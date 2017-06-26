Mako

Audiences of Broadway's graphic portrayal of '1984' faint


A Broadway production of George Orwell's 1984 comes with a warning that the "production contains flashing lights, strobe effects, loud noises, gunshots, smoking, and graphic depictions of violence and torture." During the play in London, several audience members fainted and others vomited. Police were called to break up a fight after one staging. At others, audience members yelled at the actors, begging them to stop. The Broadway version stars Duncan Macmillan and Olivia Wilde.

"Though I usually don't provide trigger warnings in my reviews, I feel obliged to do so here," one critic wrote wrote. "The interrogations that Winston undergoes in the play's second half are graphic enough to verge on torture porn."

"We're not trying to be willfully assaultive or exploitatively shock people, but there's nothing here or in the disturbing novel that isn't happening right now, somewhere around the world: People are being detained without trial, tortured and executed," Macmillan told the Hollywood Reporter. "We can sanitize that and make people feel comforted, or we can simply present it without commentary and allow it to speak for itself."

