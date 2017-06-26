Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Charlize Theron covers W magazine, talks about the two times she's punched a woman in the face


  • Punched Teri Hatcher during the filming of 2 Days in the Valley and sent her beer as an apology: " I was this bleached-blonde-Amazonian, catsuit-wearing nobody who was punching her in the face, I was like a wild animal. Back then I didn’t know how to hone in my energy and I was knocking over lights. I had no concept of a set. I connected right with Teri Hatcher’s face."

  • First person she ever punched was a fellow model in Milan when the girl got aggressive with her and pushed her at a bar.


Have you ever been in a brawl?
