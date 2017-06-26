Camila Cabello Performs @ Summer Bash '17
Camila Cabello Espaneol
Each of the three songs has a completely different feel so I'm not sure what her image/concept is supposed to be overall.
What do you think ONTD, will one of these be Song of The Summer (TM)?
A mess.
hot 100 prbs not tho ya
Karla is like a little girl wearing mama's shoes and playing pretend.
Feel like it's kind awkward to debut all new songs live at these multiple-artist shows cause the crowd can't rally and follow along but if these are her fans then I'm sure they're excited.
I know ontd is hardly the gen pop consensus from what I can tell she actually is struggling way more than I thought she was going to. Im excited to see what happens when her and fifth harmony have new albums out lol
i don't even stan beyonce but in what world
these kids don't know the difference between itunes charts and actual charts, smh
