's punched a woman in the face

2 Days in the Valley is a good watch Reply

closest thing I ever got to a fight was when I was at a club and this guy (who was way too old to be there lol) tried to steal my phone and took it out of my pocket as he passed by and I chased him down and tackled him--dumb AF idea but I got my phone back and he scurried away.

Disturbed at the copy editor who thought it was a good idea to list Millie Bobbie Brown, a 13 year old, among the people that are making TV sexy.

ew wtf

Ok I was gonna leave that exact comment bc wtf.

I wish the earth would reclaim itself from us and wipe humans off the map

i'll drink to that

I did nothing wrong. I'm staying, fuckers!!

seriously, i'm really disturbed

I feel like it started out as a short list of "TV's Brightest Stars" and no one thought to look over it again when they changed the title.

Yikes

wtf

That's so fucked up.

As someone who works for publications, I can't believe half of the shit they put in for decks and headlines, especially the ones on covers.

fucking gross

what the fuck. i worry for that girl. her parents don't care about her well being and the fanbase around her is rabid and creepy.

ffs

I've seen her be sexualized in other places too and it's horrifying. And unfortunately she's just one of many female child stars to face that, so gross. (Like when she gets compared to a young Natalie Portman I think of how she was sexualized for her role in Leon.)

they also misspelled it??? weird

I legit worry for that kid, literally no one seems to be looking out for her to shield her from shit like this.

Yes. Each time was with a family member lol.

that is some taylor swift hair

I've never been in a proper brawl. I run from fights.

Never been in a brawl on purpose. This one time, this guy at a club went to punch someone and he was drunk and off balance and lots of jostling and maneuvering of the crowd trying to get out of the way, including me. No such luck, I got sideways socked right in the nose. It bled but didn't break. I couldn't believe how painful it was. My bf in a split second decided instead of joining the brawl, to get me out of the crowd. I slept the whole night sitting mostly upright with my bf swapping out an ice pack for either side of my nose. I was surprised the next day, I didn't have black eyes or any puffiness. Couldn't visibly tell at all. But when I would bend over, my nose would throb like the devil. It hurt for like a week. /csb

she's one of the few people who can pull off that haircut and color imo



and i've never been in a brawl but i've been punched a few times accidentally during boxing classes. sometimes i was the one doing the punching though

i fought my babysitter's daughter and won. but i couldn't go back so lmao

i personally have never gotten into a fight before, but i've been in 2 situations where i've broken up fights/intervened when a man was getting violent with a woman and realize that while noble, is probably dumb and dangerous lol. i just can't stand around when people, especially men, are being violent toward women.

aww I remember watching this movie when I was little. Sometimes I still do the Charlize nostrils-thing in her last scene.

I think the closest thing I got to a fight was when I was coming out of the restroom and some girl that I didn't know randomly shoved me and pinned me to a wall.



(Though I do threaten to fight people amazingly often, considering.) I did break up a fight in a bar England once; turns out dudes don't like it when women totally save them from having the shit kicked out of then by large drunken Cornishman. Which is legit what would've happened. WHO KNEW.

Lol you are me. Ready to fight anyone... Until there's an actual fight.

AND THE FACT THAT KATE NASH IS IN IT??













CAN THIS BE AN EXCUSE TO TALK ABOUT THE SHOW GLOW??
AND THE FACT THAT KATE NASH IS IN IT??

glow was... amazing. i don't trust jenji to be able to keep the quality up passed season 1, but i still enjoyed the hell out of the ride.



and i loved britannica. had no clue she was a legit musician till googling her just now. i guess that explains the janky theme song they had her singing lmao

I haven't watched this yet but: Oh, this is a Jenji Kohan show? Yeah, this is gonna go downhill lmao (OITNB became such a mess)

the styling alone makes me want to watch

I think it took me like 4 or 5 episodes to figure out it was her. it was driving me crazy cause her voice and face looked so familiar until it hit me. she did a good job.



I barely recognized Brooke Hogan too

I just finished this a few seconds ago. It's a breezy, fun watch. Lots of great characters and moments. Brie's character was partly obnoxious like Piper in OitNB. I hope it gets renewed.



I loved Made of Bricks. I wish I cared for Nash's followups.

I need to watch this

I used to watch Women's Wrestling after Saturday morning cartoons, so I think I'm going to check this show out.

I've heard elsewhere that Teri is difficult to work with, and none of her Desperate Housewives liked her or talk to her.

not even Felicity... or Demi Lovato's sister??



Edited at 2017-06-27 07:24 am (UTC)

