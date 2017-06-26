Alexander Skarsgard gets some sun on a yacht
Still not over these photos of Alexander Skarsgard going shirtless in Italy - see the full gallery now! https://t.co/R4v1A6RLoX— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 26, 2017
Alexander Skarsgard put his ripped body on display at the pool today in short shorts - see more photos! https://t.co/XEAnOavAwn— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 23, 2017
-Future Emmy nominee Alexander Skarsgard is enjoying his summer vacation in Italy
ontd, do you wear sunscreen?
my pale ass skin can't take it
Only equally pale people understand this pain...
People are so willing to shell out money for anti-aging creams and shit but honestly not smoking, staying out of the sun, and using sunscreen when you're outside is like 80% of the anti-aging battle.
sun came out and i was cooking in the sun for 2 - 3 hours and the following day i realized how badly my nose, neck and arms were sunburn and several shades darker. smh.
was that his actual diq in big little lies?? (at least when nicole holds it)
(and yes, I do. The Irish side of my family is rife with skin cancer, oop. We're umbrellas-at-the-beach-always people.)
