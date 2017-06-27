Is that moustache real?



Her hair is reminding me of 2001. Reply

What's worse than Jimmy Fallon? Jimmy Fallon featuring Camila Cabello Reply

bitter old lady rant:

i feel so bad for teenagers. the music they get is rubbish. When i was in highschool lady gaga was happening, and the kooks were giving out some great music, the arctic monkeys basically dominated my life, club music was AWESOME, we saw britney's rise, fall and rise again... now meh idk.. i know old people always say that, but the music that especially targets high schoolers and younger kids is atrocious. Reply

the arctic monkeys and kooks are still making music...kids can listen to that if thats their genre Reply

thank God they are :D i know but when i teach high schoolers and apparently i've old people's taste in music :D Reply

you were in high school when lady gaga was happening? you aint old girl lol Reply

yeah i get super sad for them with the music they get now Reply

Clearly you were in high school when I was in college so lol I'm old. Reply

y'all are so dramatic



I love it Reply

You're right though. Major labels don't have the money that they used to, so they are putting out safe and generic shit. They also don't have the time and money to develop artist so we're stuck with these new pop girls that have shit singing technique and can't even do a basic dance routine. Reply

Also can't really compare The Kooks or Artic Monkeys to what's popular because they were never really mainstream artists. Like unless you're British those bands have never had a radio hit. Like AM's biggest hit in the US is Do I Wanna Know and it went to You seem to not remember people talking about how bad Lady's Gagas was when she first came out. I specifically remember people talking about "how bad music is now" at the peak of her Fame era.Also can't really compare The Kooks or Artic Monkeys to what's popular because they were never really mainstream artists. Like unless you're British those bands have never had a radio hit. Like AM's biggest hit in the US is Do I Wanna Know and it went to #70 Reply

Haha when I was in HS it was Xtina and Britney Reply

old lady? girl you saw lady gaga in high school LOL I remember when Michael Jackson's Bad was huge. I must be ancient. But yeah, pop music is absolutely awful nowadays. These record companies just keep pushing talentless people on us, but I think it's pop music fans fault for revering these fucking celebrities with nothing to offer. This whole "bop" thing everyone keeps enjoying it's just soulless music being forced down everyone's throat made by the same producers. Mainstream music fans are like zombies now.



Edited at 2017-06-27 12:57 am (UTC)

i feel like theres too much hair all up in her face always its crowded Reply

YYYYYYYYYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAWWWWW WWWWWWWWWWNNNNNNNN Reply

she looks so happy without 5H and sounds fab



rise kween kamilla



Edited at 2017-06-26 11:42 pm (UTC)

That's bc she can freely drop n-bombs at a moment's notice to her trash stylist w/o Normani sitting beside her. Reply

Looks happy, healthy, sounds amazing and is on the iTunes top 30 in the US, Canada and UK. Talk about an upgrade! Reply

no ty Reply

This racist hag. Reply

I can't wait for this racist roach to go away. Reply

You're gonna be waiting a long time, asshole. Reply

Wow. Are you also a POC who likes calling Black people the N-word? Reply

you need to stop getting personal. Reply

jimmy now looks like a guy who would sexually assault you in front of a crowd of people and then laugh about it before shoving a meth needle in his arm. Reply

Aka a skinny Donald Trump. Reply

This is so vivid Reply

Whoever told her this hairstyle looked good needs to be fired. Reply

All I'm getting from this is the current pop game is so weak. Reply

she always looks stoned af but acts like she's on coke it's weird Reply

She really could be Lea Michele's younger, mediocre sister.



Anglo songs of the summer have been disappointing the last couple of years. Thank god for the Latino music scene, they at least have a couple of good summer songs. Good thing Shakira and Carlos Vives saved last summer with La Bicicleta. Reply

