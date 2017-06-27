Domestic violence charges filed against Hafþór Júlíus aka 'the Mountain' from GOT

holy shit his size ....im shocked he didnt kill her already

fuck hope she gets out ok and the dog too! Reply

A man with an insane amount of muscle mass and probably an unholy amount of testosterone coursing through his gross veins being a violent asshole? You don't say!!!!! Shocked an appalled.



Also, Asterix is a stupid name for a dog. Shame on whoever named that poor sweet pupper that. Reply

Asterix the comic book character, right? Is he a particularly shitty character? Reply

he's not, he's basically a hero. his buddy's name is obélix and he has a cute lil dog named idéfix lol. Reply

nah hes a good guy, the comics are rlly fun Reply

So because he was born a big guy with a bunch of testosterone let's shame him for his body?



cute Reply

Nah, there are plenty of big dudes who are gentle giants. Abusive assholes come in all shapes and sizes. Reply

Obviously should have been Dogmatix Reply

Scary shit.



i seriously believe their sex is impossible. Reply

r u a virgin tho



why do ppl say this



you put the penis in the vagina in any position u can find, it has nothing to do w/ height Reply

I think the problem is that they assume guys that tall and muscular have huge massive dicks which isn't always the case.



I don't understand why people think a couple with a big height difference can't have normal sex. Reply

weight has nothing to do with it. the size tho. Reply

yeah like.......height differences can be a struggle but its not impossible. Reply

LOL yep Reply

You just gotta climb up his legs to suck his dick, sis Reply

how does she even walk Reply

That's crazy. I hope she gets out of that relationship ASAP and stays out.



On another random note, I always wonder if men that size have really huge dicks. Reply

That's a shame; he seemed charming in all his interviews.



Oh, well. All our heroes end up assholes. Reply

All our heroes end up assholes.



Depressingly true. I have no feelings about this guy, but a couple of my newer faves have shown their asses in recent months and it sucks. :\ Reply

roid raged beast Reply

Lmao Reply

is this the guy people were claiming had an affair with Lena? Reply

lol no Reply

apparently that's charles dance- tywin. but it's probably a crazy rumour. the post was so much fun though Reply

WHAT? do you have a link? Reply

That was Pedro Pascal iirc Reply

His little red feet look funny attached to the rest of him Reply

So the neighbours, his fiance, and his ex all know he's an abusive pos but his best excuse is that she is a dognapper. This dumb mfucker. Reply

the mother of his child has a witness that intervened on several occasions but he claims he's actually the victim :'((( and that she's mentally unstable and making this up cause she still harbours a grudge.

You can really tell by the statement he posted on facebook that this isn't his first time dealing with such allegations. He knows exactly how to detract and put the blame on the women. Reply

i couldn't date someone like that even if he was always sweet and nice cos i know if he ever turned or got too drunk or i did something wrong he could just kill me in about 5 seconds. Reply

It wouldn't even have to be on purpose, dude could snap my neck by accident if he had his arm around me and sneezed at the wrong moment.



That said, realistically, most of our intimate partners (of whatever gender) could kill us pretty easily if they decided they wanted to. Pretty much anyone we feel safe sleeping next to could. It's a bit sobering to think about. :\ Reply

That's why I can't own small animals. I'll step on it accidentally and kill it and I wouldn't be able to live with myself.



Or sleeping in bed with a tiny animal and rolling over on it/suffocating it is a big fear of mine 😭 Reply

Jesus Christ :( Reply

omfg :( Reply

i always had a fear of dating a boxer/mma guy cuz what if one day they snap, sis you are done Reply

my distrust of men is compounded if they participate in hypermasculine or violent activities/sports so i'm not in the least bit shocked. i wish her the best. Reply

yeah, im more suspicious of men when they're hypermasculine or involved in such professions (police, cop, military) Reply

Yes, same Reply

definitely Reply

