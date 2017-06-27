June 27th, 2017, 01:24 am evillemmons Hashtags: #SummerSongs with Camila Cabello Camila Cabello and The Roots help Jimmy sing his favorite tweets with the hashtag #SummerSongs.source Tagged: fifth harmony, jimmy fallon Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7171 comments Add comment
Her hair is reminding me of 2001.
i feel so bad for teenagers. the music they get is rubbish. When i was in highschool lady gaga was happening, and the kooks were giving out some great music, the arctic monkeys basically dominated my life, club music was AWESOME, we saw britney's rise, fall and rise again... now meh idk.. i know old people always say that, but the music that especially targets high schoolers and younger kids is atrocious.
I love it
Also can't really compare The Kooks or Artic Monkeys to what's popular because they were never really mainstream artists. Like unless you're British those bands have never had a radio hit. Like AM's biggest hit in the US is Do I Wanna Know and it went to #70.
Edited at 2017-06-27 12:57 am (UTC)
YAS KWEEN
rise kween kamilla
Edited at 2017-06-26 11:42 pm (UTC)
Re: YAS KWEEN
Re: YAS KWEEN
Anglo songs of the summer have been disappointing the last couple of years. Thank god for the Latino music scene, they at least have a couple of good summer songs. Good thing Shakira and Carlos Vives saved last summer with La Bicicleta.