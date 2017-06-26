In News To Make You Feel Old: 10 Years Ago Paris Hilton Was Released from Jail
-Paris was originally arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sept. 27, 2006, while on her way to In-N-Out.
-Sentenced on May 4th, 2007 to 45 days in prison for violating her parole and driving with a suspended license.
-Was ordered to turn herself in on June 5, 2007.
-On June 7, 2007 her lawyer managed to get her monitored house arrest for the rest of her sentence due to anxiety and panic attacks.
-Prosecutors were not here for it, the judge ordered deputies to pick her up at her house, and sent her back to jail on June 8, 2007.
-Despite being sent back to complete her sentence, Paris was released early due to good behavior and overcrowding on June 26, 2007.
was this the same summer lilo got 2 dui's and kidnapped those people and stole the guys car and chased her asst around LA and when she got busted with coke in her pocket said the pants werent hers?
Isnt this about Kim Stewart bc she dated DJ AM and Nicole was mad about it?
They never officially released why they let her out the first time, they basically just said, "due to a health condition", and then said it was confidential. The judge wanted evidence of this alleged medical condition, but apparently her team never supplied it.
And yes, Paris violated her probation repeatedly, that's why she was put in. The article below gives some details on it all.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2
I wonder what she would say/how she would react if one was able to show 2007 Kim a pic of 2017 Kim
