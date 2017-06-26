Charlize Theron covers W magazine, talks about the two times she's punched a woman in the face
It's here! @CharlizeAfrica, the ultimate Hollywood badass, is W's August 2017 cover star: https://t.co/2gjlcaSCHk pic.twitter.com/cdmb9t18I6— W magazine (@wmag) June 26, 2017
- Punched Teri Hatcher during the filming of 2 Days in the Valley and sent her beer as an apology: " I was this bleached-blonde-Amazonian, catsuit-wearing nobody who was punching her in the face, I was like a wild animal. Back then I didn’t know how to hone in my energy and I was knocking over lights. I had no concept of a set. I connected right with Teri Hatcher’s face."
- First person she ever punched was a fellow model in Milan when the girl got aggressive with her and pushed her at a bar.
source 1 2
Have you ever been in a brawl?
and i've never been in a brawl but i've been punched a few times accidentally during boxing classes. sometimes i was the one doing the punching though
(Though I do threaten to fight people amazingly often, considering.) I did break up a fight in a bar England once; turns out dudes don't like it when women totally save them from having the shit kicked out of then by large drunken Cornishman. Which is legit what would've happened. WHO KNEW.
AND THE FACT THAT KATE NASH IS IN IT??
and i loved britannica. had no clue she was a legit musician till googling her just now. i guess that explains the janky theme song they had her singing lmao
I barely recognized Brooke Hogan too
I loved Made of Bricks. I wish I cared for Nash's followups.
