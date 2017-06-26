'The Conjuring 3' in Development

While it looked good, I found the second one underwhelming and ultimately forgettable. Reply

The first one worked on pure atmosphere alone. The second mostly was just "Oh here's some actual creepy beings that most other horror movies fall back on. Sorry." Reply

Well, I'll watch it. I loved this scene in the second movie







although the second one wasn't as scary when I looked up the real footage and videos. Reply

I love that song :') Reply

The first one was legitimately scary, i still get goosebumps watching it. Never watched the second one, though. Reply

i think it's scarier for different reasons tbh. and the twist is p decent Reply

i loved the twist~ in the second one more, and i really love the fictional couple. my audience was also great Reply

Ill watch it for my queen and kinda king. Reply

The Nun was pretty scary but I thought The Crooked Man was cheesy and fake looking. But I'll probably watch em all anyway lol Reply

The crooked man was the biggest turn off for me. I LOVE horror movies, and I was so excited about this... but I saw him and I was like "Really? This is what you're doing? Okay." Reply

I love them separately and together. Two of my favorites. Reply

i thought both movies were bad and boring. nice soundtrack i guess Reply

They have such good chemistry as the Warrens.

Patrick Wilson himself, so dreamy Reply

i actually enjoy these movies! this makes me happy.



i thought there were some legal issues that the production had run into about some author suing them or something. Reply

first one bored me, LOVED the second one. im living for a horror movie universe so i cant wait for this and all the next installments Reply

Patrick Wilson is so hot omfg. I love these movies! Reply

I never got around to seeing the second one, but I really enjoyed the first Reply

The Conjuring 2 was fucking TRASH. Reply

I have not seen any of the movies. The first one is available on prime, and I have started watching it a few times, but get too worried I will get too scared. Could someone briefly describe what kind of scary this is (without discribing the plot) so I decide if I can finish it, please? Reply

The atmosphere is more scary than anything else. They do a fantastic job with it. Reply

The first movie was so boring i didnt even bother seeing the second. Reply

The hovering witch on the first one, the painting scene on the second and the elevator one in Annabelle are scary as fuck Reply

The first was good until the happy ending. The second was boring until the ending. Wonder how the third will be Reply

Patrick Wilson has very smart people. He's always working, and been in tons of movies, sticking to indies, midrange budget and the occasional blockbuster, but always keeping his face out there working instead of interviews/off screen life.



I like him, but i never thought the dude from Phantom of the Opera would be here with this career. Reply

So true, lol Reply

And I will most likely be giving them my coins for this movie too. I didn't expect to actually love The Conjuring enough to see the 2nd movie but I did and I enjoyed that one too, so I'm definitely here for more Lorraine and Ed.

Reply

Theyre fun, and im glad the universe is spanding,cause heaven knows im tired of remakes... Reply

LOVED the first one, the second one was campy af but super fun and I will ABSOLUTELY watch the third one.



BRING BACK MY BB SHANNON KOOK (Drew, the husband's assistant)!!!!! Reply

