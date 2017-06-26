Audiences of Broadway's graphic portrayal of '1984' faint

lmao something about that pic and the summary is killing me. looks very grade 12 drama.



"jesus christ maureen, they're yelling on chairs! I can't handle this! I'm gonna punch somebody!!!"

it's very

Reminds me of those SNL skits where high school students do interpretive theater.

I don't know who Duncan Macmillan is, but the play stars Tom Sturridge and Reed Birney (best known to American audiences from Mad Men).



They've been getting rave reviews: "Mr. Sturridge… is an intense actor who displays a whip-smart physical agility in his stage movement which is a key factor here.”



“Sturridge… fully and movingly inhabits Winston in every other respect, and he deserves a Tony Award nomination if only for his gut-wrenching portrayal of the poor man’s physical and emotional agony under torture. Opposite him as Julia, Olivia Wilde gives a performance of quiet power that only grows in intensity as the plot progresses and the characters’ lives go from bad to far worse."



I've seen it run in Australia (same staging, production etc though) and I found it quite heavy handed, at some points it felt like it was one step away from the characters saying "LOOK UP FROM YOUR PHONES SHEEPLE".



I mean having said that that's kind of the plot of 1984, and 1984 is a classic, but yeah, they're not really going for subtlety. Reply

"jesus christ maureen, they're yelling on chairs! I can't handle this! I'm gonna punch somebody!!!"

Lmao this was basically mte



Lmao this was basically mte Reply

pic.twitter.com/BnugR13K6d — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 27, 2017





What the fuck is going on at the White House? Are they wagging the dog or something? Reply

Why anyone wants a war in that situation is baffling American foreign policy never learns.



Yes ia wag the dog. Whether it's the healthcare vote or something else, something big is coming (again) and what better to have grown men on national news getting hot and bothered about another mother of all bombs. Plus all the polls say people hate him and GOP for nearly everything but he pulls the strongest of the crappy numbers on terrorism.



Edited at 2017-06-27 03:06 am (UTC) Reply

It inflates the American currency, increases gun sells and reaffirms leadership of the president. Republicans must be salivating to get in anothter war.

That was my first thought.

They (supposedly) want to protect the children there and throw children off of healthcare here. Sounds legit. #AmericaFirst

Goddamn

how graphic can they get when it's live actors? like in movies it's a lot of special effects and post production that helps

Some of the lighting and sound effects are supposedly pretty intrusive and gruesome. I'm sensitive to that sort of thing, and given how immediate theater is, I can understand some of the audience reactions.

Edited at 2017-06-27 02:58 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-27 02:58 am (UTC) Reply

ah okay. I guess sound effects would be pretty nauseating if they're bad enough.

IDK you'd be surprised. Like the user above said lighting effects can be really brutal in theatre because it's more immersive, you're not just staring at a screen. Also they can still use prosthetics, blood packs etc, not to mention watching people on a stage is just such a different experience than a movie. It feels so much more immediate.

i haven't seen it but it's supposedly having his teeth pulled out and fingers cut off and there's a lot of blood and screaming etc

I wonder if it's the strobe lighting which can trigger nausea or seizures even in people who don't have epilepsy. I know UK tv shows regularly have flashing light warnings before the ep airs. It's so strange to see that, they never do it in America, like if you have epilepsy or are hyper sensitive screw you, surprise!

I've seen it and there's a fair amount of fake blood. They pull out Winston's teeth so when you see him again after they do it he's bloody and spits out blood. They torture him and there's strobe lights and loud sound effects during the scene. It's an interrogation/torture and they don't shy away from depicting that and use lots of different effects to drive that home. The way the lights cut out and it gets loud while lights flash in between them torturing him can be jarring but I feel like it's supposed to be disturbing

It depends on the ability of the actors. They have to convince you they're being tortured (and the graphic blood packets, sound effects, etc. help,) but it's really up to the actors using their bodies and voices. Sturridge is a master at this (he got a Tony nomination for his role in Orphans and that was also very physical).



I don't know if you've ever seen the play, The Woman in Black, but I saw it in London, in a theater with 500 other people (and before going in, it's billed as being really scary, suspenseful, etc., and I thought, how scary can it be? I'm in a space with 500 other people and I'm aware that I'm in a theater. Plus, this play has almost no elaborate sets or costumes, it's basically two men on a bare stage, sitting on a cardboard box and acting their asses off).



I got really scared. It was ridiculous. It's such an old-fashioned ghost story, but it completely draws you in. Reply

i'm constantly amazed at how creative they get sometimes when it comes to blood, injuries, etcs during shows. i also think to an extent no matter what the show is people still don't expect to see it in a live show. even though people know in the back of their mind it's real because it's something you're watching live i think that makes it much more real.

how graphic could a stage play be? I am intrigued

i haven't seen it but it's supposedly having his teeth pulled out and fingers cut off and there's a lot of blood and screaming etc

A character is tortured/has his teeth pulled out. You see him bloodied and spitting out blood after. He's electrocuted/shocked as part of said torture as well if I remember right too. The sound effects are very loud and coupled with strobe lights as they transition from the various forms of torture they inflict. They have a tarp down on the stage floor for all the fake blood lol. They don't shy away from the torture he endures.

i haven't seen this show, but i work in theatre and they can be very graphic depending on the show/director. i think it's also the fact that it's something you're seeing live even if it's not real.

I've seen the same production with a different cast, and while there is a lot of fake blood and torture I really didn't find it that graphic, somehow? Like I think the fact it was on a stage made it pretty easy to be aware that the whole thing was fake. I was well acted but I can't see anyone fainting unless they were one of those people who faints at the sight of a drop of blood.



What I really disliked about the production was all the loud bangs and electrocution noises. Not because it freaked me out per se but just because I really hate loud bangs in general, and it felt very heavy handed. Reply

word on the street is that they fainted from boredom

Wow. Olivia Wilde serving Rite of Spring realness

wow, it's so eerie how we're legit living out george orwell's 1984 right now

its fucking unreal how so much of that novel came to be...scary times.

NGL all this just kind of makes me want to see it.

same

same2

same3

4

me too lol

i wonder if there is a bootleg yet

I hated this book

But was anyone challenged to a duel? If not Rite of Spring is still winning

ilu for dropping a Stravinsky reference.

This is such a played out marketing tactic

She was on something, like Colbert, I think, talking about her role in this. I can't remember if it had opened or was just before. Her segment was good, but another depressing realization that this spiral towards authoritarian dystopia is what's happening, right before our very eyes

I know this isn't about it sucking but "At others, audience members yelled at the actors, begging them to stop" is killing me

I honestly can't imagine this lol

my friend wants to go see this and tbqh I want to

