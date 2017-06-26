The Australian Deputy Prime Minister hints at possible perjury charge for Johnny Depp

i don't like Depp, but who tf cares about lying about fucking dog ....doesn't this country imprison refugees on remote islands



Australia is rabies-free and already dealing w hordes of feral cats roaming across the entire country. like. it's more than just, ugh some dude brought a dog. some dude brought a dog from a country w rabies to an island where invasive species have and will continue to fuck shit up and johnny depp dgaf.



Australia has really fucked up policies in re: refugees and its indigenous inhabitants. that does not, however, mean that this isn't also important. Reply

ia



dog people are fucking crazy though and think they're entitled to break all dog related laws Reply

mte Reply

100% agreed Reply

thank you. Reply

thankyou. our treatment of refugees is beyond fucked up and a national shame, but that doesn't mean our quarantine laws don't exist for a reason Reply

doesn't australia have better things to do Reply

Are they only capable of doing one thing at a time? Reply

this case is so embarrassing for both aus and johnny. Joyce is just attention seeking by bringing up this case time and time again.

I rly hope the next POTC movie is just him being thrown into the ocean repeatedly



no plot, just him being launched out to sea and thrown back in if he makes it to land



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

I really hope they don't make another POTC movie, but I know that's probably too much to ask. Reply

MTE :/ Reply

didn't it flop? Reply

In the US? Yeah. Internationally? Not really. It still about 300 mil behind the last one internationally, though. Reply

Not enough to kill it completely. It still made back 3x its budget internationally and will surely make more with VOD/TV deals + merch. Reply

Doesn't matter really. Depp has a had a bunch of flops in the past few years, but studios are still happy to give him roles and bankroll anything he's in. Reply

Lock ha up!!!!!!! Reply

He's just gross. Reply

Disparaging the boot is a bootable offense! Reply

It's just a little kick in the bum Reply

Oh shut the fuck up Barnaby. That said - yeah lock him up tbh. Reply

Please continue to be a thorn in Depp's side, idc what the motivation is. Reply

australia vs johnny depp is a celebrity feud i didn't know i wanted Reply

Amazing that he might get in trouble for THAT and not, you know, domestic violence. Once again our priorities are super-awesome when it comes to famous men behaving shittily. Reply

i wouldn't be surprised if everything happening to johnny depp right now is because of his comments about 45 lmao. like now he's suddenly in the news and he's this evil awful person, but nobody cared about amber and it seemed like everyone was defending him last year.



I can't believe this case has gone on for soooooo long.



Like I get WHY it was kind of a big deal to them (I've seen Quarantine), but come on now lmao. Reply

He's gonna end up killing himself. Reply

Well at least one good thing might happen this year



(fuck him for still trying to control Amber w money) Reply

I know it's JD and he's a scumbag who should die and all, but this is still kinda redic to me, when you consider the countless things of importance that Australia should focus on. i know people here will justify it, but sorry, to me it just looks silly versus things like the Aussie track record for refugees, and racism. like the rallies held over the weekend i think it was.



and before anyone starts it, yeah America is racist as fuck too. Reply

If our government actually did what the australian people wanted we would have marriage equally by now but seeing as the government is a bunch of old white dudes who have their own agendas most of which revolve around coal for some god forsaken reason, I'll take this.



Our violation of human rights isn't going to be solved by this government. They are pretty much what Donald Trump aspires to be and they are proud of it.





Edited at 2017-06-27 04:08 am (UTC) Reply

That just sucks and is scary tbh. That it's so alt-right. And I thought Australia had marriage equality until your comment. A lot of Americans, and I mean a lot, romanticism Australia. It's the utopia without snow in the eyes of many.



I honestly wondered if this renewed dog thing was retaliation for JD's comments about Thinskin. Reply

nz has it!! that is our one thing that we can definitely hold above aus since our govt is just as shit



that, pavlova and neil finn Reply

It's a fucking travesty to be honest. Like 70% of the public want it but the hard right faction within our leading party (I guess a comparison to the tea party within the GOP could be made?) are basically dictating terms and keep demanding a public plebiscite (like a referendum but not binding so the parliament doesn't have to follow through on it) because for some reason they are under the delusion that the silent majority will come out in favour of "traditional marriage" because they're living in the glory days of the 1950s but our left party keeps blocking it in the senate, thankfully, because it's an epic waste of money not to mention NOT BINDING as well as the disgusting blanket advertising the Australian Christian Lobby plans on doing to demonise the LGBTQIA+ community.



We're forward in some ways but epically backwards in others. Reply

I need someone to leak some shit about the Viper Room already. Reply

He's a bag of trash, well... they both are, so i'm okay with this.



ONTD do you keep getting away with your crimes?



No. I would have gotten away with it if it hadn't been for you meddling kids and your mangy dog! Reply

Both parties here are awful but I am team Australian wildlife needs protecting so go after JD, he's awful who cares Reply

ONTD do you keep getting away with your crimes?



barnaby joyce is a dickhead. doesn't he have better things to do like kiss malcolm turnbull's ass? Reply

