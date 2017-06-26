Audiences of Broadway's graphic portrayal of '1984' faint
A Broadway production of George Orwell's 1984 comes with a warning that the "production contains flashing lights, strobe effects, loud noises, gunshots, smoking, and graphic depictions of violence and torture." During the play in London, several audience members fainted and others vomited. Police were called to break up a fight after one staging. At others, audience members yelled at the actors, begging them to stop. The Broadway version stars Duncan Macmillan and Olivia Wilde.
"Though I usually don't provide trigger warnings in my reviews, I feel obliged to do so here," one critic wrote wrote. "The interrogations that Winston undergoes in the play's second half are graphic enough to verge on torture porn."
"We're not trying to be willfully assaultive or exploitatively shock people, but there's nothing here or in the disturbing novel that isn't happening right now, somewhere around the world: People are being detained without trial, tortured and executed," Macmillan told the Hollywood Reporter. "We can sanitize that and make people feel comforted, or we can simply present it without commentary and allow it to speak for itself."
"jesus christ maureen, they're yelling on chairs! I can't handle this! I'm gonna punch somebody!!!"
I don't know who Duncan Macmillan is, but the play stars Tom Sturridge and Reed Birney (best known to American audiences from Mad Men).
They've been getting rave reviews: "Mr. Sturridge… is an intense actor who displays a whip-smart physical agility in his stage movement which is a key factor here.”
“Sturridge… fully and movingly inhabits Winston in every other respect, and he deserves a Tony Award nomination if only for his gut-wrenching portrayal of the poor man’s physical and emotional agony under torture. Opposite him as Julia, Olivia Wilde gives a performance of quiet power that only grows in intensity as the plot progresses and the characters’ lives go from bad to far worse."
I mean having said that that's kind of the plot of 1984, and 1984 is a classic, but yeah, they're not really going for subtlety.
Lmao this was basically mte
I don't know if you've ever seen the play, The Woman in Black, but I saw it in London, in a theater with 500 other people (and before going in, it's billed as being really scary, suspenseful, etc., and I thought, how scary can it be? I'm in a space with 500 other people and I'm aware that I'm in a theater. Plus, this play has almost no elaborate sets or costumes, it's basically two men on a bare stage, sitting on a cardboard box and acting their asses off).
I got really scared. It was ridiculous. It's such an old-fashioned ghost story, but it completely draws you in.
What I really disliked about the production was all the loud bangs and electrocution noises. Not because it freaked me out per se but just because I really hate loud bangs in general, and it felt very heavy handed.