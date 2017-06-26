Riverdale Roundup: Lots of Set Photos and New Reggie

Probably in the minority but i didn't care for molly ringwald last season



mte she did not live up to all that hype. Reply

sadly, she didn't. i'm willing to give her another chance, but she's gotta step up on her acting game. Reply

her acting was terrible. and to stick out on this show ain't that easy Reply

I'm surprised that TheCW had this come start filming soooo soon, most shows don't start until like Mid July. I think they are going to give this a big media push.



And bring me my Sabrina!

yeah, i was surprised they are filming too. maybe, they want a good reel for comic con? Reply

This is what I was thinking. LIke damn, they're going to have one hell of a reel, and it'll just be the first three episodes



I also wonder if them jump starting production to potentially be ahead of the writer's strike had a hand in it? Reply

Is Veronica getting married or something lol. And the new Reggie is fiiiiiiiiiiiine hello~ Reply

And MFTE about new Reggie. He's rockin a kilt at the wedding too!



I think Archie's dreaming about him and Veronica getting hitched. Hence the random shooter and living Jason. Though maybe this is another Jughead dream.And MFTE about new Reggie. He's rockin a kilt at the wedding too!

Aha gotcha, that makes sense lol.



And IKR look at this guy's JAWLINE!

omg a man that can pull off a kilt....he still my heart Reply

i don't watch this show but curiosity killed the cat so what happened to the old reggie? was there an old reggie? suddenly i HAVE to know Reply

He was also on 13 reasons why so I guess there was a conflict with filming so he's doing that season 2 instead. Dont blame him bc he actually had lines and had more of a presence in that show Reply

oohhhh okay, thank you! this dude is hot af, maybe i'll actually pick this up Reply

It's a weird thing because if Ross didn't have that other show than it would've been Reggie who was the mastermind behind the playbook instead of Chuck, and I feel like they've really burned the bridge with Chuck so it's a weird thing that Reggie is still usable just because the actor wasn't available Reply

I wonder if Netflix pays more? And probably because its the type of show to be more "critically acclaimed" instead of a CW show. Reply

To be fair, it's hard to give him anything when he isn't there to film it LOL Reply

He got a job on another show. I think. Reply

he's in that 'wish upon' horror movie too, so maybe that's why????? Reply

so is archie scottish or some shot and dreaming of having a scottish wedding? Reply

Ooh hellll-OOO Reggie Reply

💕 your Brit icon Reply

<3 She is perfection. Reply

Mmmm Reggie could get it. Reply

its always a brazilian fan twitter lol always.



kinda funny that on tumblr is all about bughead and beronica. and nothing for archie lol Reply

archie is kind of an asshole in show, but there are plenty of jarchie shippers! Reply

I feel like the Jarchie shippers got so quiet as the season kept going whereas the Beronica ones just kept getting louder



I forgot how much I hate ship wars though

Archie deserves the love and affection of his hand and nothing else cause he sucks. Reply

The new Reggie is so hot mmm.



And I'm trash I guess bc I think Archie is cute too 😏

Lol, my friend who watches the show with me is SO FUCKING THIRSTY for Archie. Reply

I was sooo happy when [ Spoiler (click to open) ] him and veronica hooked up it was like so satisfying bc I loved the comics growing up and I always preferred veronica Lol He is so good looking esp in his IG pictures but I feel like a cougar thinking these young guys are hot!

you got great taste sis, archie is fine and so is new reggie Reply

Archie is fine. I think I was the only person here who didn't hate him, and I had high tolerance because he was cute. Reply

This Reggie is sorta weird looking imo. It's like his features all individually fulfill the stereotypical "hunk" checklist but together it all just seems off and boring. Also I know it's filtered as hell, but still, Molly Ringwald aged really well. Reply

This comment reminds me of Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 because it's almost EXACTLY how June describes James Van Der Beek in 'Sexy People'.



Lmao Veronica would get married in that tacky Pinterest dress. Reply

It combines two of my most hated things in a wedding dress: floral appliqué over a sheer top, and huge tulle princess skirts. But then again I rarely see wedding dresses that I actually like, so maybe I just can't be pleased. Reply

its so basic for someone who is dressed to the nines daily Reply

this has to be Archie's dream, i like to think Ronnie has better taste in wedding dresses Reply

o the new Reggie was/is a model. so :S about his acting abilities but this is CW so it doesnt really matter. Reply

I remember new Reggie when he was on American Horror Story. Reply

me too! i thought he was cute then and i remember looking him up but there was hardly any info or other photos of him out there Reply

Me too 💀 I scoured just to find his name lol. I remember looking at his IG and thinking he seemed like a bit of a fuckboy, so I convinced myself to drop it bc I didn't know what else he'd be in. Now he's on a show I watch as a fairly regular character, it's fated 🤷🏻 Reply

Who was he in AHS? Trying to find him now Reply

god new reggie is so hot im here for it all. all the boys look good in kilts.



but i really miss seeing bettie and cheryl every thursday, cant wait for this show to be back <3 is this some weirdo dream sequence? who could veronica be marrying? Reply

