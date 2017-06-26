Riverdale Roundup: Lots of Set Photos and New Reggie
#Archie Gang make funny faces at weird #Riverdale wedding today https://t.co/BSTneLclRv Among guests: gunman, Jason. pic.twitter.com/3vLZTLU3oA— HollywoodNorth.buzz (@yvrshoots) June 27, 2017
Cameras only started rolling four days ago, but they're not wasting any time in the town with pep and OTT maple syrup heirs.
In what's definitely a dream sequence, Archie and Veronica get married in the park as witnessed by family, friends, a gunman, Skeet Ulrich, and a suddenly living Jason Blossom. Thanks to Brazilian fansites and a site dedicated to shows that shoot in Canada, there's a bunch of photos!
How weird was today's #Riverdale wedding? Dead Jason Blossom/Trevor Stines there in white. And the actor gave Mom Blossom a hug. pic.twitter.com/v2O7O8qTTr— HollywoodNorth.buzz (@yvrshoots) June 26, 2017
Archie, Jughead & Fred in kilts at #Riverdale's weird white wedding today in Barnet Marine Park. Somebody's trippin' pic.twitter.com/2oHQGGcEmC— HollywoodNorth.buzz (@yvrshoots) June 26, 2017
Pessoal, saíram umas candids das gravações de hoje e não vamos postar todas porque contém MUITOS spoilers. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/R8QAGgJlKd— Riverdale Brasil (@RiverdaleBrasil) June 26, 2017
A mando de quem? pic.twitter.com/vI4WQb4PUW— Riverdale Brasil (@RiverdaleBrasil) June 26, 2017
O TIRO É REAL! Ao que tudo indica Veronica irá se casar na segunda temporada de #Riverdale. pic.twitter.com/S9P2Ep2Tru— Riverdale Brasil (@RiverdaleBRNews) June 26, 2017
Meet Charles Melton, the new Reggie. For those that don't know, one of the things that has come out about season two is that Reggie and Josie will become a couple
A BIG #Pussycat welcome 2 @_MELTON_ as #Riverdale’s sexy new Reggie Mantle! I can already tease…these 2 are TROUBLE. pic.twitter.com/0iXMBHSFxJ— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 24, 2017
Meet Charles Melton: #Riverdale’s hunky new Reggie Mantle 😍https://t.co/Du7ToSRpnr pic.twitter.com/evc6g2TyUG— Gay Times Magazine (@GayTimesMag) June 26, 2017
These were some of the first set photos to come out where Archie is just walking his dog while some of his dad's blood is just chillin on his undershirt.
KJ and Camila on set today (with Vegas!) #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/4dclr26014— RIVERDALE NEWS! (@CWRiverdaleNews) June 22, 2017
Obligatory Bughead pandering
@colesprouse and @lilireinhart, hard at work on Season 2 of #Riverdale. #Bughead: the Saga continues… pic.twitter.com/lsrqk5Z0j4— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 23, 2017
Some uh, interesting promo photos. Really just that leather jacket with Marlon Brando's face and the dabbing are giving me second hand embarrassment
A fotógrafa Aimee Nicolas divulgou essas fotos do elenco para a s2.— Riverdale Brasil (@RiverdaleBRNews) June 24, 2017
VEM POSTERS PROMOCIONAIS! 🔫 pic.twitter.com/eoXlO3gsez
Molly Ringwald back on set though it's not known for how long
Archie's mom is back for #Riverdale Season 2! Hi, Mary!@MollyRingwald @kj_apa pic.twitter.com/nCHHtcVLW7— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) June 26, 2017
but i really miss seeing bettie and cheryl every thursday, cant wait for this show to be back <3 is this some weirdo dream sequence? who could veronica be marrying?