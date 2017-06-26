bflowleather

In News To Make You Feel Old: 10 Years Ago Paris Hilton Was Released from Jail




The Timeline (sponsored by Hilton Hotels & Resorts®)
-Paris was originally arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sept. 27, 2006, while on her way to In-N-Out.
-Sentenced on May 4th, 2007 to 45 days in prison for violating her parole and driving with a suspended license.
-Was ordered to turn herself in on June 5, 2007.
-On June 7, 2007 her lawyer managed to get her monitored house arrest for the rest of her sentence due to anxiety and panic attacks.
-Prosecutors were not here for it, the judge ordered deputies to pick her up at her house, and sent her back to jail on June 8, 2007.
-Despite being sent back to complete her sentence, Paris was released early due to good behavior and overcrowding on June 26, 2007.



Sources: 1 | 2
  • Current Location: not jail
  • Current Music: Paris Hilton - Nothing in this World
Tagged: ,