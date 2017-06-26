AMC - PREACHER 2x03 Promo "Damsels" + Sneak Peek



We got confirmation DeBlanc/Fiore were together, but please tell me this isn't the last we'll see of Fiore, I can't lose them both. I'm hoping now he's 'found peace' he'll be with DeBlanc and they'll organize a jail break from wherever they are. Otherwise.... :(



He and Cassidy had great chemistry and I swear there was a moment I thought something would happen there.



Damn that one armed man really wanted a root beer.



I'm so here for more on Tulip's history and who this Victor is, her scene with Gary was hilarious and intense, damn that fight scene.



That Saint of Killers might think about getting a car or something, it'd be much faster but where's the fun in that? I like that he's doing this to see his family again, makes me feel for him a bit, less so since he's casually murdering innocent people along the way, but still.



Eugene is in the credits, obviously he'll show up at some point. I said that before seeing the promo, hi Eugene, hope they fix your backstory.

