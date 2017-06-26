AMC - PREACHER 2x03 Promo "Damsels" + Sneak Peek
[synopsis]Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy get a tip that God may be in New Orleans; Tulip hides a secret; the trio's stop in New Orleans may expose Tulip.
Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy -- yes, all three of them -- look for God in a New Orleans jazz club.
Fiore tells Jesse and Cassidy the truth about why the Saint of Killers is hunting them.
[Spoiler (click to open)]FUUUUUUUUUUUUCK!!! :( I had forgotten that AMC blocks outside the US, so I've added youpak links =) Though it seems that might not work for everyone, bah! Also, there is a Talking Preacher segment after tonight's ep, but I don't know when they'll add those segments online so I may add them later tonight or for next week's episode post =) Thoughts on tonight's ep? [Spoiler (click to open)]I need a proper Celestial Dads icon, or just edit my Gus and Wally one :(
Spoiler-tag for those who need it:
"Find Peace."
and i'm bummed for the same reasons everyone else is.
Tulip's lies are going to catch up with her and it sucks cause I love seeing her and Jesse happy.
We got confirmation DeBlanc/Fiore were together, but please tell me this isn't the last we'll see of Fiore, I can't lose them both. I'm hoping now he's 'found peace' he'll be with DeBlanc and they'll organize a jail break from wherever they are. Otherwise.... :(
He and Cassidy had great chemistry and I swear there was a moment I thought something would happen there.
Damn that one armed man really wanted a root beer.
I'm so here for more on Tulip's history and who this Victor is, her scene with Gary was hilarious and intense, damn that fight scene.
That Saint of Killers might think about getting a car or something, it'd be much faster but where's the fun in that? I like that he's doing this to see his family again, makes me feel for him a bit, less so since he's casually murdering innocent people along the way, but still.
Eugene is in the credits, obviously he'll show up at some point. I said that before seeing the promo, hi Eugene, hope they fix your backstory.
