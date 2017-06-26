Alexander Skarsgard gets some sun on a yacht

white people really be out here looking like smoked ham in the sun Reply

sis, I get anxiety whenever I see older whites (mostly women) with their sun damanged af skin. Reply

And smell like it too. 🤐 Reply

don't play ham like that Reply

I look more like undercooked turkey tbh Reply

omg. i fucking cackled into my latte Reply

I always think of lobsters tbh Reply

I damn near choked lmaoooooooo Reply

lol, for real. do ppl really find this look attractive? Reply

I will never understand why some people who're pale as fuck choose to not wear sunscreen. Reply

it's been nice here finally and I was outside for like 20 min one day and it was overcast and I managed to burn the shit out of my face. my coworkers were like... what is wrong with you.

my pale ass skin can't take it Reply



my pale ass skin can't take it Reply

THANK YOU! I had to walk about 15 mins to make it to another building for a meeting and i got a sunburn on my face. And I had a CC cream on with SPF so it wasn't like I was wearing no sunscreen.

Only equally pale people understand this pain... Reply



Only equally pale people understand this pain... Reply

Or worse - who choose to tan! I've never tanned in my life. People can make jokes about how pale I am all they want but I won't be the one looking like a leather handbag when I'm 40.



People are so willing to shell out money for anti-aging creams and shit but honestly not smoking, staying out of the sun, and using sunscreen when you're outside is like 80% of the anti-aging battle. Reply

I ran into a former classmate recently who went to tanning salons all the time and apparently kept it up after HS. She has deep lines now and looks 15 years older than her age. Reply



Edited at 2017-06-27 01:15 am (UTC) Reply

mte. my brown ass made the poor decision of not wearing suncreen when i went to my brothers graduation (it was overcast in the morning - i thought i'd be good).



sun came out and i was cooking in the sun for 2 - 3 hours and the following day i realized how badly my nose, neck and arms were sunburn and several shades darker. smh. Reply

was that his actual diq in big little lies?? (at least when nicole holds it) was that his actual diq in big little lies?? (at least when nicole holds it) Reply

nope Reply

disappointment in his lack of commitment to thespianism Reply

he fell off the face of the earth after True Blood ended. Reply

he was just in Big Little Lies on HBO. Reply

hdu he was Tarzan almost a year ago Reply

Bless Jared for serving celebrity thirst traps for like 10+ years tbh Reply

lol remember when everyone thought he & Ellen Page were together



(and yes, I do. The Irish side of my family is rife with skin cancer, oop. We're umbrellas-at-the-beach-always people.) Reply

lmao remember when he was seen with Evan Rachel Wood and ontd lost their shit Reply

i honestly don't understand that meltdown to this day........like, i understand it... but i don't GET it??? Reply

Oh, I forgot that, actually! Why, because they look eerily like twins? Some Charles and Camilla Macaulay realness? Reply

jfc... the soundtrack. those were the days Reply

That was my favorite day in ONTD history. Reply

That was actually how I discovered ONTD! Epic post. Reply

That Ellen Page pregnancy post was iconic Reply

I miss True Blood. Reply

Perforate my colon daddy Reply

I'm a pasty redhead, so I wear sunscreen year round. I also don't go the beach because I invariably roast even with sunscreen. Reply

lmaooo Reply

nnnn Reply

lol Reply

I legit cackled @ this for a week straight.

What a way to end this shit show.

Reply

HA Reply

lol Reply

I was hoping to get some sun on my legs this weekend at Pride, but it was cloudy and rainy all day so that didn't happen. Reply

My brown ass wears sunscreen, but I literally have to avoid the sun like the plague in order to not get a tan. But whenever I do get an unintentional tan I fucking glow and all these white women will constantly compliment it and ask if I go tanning. Reply

same...i've been playing myself and going without sunscreen lately and have been paying with my skintone. my body is like 20 diff shades rn, smdh. Reply

I only find him attractive with his true blood hair. He doesn't look good with short hair. Reply

Really? He looks best with short hair I think Reply

I think he looked best with the Tarzan hair but this looks good too. he's an attractive guy I mean...I don't really care, hot is hot lmao. Reply

Parent

I'm pale as fuck, so yeah, I need some sunscreen. Although if I do burn, it turns into a month long tan. Reply

mte he has the ideal body (when its not sunburned) Reply



Edited at 2017-06-27 01:15 am (UTC) Reply

Unff Reply

ty for posting a pic in the post, nina 🙏 Reply

