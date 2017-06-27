Last PPL Theories Post Before Freedom
After years of torture by Marlene's
terrible twisted plot lines, the day has almost arrived, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS WILL FINALLY END!
Before the series finale, and hopefully a viewing party lead by our good sis secretlytigress , here's a recap of everything we want to know (but there's a lot missing!!)
1. What is Wren's role in this mess?
Seriously, why? And they showed him again for a few seconds because... ?? Why?
2.Give us the T about the Wine Moms getting out of the basement.
You know, for future reference.. just in case I get trapped (and drunk) in a basement.
3.Who is Alison's baby daddy?
Emison is raising this baby
UGH FFS WHY?! but who is the sperm donor? Was the sperm stolen? Does the father know? Is it A9;s baby? Why did they even do this storyline in the first place?!
4. Who is AD?
This evil mastermind is probably the best criminal in the history of criminals. Poirot, Sherlock Holmes and Montalbano together would not be able to find out his identity
(because I'm sure it makes no sense at all!) The people NEED to know (and hopefully, we will not be disappointed!)
5. WHY??
What was the point of this game? Why would an Absolute Degenerate torture those girls for all these years?
Why did we keep on watching this show?
What do you want to know, ONTD? Are you excited for Ezria's wedding? Will this be a disappointing finale? Give me all your best theories!
i started watching this new season 7 of a mess to rage at the finale with the rest of y'all like i know we will - but gave up after 2 episodes in lmao. and now i want to start again but idk if i could bare through it.
i'm just going to skip all the episodes and watch the finale at this point. lmao. i just don't know how confused i'll be. lbr confusion will be a given regardless.
He's Emily's baby daddy, not Alison's because it's Emily's baby. And I think it's Jason because the baby girl is blonde.
And I'm leaning towards Spencerietta/Twincer being AD. Or Ezra.
I'm not part of the tl;dr crowd. I love pointless details. Wiki can be too methodical with their summaries.
also is spencer has a twin I will be very disappointed
hopefully ezra is the final a so then ezria will be no more
I freaking hate Ezra and am so disappointed he never ends up in jail/dead.
I feel the same, more and more it seems like that's what they're building up too, but I think it would be really lame to introduce a twin as being behind it all, because that's almost like making it a brand-new character that we haven't really got to know. I want them to blow my mind with it being one of the regular characters like Ezra, Toby, Melissa, Wren, Allison. Have them as super devious and playing the long game all these years, not some brand-new twin that we may or may not have seen posing as Spencer occasionally over the years, but otherwise we don't really know as a character.
I've become 80-90% convinced that that's where they're heading though, the actors have said that it's a character that you haven't really seen before, but you sort of have, and it will all make sense when you watch it. It screams secret twin to me, and it all fits with the scenes this year hinting at someone else posing as Spencer in some scenes. Whatever people think of the CeCe reveal, it least it was genuinely surprising at the time, whereas I feel like they've made this 'twist' way to obvious
Can Ezra die I actually hate him sorry
Also why is Emison baby blonde? Is Jason the baby daddy?
Anyway Marlene bragged about all couples getting HBO sex so I hope Emison are not shafted
it's also kind of anticlimatic since it's not like ad has been presented as this big bad that's been secretly pulling the strings since the pilot and mona and charlotte were just their puppets. it's really just a series finale of the third 'a' reveal, and there will likely be nothing to indicate that some other disturbed person in one of their lives wouldn't just decided to be 'b' in a few years
They just keep changing their story. With Mona too they made it seem like someone else was pulling the strings with her at first, 'I did everything you asked', and then it turned out that she and Charlotte had no real connection, Charlotte just picked up the game from Mona
