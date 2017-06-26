The Australian Deputy Prime Minister hints at possible perjury charge for Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's dogs: Australia's deputy PM threatens actor with 'perjury' investigation https://t.co/fp7QfoDlA6— The Guardian (@guardian) June 27, 2017
- For those who may not recall Depp and then-wife Amber Heard got in trouble in 2015 when they brought their dogs into Australia and failed to declare them, ignoring quarantine laws
- The case was eventually settled with Heard taking the fall and the couple releasing a video apologizing for their actions
- Depp is in the middle of a lawsuit with his former financial managers who have now claimed in leaked legal documents that Depp knew that he was violating Australian law when he brought his dogs into the country
- Deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce says that the Australian government will examine whether Depp committed perjury
- Unfortunately for those of us who wouldn't mind seeing Depp jailed for something the legal experts at the Guardian say this is a no go because he wasn't sworn in when he said he knew nothing about the dogs
source
ONTD do you keep getting away with your crimes?
sort that injustice out first
Australia has really fucked up policies in re: refugees and its indigenous inhabitants. that does not, however, mean that this isn't also important.
dog people are fucking crazy though and think they're entitled to break all dog related laws
no plot, just him being launched out to sea and thrown back in if he makes it to land
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Edited at 2017-06-27 03:29 am (UTC)
Like I get WHY it was kind of a big deal to them (I've seen Quarantine), but come on now lmao.
(fuck him for still trying to control Amber w money)
and before anyone starts it, yeah America is racist as fuck too.
Our violation of human rights isn't going to be solved by this government. They are pretty much what Donald Trump aspires to be and they are proud of it.
Edited at 2017-06-27 04:08 am (UTC)
I honestly wondered if this renewed dog thing was retaliation for JD's comments about Thinskin.
that, pavlova and neil finn
We're forward in some ways but epically backwards in others.
No. I would have gotten away with it if it hadn't been for you meddling kids and your mangy dog!
Edited at 2017-06-27 09:40 am (UTC)