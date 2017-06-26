The Bachelorette- Will evil be defeated?



This week, The Bachelorette is having a 2-night extravaganza! Kenny will try to vanquish pos racist Lee on a 2-on-1 date. You go, Kenny Coco!


source

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
  • Current Mood: pbr
  • Current Music: Garth Brooks- Friends In Low Places
Tagged: , , , , , ,