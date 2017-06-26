Joan Smalls, Yoncé

The Australian Deputy Prime Minister hints at possible perjury charge for Johnny Depp



  • For those who may not recall Depp and then-wife Amber Heard got in trouble in 2015 when they brought their dogs into Australia and failed to declare them, ignoring quarantine laws

  • The case was eventually settled with Heard taking the fall and the couple releasing a video apologizing for their actions

  • Depp is in the middle of a lawsuit with his former financial managers who have now claimed in leaked legal documents that Depp knew that he was violating Australian law when he brought his dogs into the country

  • Deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce says that the Australian government will examine whether Depp committed perjury

  • Unfortunately for those of us who wouldn't mind seeing Depp jailed for something the legal experts at the Guardian say this is a no go because he wasn't sworn in when he said he knew nothing about the dogs


source

ONTD do you keep getting away with your crimes?
Tagged: , ,