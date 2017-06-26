sonam kapoor

John McEnroe makes sexist remark about (Queen) Serena Williams




- Retired tennis player John McEnroe made a sexist remark about Serena Williams saying if she played on the men's circuit, she'd be ranked "like 700 in the world."

- Full quote: "That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player. I do, but the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it'd be a little higher, perhaps it'd be a little lower. And on a given day, Serena could beat some players. I believe because she's so incredibly strong mentally that she could overcome some situations where players would choke 'cause she's been in it so many times, so many situations at Wimbledon, The U.S. Open, etc. But if she had to just play the circuit — the men's circuit — that would be an entirely different story."

Serena, who's pregnant with her first child right now, responded on Twitter.





