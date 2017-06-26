Marvel announces Legacy relaunch

A new Ghost Rider team comic joins #MarvelLegacy along with the X-Men, Defenders, and Miles Morales! https://t.co/2sl1XJVHwx pic.twitter.com/gLz6kKrtSu — IGN (@IGN) June 23, 2017

On Friday, Marvel announced the titles that are being released as part of its Legacy relaunch this September. The relaunch begins with the Marvel Legacy one-shot that's supposed to take things back to basics (the same way Rebirth did for DC) and act as a game-changer for the comic industry. Whether it does either we will have to wait and see, but for now Marvel is still being its messy ass self.Highlights:-- Marvel doesn't care about what does and doesn't sell and will continue publishing every book currently out.-- Even books that just ended like Moon Knight and Kingpin are coming back.-- Some books will undergo title changes: Captain America: Sam Wilson becomes The Falcon, Hulk becomes She-Hulk, etc.-- Only one new title has been announced: Marvel Two-in-One, starring The Thing.-- Captain America was not included in the announcement, though most likely coming later as to not spoil Secret Empire.-- Jane Foster is going to die-- Amadeus Cho is going to Planet Hulk-- The Infinity Gauntlet will be returning in Guardians of the Galaxy, right on time for the new Avengers movie.-- People on twitter were not impressed. Even the source published a later article deriding the relaunch as business as usual.You can see every title announced so far and the goofy gifs that came with them at the source.