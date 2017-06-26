In News To Make You Feel Old: 10 Years Ago Paris Hilton Was Released from Jail

i will never forget that picture of her in the back of a police car crying.



was this the same summer lilo got 2 dui's and kidnapped those people and stole the guys car and chased her asst around LA and when she got busted with coke in her pocket said the pants werent hers?



lol look down Reply

Indeed it was! Reply

Iconic Reply

i remember thinking she deserved it Reply

you're not wrong Reply

She absolutely did. Reply

You were right Reply

She did tho. Reply

lmaoooo yesss Reply

Completely forgot about all this until I saw this pic. Reply

I loved this Reply

Never4get Reply

lol u know it was so much worse for her because she thought she'd argued her way out of it and then they're like 'nope, you're going back' lol Reply

Iconic. This is the original ugly crying face Reply

This was shot by the same photographer who photographed the Napalm Girl during the Vietnam War. Reply

I think you need to change some of the dates up there but omg, I can't believe it's been ten years since 2007. Time is going way too fast for my liking. In another ten years I'll be pushing forty and I just can't comprehend it. 2007 was like a minute ago. Reply

IKR :| Reply

lmao fixed. i noticed after i submitted it and was waiting for it to get approved to fix the dates. Reply

I graduated in 2007. It still does not feel like I graduated 10 years ago X_X Reply

Same here!! I just can't fathom how it's been ten years Reply

me too.



yeppppppppp same Reply

Right? Time needs to slow itself the fuck down Reply

golden age of reality tv tbh Reply

lolll this show was hilarious Reply

Gosh this show was my life. I love it. Season 1 - 3 is still hilarious. Reply

i fucking hate paris hilton



i am just not here for her resurgence Reply

Is she actually making a comeback? I haven't heard anyone besides white gays talk about her for the past five years. Reply

lol i mean kinda? she just had that article recently about how she's influenced all of pop culture, rme. and ppl post about her enough here lately. Reply

less than 3 years 'til the 2000s make a comeback Reply

today I emailed some people and I called them DruHil (Drew and Hillary) but Hillary didnt get the reference and I felt old as fuck Reply

They have flop taste.



iconic Reply

lmao Reply

Isnt this about Kim Stewart bc she dated DJ AM and Nicole was mad about it? Reply

I will never understand how she couldn't buy her way out while Lohan was given free pass after free pass. I know there's the whole "make an example out of you" factor but damn sis, they let her out and then forced her ass back in - that was the wildest shit. Didn't her lawyer petition for her to be released early because she had ADHD? Reply

I think the world truly hated her enough that they wouldn't have it lmao. She was an heiress, her whole career was about glamorizing how dumb she was, "that's hot", capitalizing on the sex tape, having no real talents...she was everywhere but people really despised her as one of the first to get ultra-famous for not contributing anything of real value to our pop culture. Reply

Wasn't it because Paris violated her probation? Lindsay got sentenced to jailtime after her first arrest too but she got let out after an hour and a half because the jails were so overcrowded. Most of Lindsey's issues were a few years later and had to do with her screwing up the probation she got from the first arrest by failing drug tests or not going to classes or doing community service. Reply

They never officially released why they let her out the first time, they basically just said, "due to a health condition", and then said it was confidential. The judge wanted evidence of this alleged medical condition, but apparently her team never supplied it.



And yes, Paris violated her probation repeatedly, that's why she was put in. The article below gives some details on it all.



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2 007/jun/09/usa.danglaister



Edited at 2017-06-27 03:07 am (UTC) She was never supposed to leave jail that first time. The deal was made without the approval of the judge, and the prosecuting attorney opposed the move as well. So they threw her arse back in.They never officially released why they let her out the first time, they basically just said, "due to a health condition", and then said it was confidential. The judge wanted evidence of this alleged medical condition, but apparently her team never supplied it.And yes, Paris violated her probation repeatedly, that's why she was put in. The article below gives some details on it all. Reply

I remember debating all this on a different site like it was just yesterday. Random strangers with no lawyer didn't get the punishment that she got, while LILO was out painting the town with a bucketful of crazy. Not at all defending what she did, but those were some crazy times. I remember the DA who went after her, I think his wife had done similar things but actually more or worse yet his wife didn't do any jail time. That whole scene was just bananas it was like the collective pop culture world karma came for her hard. Reply

pariscarriage07 (i donated not ashamed) Reply

omg ngl i still look at @pariscarriage07 sometimes for fun Reply

all the love to dior for running that comm Reply

what did happen between them that they had a falling out/dont speak to each other? Reply

omg why did I watch so much of this video? help me. Reply

this video is blowing my mind right now. Reply

holy shit at kim's old face



I wonder what she would say/how she would react if one was able to show 2007 Kim a pic of 2017 Kim Reply

would her kids even recognizer her? Reply

This video is priceless. Pauly Shore wtf. Reply

Kim's come a long way. Reply

I'm fascinated with this video. Reply

we got so many legendary posts out of this!



I Love how this pretty much killed her fame too lol Reply

I've been on ONTD for too damn long Reply

Truly an iconic moment in our shared heritage. Reply

That post was EVERYTHING



I just kept refreshing lol ngl I'm glad I didn't miss it Reply

I'm still disgusted that I liked her music and still do Reply

Yeah if I meet Paris Hilton in hell the first thing I'm gonna ask her is if she wants to karaoke Stars are Blind. I feel like that's something they would allow in hell Reply

