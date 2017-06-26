John McEnroe makes sexist remark about (Queen) Serena Williams

Why was this necessary? Reply

who even asked

The interviewer actually sort of asked, bc iirc John called Serena the "greatest female player of all time" and they were like "why not just the greatest of all time?"

speaking of asking, i was going to ask you in another post why haven't you made a bday Ari post tbh?

The interviewer:

any gay tennis players

what was the point of his comment, what was he hoping to get from sharing this unsolicited opinion with the world...and why single serena out?!

looks bad, john.



looks bad, john. Reply

she's the most iconic tennis player ever (along with her sister) and he's probably threatened

i just read the full context of his comments and while they come off slightly better, the way he phrased it makes him sound insecure and myopic about how accomplished of an athlete she really is, male *or* female. like he had to put her in her place or something.

I loved Serena's tweets <3

I remember when Serena and Andy were talking about playing a match for charity or something and he was like "okay but you'll beat me" lmao



She is the greatest of all time, not Roger, and that really pisses off male tennis fans Reply

He's a bitter betty because she's the fuckest greatest athlete ever, what a classy response

Billie jean king situation all over again

I bet she would wipe the floor with this guy Reply

wasn't the guy who challenged billie jean like almost 50 yrs old and not even a pro anymore?

He was 55 and hadn't played pro for 22 years at that point.

I SAID GOOD DAY SIR

everyone trying to get PR by mentioning Serena's name i guess.

These comments drive me nuts. Yes, men and women are physically very different and women in general cannot compete on the same level as men. We all know this. Women don't have the same upper body strength, the testosterone, the same kind of muscle fibres, etc etc.



But nobody says "that featherweight boxer doesn't stand a chance against a heavyweight!" That's not how it works! Featherweights fight featherweights - heavyweights fight heavyweights.



People compete in their own classes because body differences do make a difference.



Fact still stands that Serena plays with more grace and class than McEnroe could ever even dream of possessing.



lol McEnroe has always acted like a twat

yeah like Serena is one of the best athletes in the world, how does he think he's coming off as anything but bitter here. and not that women should have to compete against men but she could beat a bunch of men at the game...

Edited at 2017-06-26 11:32 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-26 11:32 pm (UTC) Reply

lol what kind of ridic analogy? this is tennis not heavyweight boxing. if size and weight mattered in tennis, you'd have different categories in mens tennis too. you're just feeding into an antiquated way of thinking that no woman could possibly compete on the same level as guys because x y z

are you trying to act like women could complete on the same level as men in tennis??

it's an apt metaphor sis. bye



it's an apt metaphor sis. bye Reply

Yikes at you not understanding a simple analogy. I was saying that nobody discredits a featherweight boxer for not being able to fight against a heavyweight and therefore nobody should discredit a women's tennis champ because she can't compete against a men's tennis champ.



you're just feeding into an antiquated way of thinking that no woman could possibly compete on the same level as guys because x y z



I'm sorry, you don't think biology differences are real?



tbf It's not antiquated thinking. A trained male athlete with a hundred times the amount of teststerone coursing through his blood and the resulting physical attributes that come with being male go past that of what a female body can do. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Doesn't make Serena any less of a GOAT.

idg why people feel the need to name an ~overall GOAT



When I talk about Roger being the GOAT, I mean the male GOAT

When I talk about Serena being the GOAT, I mean the female GOAT

I assumed that's what everyone else means as well Reply

P much.

"good day sir" is my fave

men always think we give a fuck

mte go talk to a wall, bro.

NAGL, John

