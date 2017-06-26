The Bachelorette- Will evil be defeated?

I want to see more Alex Reply

Thread

Link

yeah IA I'm surprised he hasn't been getting more screentime



actually nah not really I'm not sure how they'd squeeze him in between Lee's racist gaslighting and Peter's winner's edit lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think he's my favorite contestant ever.

i hope he dips out of the franchise as soon as this is over tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved his purple zebra suit last week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He'd be perfect if it weren't for that struggle-bun he's rocked a couple times, yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen his Instagram? He's fucking hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am not feeling good about our chances of getting rid of Lee tonight. Hopefully we will at least get some more on point commentary about him from Dean. Reply

Thread

Link

my friend with cable is on a 3 week European vacation and I just moved out of my dad's place that had cable + a DVR so I don't have a good way to watch live for a while :(



I just moved into a new place and we have an antenna that can get ABC but idk how comfortable I am with my roommate to ask to bogart it tonight lol Reply

Thread

Link

i don't watch The Bachelor/ette but is that Ethel Beavers from Parks and Rec in that gif?! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not sure if she was on Parks & Rec, but the gif is from Burning Love. It's soooo funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Racism is so entertaining Reply

Thread

Link

Lol a woman at work came up to me in the hallway today and was like IM OBSESSED WITH THE BACHELORETTE NOW. Lmao I was dying. I had talked to her about the show back when this season started. she said over the weekend she binge watched the eps. So happy now that I have someone at work to gab about this show 😂😂😂



I'm on my way home and so excited to watch. Hope I don't miss too much 😱 Reply

Thread

Link

Hi guys, ugh I just got home from Philly and was hoping to have a nice relaxing night but on the way home, my mom told me that their chocolate lab has gone missing :/ I stopped by their house on the way home and spent 2 hours driving around and crashing through the woods looking for him, but nothing. He runs off occasionally but he usually comes back after a couple hours, so we're pretty worried :(



Anyway, hope this is a good episode that'll get my mind off things! The more I think about it, the more I worry :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Aww, I'm sorry - sending hugs to you and your family <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no, i'm so sorry



i hope he comes home safe and sound Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sorry... Wish i could help Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( hope your doggy is found/comes home Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope he comes home soon or you find him safe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no! I hope he comes back soon--hopefully he just got turned around and is making his way back home post haste! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i'm sorry bb hope he comes home soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so my friend with cable gave me her car keys just in case her car gets impounded while she's away (she parks it illegally long term in a grocery store parking lot lol) and I THINK her housekey is on this ring but I didn't ask if it was since I didn't want her to think I was going to try to break into her apartment but I kinda want to





... but I won't Reply

Thread

Link

Forgot this was a two-nighter. I can't forget Tuesday, hopefully there will be a follow up post. Reply

Thread

Link

yep, i'll make one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you take such good care of us <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'll be watching shadowhunters (bc mum's cable is on east coast time and broadcast are on west coast time) but i'm the only person who watches west coast time so it's lonely :( Reply

Thread

Link

Stream it and share with ONTD!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you have a stream link? <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I need lee to choke on a pretzel Reply

Thread

Link

I'm eating goldfish crackers and drinking cider from a local... brewery? Ciderhouse? Reply

Thread

Link

I want cider now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for IGGY to leave. Reply

Thread

Link

Iggy looks like George Zimmerman



Edit; Diggy



Edit; I honestly don't even fucking know his name



Edited at 2017-06-27 12:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too hes such a shit stirrer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad Peter thinks Lee sucks. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link