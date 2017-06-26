John McEnroe makes sexist remark about (Queen) Serena Williams
John McEnroe said Serena Williams would be ranked 700 in the world if she played against men https://t.co/UuTsltqzup pic.twitter.com/qUFl9dydh2— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 26, 2017
- Retired tennis player John McEnroe made a sexist remark about Serena Williams saying if she played on the men's circuit, she'd be ranked "like 700 in the world."
- Full quote: "That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player. I do, but the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it'd be a little higher, perhaps it'd be a little lower. And on a given day, Serena could beat some players. I believe because she's so incredibly strong mentally that she could overcome some situations where players would choke 'cause she's been in it so many times, so many situations at Wimbledon, The U.S. Open, etc. But if she had to just play the circuit — the men's circuit — that would be an entirely different story."
Serena, who's pregnant with her first child right now, responded on Twitter.
Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017
I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017
Source: 1 2 3
looks bad, john.
She is the greatest of all time, not Roger, and that really pisses off male tennis fans
I bet she would wipe the floor with this guy
But nobody says "that featherweight boxer doesn't stand a chance against a heavyweight!" That's not how it works! Featherweights fight featherweights - heavyweights fight heavyweights.
People compete in their own classes because body differences do make a difference.
Fact still stands that Serena plays with more grace and class than McEnroe could ever even dream of possessing.
Edited at 2017-06-26 11:32 pm (UTC)
it's an apt metaphor sis. bye
you're just feeding into an antiquated way of thinking that no woman could possibly compete on the same level as guys because x y z
I'm sorry, you don't think biology differences are real?
When I talk about Roger being the GOAT, I mean the male GOAT
When I talk about Serena being the GOAT, I mean the female GOAT
I assumed that's what everyone else means as well