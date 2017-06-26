Remy Ma Wins Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Takes Shots @ Nicki, Rihanna likes IG Post
Remy Ma won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the #BETAwards and took some shots at Nicki during her acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/Bsf9ibZIIb— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2017
Rihanna has liked Remy Ma's Instagram post about her #BETAwards 'Best Female Hip-Hop Artist' win. pic.twitter.com/2wO6ZUGHxs— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2017
Remy Ma won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at last night's BET Awards and took some shots at Nicki Garbaj during her acceptance speech.
Rihanna also liked Remy's IG post on her winning.
Source
Source
Nicki stans are madt.
Edited at 2017-06-27 03:23 am (UTC)
Remy has a #1, where's nicki's 👀
that's difficult to get, not everyone has that
Nicki has 3 platinum albums. Where's Remy's 👀
that's difficult to get, every known female rapper has one...except Remy
Anyway, where do I begin with Remy-Ma? What's her best album/song?
no but seriously, idt she and drake ever hooked up. they both denied it and she was with safaree for years until she cheated on him with meek.
Edited at 2017-06-27 04:06 am (UTC)
eta: skinny legend mariah looking good here
Edited at 2017-06-27 03:36 am (UTC)
people would side with rihanna any day.
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
Edited at 2017-06-27 03:43 am (UTC)