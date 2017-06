Last PPL Theories Post Before Freedom

i think Charles donated his sperm before transing into Charlotte and Archer used it to inseminate Emily's eggs in Alison.

Ewww. I think I read this theory somewhere else though so who knows. Reply

lmao this post and that gif. you slay me OP.



i started watching this new season 7 of a mess to rage at the finale with the rest of y'all like i know we will - but gave up after 2 episodes in lmao. and now i want to start again but idk if i could bare through it.



i'm just going to skip all the episodes and watch the finale at this point. lmao. i just don't know how confused i'll be. lbr confusion will be a given regardless. Reply

I gave up this show years ago. I just need to know who A is so that I can finally move on with my life. Reply

same Reply

A was Mona and then Charlotte. Now it's AD. Reply

Who is Charlotte? Who is AD? Reply

lol I haven't watched since the Charlotte reveal and it seems like I've barely missed anything Reply

So who exactly was part of the "A" team? Reply

3.Who is Alison's baby daddy?



He's Emily's baby daddy, not Alison's because it's Emily's baby. And I think it's Jason because the baby girl is blonde.



And I'm leaning towards Spencerietta/Twincer being AD. Or Ezra.



Edited at 2017-06-27 01:50 am (UTC)

I saw TVLine tweeted "PLL Boss promises "rewarding" series finale" and I've never laughed harder. When have we ever had a storyline on this show that made 100% sense? Reply

i know there's a million loose ends but are they ever going to wrap up the plot line with the N.A.T club or... you can't just have a hastings sister be that shady then pretend it never happened Reply

this better not be me tomorrow Reply

that's me @ myself every tuesday when i continue to watch this mess of a show. i'm finally free tomorrow. Reply

this show is seriously the worst with characters that only show up once a season. when that woman was with aria in the limo a few episodes ago, i couldn't remember her at all. Reply

Parent

i swear i'll watch this entire show again if AD turns out to be Ezra, and i'm not even joking lol Reply

To anyone who is super bored, do you want to give me a cliffs notes on this show post bell tower hanging? That's what I last remember.



I'm not part of the tl;dr crowd. I love pointless details. Wiki can be too methodical with their summaries. Reply

I started watching this show when I was 12 and watched it all throughout school so even though its terrible now, Im gonna be kinda sad to see it go.



also is spencer has a twin I will be very disappointed

hopefully ezra is the final a so then ezria will be no more Reply

Omg bb I feel you I've been watching like for all of my 20s but i came out the same time Emily's story so I will always have a soft spot for this mess Reply

Wait, how would Spencer having a twin even work, I just finished season 1 and her parents (unless I'm mixing up the girls again) don't seem like the type to give up one twin, or not mention if her twin was kidnapped as a baby or whatever.



I freaking hate Ezra and am so disappointed he never ends up in jail/dead.



Edited at 2017-06-27 05:28 am (UTC)

It wouldn't work, Im just really against it because I don't particularly like spencer or troian's acting so Reply

also if spencer has a twin I will be very disappointed



I feel the same, more and more it seems like that's what they're building up too, but I think it would be really lame to introduce a twin as being behind it all, because that's almost like making it a brand-new character that we haven't really got to know. I want them to blow my mind with it being one of the regular characters like Ezra, Toby, Melissa, Wren, Allison. Have them as super devious and playing the long game all these years, not some brand-new twin that we may or may not have seen posing as Spencer occasionally over the years, but otherwise we don't really know as a character.



I've become 80-90% convinced that that's where they're heading though, the actors have said that it's a character that you haven't really seen before, but you sort of have, and it will all make sense when you watch it. It screams secret twin to me, and it all fits with the scenes this year hinting at someone else posing as Spencer in some scenes. Whatever people think of the CeCe reveal, it least it was genuinely surprising at the time, whereas I feel like they've made this 'twist' way to obvious Reply

Yay OP! Ok sooo is Spencer twin a thing or nah?



Can Ezra die I actually hate him sorry



Also why is Emison baby blonde? Is Jason the baby daddy?



Anyway Marlene bragged about all couples getting HBO sex so I hope Emison are not shafted Reply

ad will be predictable and anticlimatic and ultimately no big deal, and i'd be surprised if it's anyone but melissa at this point. and sure, she'd mostly make sense and she's been shady and involved in a lot of shady stuff since jump, but meh. she's only been in less than 50 episodes of over 150, and barely been around since ad showed up on the scene so meh.



it's also kind of anticlimatic since it's not like ad has been presented as this big bad that's been secretly pulling the strings since the pilot and mona and charlotte were just their puppets. it's really just a series finale of the third 'a' reveal, and there will likely be nothing to indicate that some other disturbed person in one of their lives wouldn't just decided to be 'b' in a few years Reply

I was always under the impression that this was going to be the uber A who had set up everything since the pilot, but recently Marlene confused me when she was talking about how this was a character that they didn't even think about until season 6, and she made it seem like AD was separate from the earlier A's. That confused me after all the talk of Uber A, they definitely originally made it sound like this person was behind setting up the entire A game and manipulating Mona and Charlotte with it, but I think your right that they've decided to make the AD from seasons 6 and 7 its own thing now



They just keep changing their story. With Mona too they made it seem like someone else was pulling the strings with her at first, 'I did everything you asked', and then it turned out that she and Charlotte had no real connection, Charlotte just picked up the game from Mona Reply

spencer has to have a twin, mary being her mother and when spencer ran into ezra at the airport and it came off like she hadn't been in rosewood for a while with the way she spoke to him... Reply

Why do I have a feeling Toby or Ezra are going to turn out to be the father of Emisons baby... Reply

I am so pissed that this show never gave the PLL any real power, like they never really learned from any of their mistakes or dealing with A or Charlotte. I wanted them to give A(D) a run for their money. Reply

ikr? like we're how many years deep into this and these girls will still leave their laptops, phones unattended and will leave their doors and windows unlocked or open and then are completely surprised when they get fucked with. Reply

