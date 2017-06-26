Marvel announces Legacy relaunch
A new Ghost Rider team comic joins #MarvelLegacy along with the X-Men, Defenders, and Miles Morales! https://t.co/2sl1XJVHwx pic.twitter.com/gLz6kKrtSu— IGN (@IGN) June 23, 2017
On Friday, Marvel announced the titles that are being released as part of its Legacy relaunch this September. The relaunch begins with the Marvel Legacy one-shot that's supposed to take things back to basics (the same way Rebirth did for DC) and act as a game-changer for the comic industry. Whether it does either we will have to wait and see, but for now Marvel is still being its messy ass self.
Highlights:
-- Marvel doesn't care about what does and doesn't sell and will continue publishing every book currently out.
-- Even books that just ended like Moon Knight and Kingpin are coming back.
-- Some books will undergo title changes: Captain America: Sam Wilson becomes The Falcon, Hulk becomes She-Hulk, etc.
-- Only one new title has been announced: Marvel Two-in-One, starring The Thing.
-- Captain America was not included in the announcement, though most likely coming later as to not spoil Secret Empire.
-- Jane Foster is going to die
-- Amadeus Cho is going to Planet Hulk
-- The Infinity Gauntlet will be returning in Guardians of the Galaxy, right on time for the new Avengers movie.
-- People on twitter were not impressed. Even the source published a later article deriding the relaunch as business as usual.
You can see every title announced so far and the goofy gifs that came with them at the source.
source
they still dont get it
POR FAVOR
SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSTTTTTTTTTT
Keep it.
I'm shocked she hasn't already.
NONONONONo! :(
BS! Sam was an awesome Captain America! In my head, I am going lalalala because Sam is awesome and deserve everything.
Edited at 2017-06-27 04:36 am (UTC)
why the fuck are they killing off jane tho!?!?! her entire thor run is one of the very few marvel titles that i bother with now...ugh i'm so over marvel rn
This makes me sad if it's going through and through... as much as I mostly carnal-love Odinson I have grown to love She-Thor (I'm still buying her solo and her design too I have loved).
Maybe she's going to die and get healed from the "C"? :( Here's hoping...