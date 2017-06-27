Domestic violence charges filed against Hafþór Júlíus aka 'the Mountain' from GOT
Hafþór's former fiancé has pressed charges against Hafþór for domestic abuse. The charges include multiple incidences dating all through their relationship. Neighbours have called the police to Hafþór's house on three seperate occasions since last December. The most recent incidence happened on June 8, when Hafþór's former fiancé was forced to flee from his house by jumping from the kitchen window and seeking shelter with neighbours.
Hafþór has denied all abuse allegations and said it's all built on a misunderstanding and that it's actually the ex's fault because she's trying to prevent him from seeing their dog, Asterix. He claims that she didn't jump out the window because he prevented her from leaving the house but because she was actually kidnapping the dog. No really.
This past weekend another ex of his, who is the mother of his child, stepped forward and gave an interview revealing the abuse she endured while she was with him from 2007- 2008. She talks in great detail about the mental, physical and sexual abuse she endured. She decided to come forward and tell her story because she had received a letter from child protective services due to the fact their daughter had been present when police were called to his house in January. She also disclosed that when they were together that she had received a letter from Hafþór's relative which basically said "it takes two".
Hafþór responded to the interview in a woe is me facebook post where he claims that he is in fact the victim in this situation, that it was in fact his baby mama who abused him during their relationship and then went on to accuse her of being mentally unstable and making false accusations against him cause she's never gotten over him breaking up with her in 2008.
Since the news first broke Hafþór has been busy threatening to sue news outlet that mention the abuse allegations and trying to deflect the discussion by announcing that he would give all the award money to charity should he win the Iceland's Strongest Man competition again.
When he asked his facebook followers to suggest some charities to donate to women in Iceland were quick to suggest Kvennaathvarfið, a shelter for battered women.
Source 1
Source2 the interview with his ex
Source 3 Hafþór's facebook post
fuck hope she gets out ok and the dog too!
Also, Asterix is a stupid name for a dog. Shame on whoever named that poor sweet pupper that.
cute
why do ppl say this
you put the penis in the vagina in any position u can find, it has nothing to do w/ height
I don't understand why people think a couple with a big height difference can't have normal sex.
On another random note, I always wonder if men that size have really huge dicks.
Oh, well. All our heroes end up assholes.
Depressingly true. I have no feelings about this guy, but a couple of my newer faves have shown their asses in recent months and it sucks. :\
You can really tell by the statement he posted on facebook that this isn't his first time dealing with such allegations. He knows exactly how to detract and put the blame on the women.
That said, realistically, most of our intimate partners (of whatever gender) could kill us pretty easily if they decided they wanted to. Pretty much anyone we feel safe sleeping next to could. It's a bit sobering to think about. :\
Or sleeping in bed with a tiny animal and rolling over on it/suffocating it is a big fear of mine 😭