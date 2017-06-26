carly

Remy Ma Wins Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Takes Shots @ Nicki, Rihanna likes IG Post






Remy Ma won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at last night's BET Awards and took some shots at Nicki Garbaj during her acceptance speech.

Rihanna also liked Remy's IG post on her winning.

Source
Source

Nicki stans are madt.
Tagged: , , , , ,