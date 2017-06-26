I'm not sure what her image/concept is supposed to be overall.



A mess.

She will never have a top 10 solo song without a high profile collaboration. Reply

hot 100 prbs not tho ya her single is #19 on radio and climbing still, it might go top 10hot 100 prbs not tho ya Reply

Where's the stage presence? Am I missing something? Reply

Laura Leon, Yuri and Amanda Miguel have more stage presence than this robot. Reply

Don't u stan botney? Don't speak on stage presence Reply

With an icon like that...girl, take a seat. Queen B remains unbothered. Reply

Britney is always on your mind. It's so cute! Reply

What was the purpose of having her pretend to play that guitar? Reply

Karla is like a little girl wearing mama's shoes and playing pretend.

hate this snake but everything on the red era was a very good look on her Reply

to prove shes an artiste Reply

Lol, her tiny ass arms struggling to phone in those cords had me cackling. Reply

She looks really cute here tbh! She's got great hair and since she's so petite she looks like she's 80% hair lol, wish I could pull that shit off



Feel like it's kind awkward to debut all new songs live at these multiple-artist shows cause the crowd can't rally and follow along but if these are her fans then I'm sure they're excited.

I know ontd is hardly the gen pop consensus from what I can tell she actually is struggling way more than I thought she was going to. Im excited to see what happens when her and fifth harmony have new albums out lol Reply

usually what ontd says is wrong and the opposite happens and so we all started to say karla would actually slay regardless of what we wanted and now she's flopping lmao Reply

Speak for yourself sis. I knew her ass would flop. Ya'll mistook her being a limelight hog and obnoxious af as stage presence Reply

lmao at her pretending to play the guitar Reply

Do not disgrace the guitar like that. Reply

I see Karla channeling Oral Fixation Shakira with that guitar. Getting ready for the next Premios Juventud ceremony, yes queen. Maybe there she'll have 15 more minutes of fame. Reply

is that a symbolic representation of her career? Reply

Nobody is even trying to compare BEYONCE and Camila. These are just FACTS. Crying In The Club DEBUTED higher than Crazy In Love (peaked #1). — Cheryl - 🌹 (@JustACamilizer) May 31, 2017





i don't even stan beyonce but in what world i don't even stan beyonce but in what world Reply

lmaooo Reply

fuck lmao



these kids don't know the difference between itunes charts and actual charts, smh Reply

what in the early '00s mess is this? Reply

i wonder how big of an impact the LA Reid situation has had on her album era, especially since LA Reid was the reason why Epic was able to be so successful in the past few years. Reply

